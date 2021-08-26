The Queers Releasing Covers Album “Reverberation” In September

Punk band The Queers are releasing an album of covers tunes on September 24th via Cleopatra Records. Reverberation is the album title and they just released their first cover, the Monkees’ “Valleri.” I believe this is the band’s first album of strictly cover songs, although they have covered a lot of stuff over the years.



Set for release on September 24, Reverberation is Joe Queer & Co.’s trip through some of rock’s foundational songs like the aforementioned Beach Boys’ “Be True To Your School,” The Who’s “The Kids Are Alright,” The Clovers’ “Love Potion #9” and not one but two tunes made famous by another fun-loving group whose adolescent antics belied their musical maturity, The Monkees. The classic “(I’m Not Your) Stepping Stone” and the exquisite “Valleri” both appear on the album and, today, the band happily shares “Valleri” on all streaming platforms as a preview of what’s to come on the full album.

You can stream “Valleri” at various streaming platforms or listen below:



Pre-order the album here.

TRACK LIST:

1. Give Me Love

2. Velleri

3. Gas Money

4. Be True To Your School

5. Hungry

6. With A Girl Like You

7. Love Potion #9

8. The Kids Are Alright

9. Strychnine

10. Deadman’s Curve

11. I’d Much Rather Be With The Boys

12. Stepping Stone

13. See You Later Fuckface

14. We Gotta Go