The Pogues Announce Support Acts including Ted Leo, Cardinals and Jesse Malin For First U.S. And Canadian Dates

After over a decade away from North America, The Pogues are finally making their long-awaited return and they’re not coming alone. Today, the band revealed the stacked list of openers joining them on their U.S. and Canadian trek this fall.



Among the supporting acts: Ted Leo joins the Philly date (September 8 at Franklin Music Hall), Cardinals will open in Toronto (September 10 at History), and the NYC Terminal 5 shows get a double hit with Soft Play (Sept. 16) and Jesse Malin (Sept. 17).

This marks the first time The Pogues have toured this side of the Atlantic in thirteen years, with festival stops at Boston’s Seisíun Festival, Riot Fest in Chicago, and CityFolk in Ottawa also on the itinerary.

Of the openers, Spider Stacy says “We have some great opening acts – Ted Leo played a few shows with the Pogues back in 2007; he’s an admirable artist, full of integrity and grit and we’re really looking forward to seeing him again. Also it’s brilliant that he’s now playing IN the Gang Of Four, which is just cool as you like.

Speaking of grit, we are beyond delighted to have Jesse Malin opening our second New York show – to do what Jesse has done since his spinal stroke back in ‘23 is simply heroic, a true demonstration of the power of the human spirit. Again, another must-see.

Soft Play, who open the first New York show, will probably blow the doors off the place. They come from Tunbridge Wells, where Shane was born. Beware the Garden of England – there are the most beguiling of serpents to be found lurking seductively among the flowerbeds.

Cardinals are from Cork and they’re every bit as excellent as that would suggest. ‘Pop music with noise over it’ – what more do you want, world?

There’s so much fantastic music coming out of Ireland these days that it’s becoming something of a cliché to keep mentioning it – not just music but art generally – but here it is, here they are and here’s a whole bunch of us to go along with it.”

And the tour isn’t just about the songs — it’s a celebration of the Pogues’ legendary 1985 album Rum, Sodomy & The Lash, which turns 40 this year. The band will be playing the album in full, along with b-sides, bonus cuts, and fan favorites from across their catalog.

Joining original members Spider Stacy, James Fearnley, and Jem Finer are a cast of heavy-hitters and new collaborators:

Darragh Lynch (Lankum), Iona Zajac, John Francis Flynn, Lisa O’Neill, Nadine Shah, Holly Mullineaux, Jordan O’Leary, Fiachra Meek (Alfi), Jim Sclavunos (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds), and James Walbourne (Pretenders), plus a full brass section featuring Pete Fraser, Daniel Hayes, and Ian Williamson.

The Pogues – North American 2025 Tour Dates:

Sept 5 – Washington DC – Lincoln Theater

Sept 7 – Boston, MA – Seisíun Festival

Sept 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall (w/ Ted Leo)

Sept 10 – Toronto, ON – History (w/ Cardinals)

Sept 12 – Montreal, QC – MTelus (TBA)

Sept 13 – Ottawa, ON – CityFolk

Sept 16 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 (w/ Soft Play)

Sept 17 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 (w/ Jesse Malin)

Sept 19 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest