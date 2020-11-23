The Rumjacks Announce New Album “Hestia” for March 12th

The Rumjacks parted ways with their former singer and now they have announced a new album. Hestia will be out March 12th and the Celtic punk band have released a killer single called “Sainted Millions.” Very catchy!



Hestia, the band’s 5th studio album, marks a new era for the band. The album introduces new lead singer Mike Rivkees, whose also in Boston’s Mickey Rickshaw.

The album was recorded under strict Covid-conditions in Milan, Italy where the band stayed and created the new album through August, September and October 2020. In this short career, they have released four studio albums and two live albums. The band’s breakthrough hit, ‘An Irish Pub Song’ (2011), a tongue-in-cheek jaunt about all the Irish pubs in the world, has over sixty-five million views on YouTube. The band now counts hundreds of thousands of fans in USA, Germany, France, Canada, UK, Italy, Poland, and Australia.

HESTIA TRACKLIST:

Naysayers

Bullhead

Hestia

Through These Iron Sights

Sainted Millions

Tell Me What Happened

Rhythm of Her Name

Golden Death

Lizzie Borden

Light in My Shadow

Wonderust

Athens to the North

Motion

Goodnight & Make Mends