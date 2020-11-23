The Rumjacks Announce New Album “Hestia” for March 12th
Music News | By Bryan ReadJunk on Nov 23rd, 2020
The Rumjacks parted ways with their former singer and now they have announced a new album. Hestia will be out March 12th and the Celtic punk band have released a killer single called “Sainted Millions.” Very catchy!
Hestia, the band’s 5th studio album, marks a new era for the band. The album introduces new lead singer Mike Rivkees, whose also in Boston’s Mickey Rickshaw.
The album was recorded under strict Covid-conditions in Milan, Italy where the band stayed and created the new album through August, September and October 2020. In this short career, they have released four studio albums and two live albums. The band’s breakthrough hit, ‘An Irish Pub Song’ (2011), a tongue-in-cheek jaunt about all the Irish pubs in the world, has over sixty-five million views on YouTube. The band now counts hundreds of thousands of fans in USA, Germany, France, Canada, UK, Italy, Poland, and Australia.
HESTIA TRACKLIST:
Naysayers
Bullhead
Hestia
Through These Iron Sights
Sainted Millions
Tell Me What Happened
Rhythm of Her Name
Golden Death
Lizzie Borden
Light in My Shadow
Wonderust
Athens to the North
Motion
Goodnight & Make Mends