The Rumjacks Announce More 2022 U.S. Dates
Music News | Jan 18th, 2022
Some bands and festivals are canceling shows and festivals due to Covid variants named after Transformers, meanwhile The Rumjacks are trying to press on. The band is already opening for The Dropkick Murphys but now they have announced additional tour dates headlining or playing with Flatfoot 56. The new tour starts May 1st in Brooklyn at The Brooklyn Monarch and then in my neck of the woods, Teaneck, NJ at Debonair Music Hall on May 2nd. Tickets are now on sale!
The band’s next EP ‘Brass For Gold’ will be released on February 11th.
Dropkick Murphys
St. Patrick’s Day Tour 2022
With Special Guests The Bombpops & The Rumjacks
Feb. 21 – Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena
Feb. 22 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory
Feb. 24 – Cleveland, Ohio @ TempleLive Cleveland
Feb. 25 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
Feb. 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Radius
Feb. 27 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
March 1 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
March 2 – Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center (On sale TBD)
March 3 – New Orleans, La. @ Civic Theatre
March 4 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
March 6 – Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues
March 7 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
March 8 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution
March 10 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
March 11 – Wilmington, N.C. @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
March 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Shamrockfest at RFK Festival Grounds
March 14 – Albany, N.Y. @ Albany Capitol Center
March 15 – Portland, Maine @ State Theatre
March 17 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues
March 18 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues
March 19 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues
March 20 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
The Bombpops on all shows except March 12 and 20.
The Rumjacks on all shows except March 12.
Jim Lindberg and The Rumjacks open March 20.
+++++++
New Dates (* with Flatfoot 56)
May 1 Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch
May 2 Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall
May 3 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
May 5 Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
May 6 Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street
May 7 Pittsburgh, PA @ Hard Rock Cafe
May 8 Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s (Moonrunner Festival)
May 10 Lexington, KY @ The Burl
May 11 Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI
May 15 Newport, KY @ Southgate House
May 17 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme *
May 18 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *
May 19 Milwaukee, WI @ Shanks Hall *
May 20 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *
May 21 Lincoln, NE @ 1867 Bar
May 23 Tulsa, OK @ The Whittier
May 24 Wichita, KS @ Barleycorns *
May 26 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre *
May 27 Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theatre *
May 28 Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theatre *