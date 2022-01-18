The Rumjacks Announce More 2022 U.S. Dates

Some bands and festivals are canceling shows and festivals due to Covid variants named after Transformers, meanwhile The Rumjacks are trying to press on. The band is already opening for The Dropkick Murphys but now they have announced additional tour dates headlining or playing with Flatfoot 56. The new tour starts May 1st in Brooklyn at The Brooklyn Monarch and then in my neck of the woods, Teaneck, NJ at Debonair Music Hall on May 2nd. Tickets are now on sale!



The band’s next EP ‘Brass For Gold’ will be released on February 11th.

Dropkick Murphys

St. Patrick’s Day Tour 2022

With Special Guests The Bombpops & The Rumjacks

Feb. 21 – Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Feb. 22 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory

Feb. 24 – Cleveland, Ohio @ TempleLive Cleveland

Feb. 25 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Feb. 27 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

March 1 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 2 – Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center (On sale TBD)

March 3 – New Orleans, La. @ Civic Theatre

March 4 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

March 6 – Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues

March 7 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

March 8 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

March 10 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

March 11 – Wilmington, N.C. @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

March 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Shamrockfest at RFK Festival Grounds

March 14 – Albany, N.Y. @ Albany Capitol Center

March 15 – Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

March 17 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

March 18 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

March 19 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

March 20 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

The Bombpops on all shows except March 12 and 20.

The Rumjacks on all shows except March 12.

Jim Lindberg and The Rumjacks open March 20.

+++++++

New Dates (* with Flatfoot 56)

May 1 Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch

May 2 Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall

May 3 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

May 5 Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

May 6 Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street

May 7 Pittsburgh, PA @ Hard Rock Cafe

May 8 Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s (Moonrunner Festival)

May 10 Lexington, KY @ The Burl

May 11 Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

May 15 Newport, KY @ Southgate House

May 17 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme *

May 18 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *

May 19 Milwaukee, WI @ Shanks Hall *

May 20 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

May 21 Lincoln, NE @ 1867 Bar

May 23 Tulsa, OK @ The Whittier

May 24 Wichita, KS @ Barleycorns *

May 26 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre *

May 27 Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theatre *

May 28 Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theatre *