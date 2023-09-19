The Sextones Announce US Tour

Image used with permission for news purposes.

The Sextones announce a US tour happening this fall, with dates in Oregon, Nevada and California. Some of the dates are with Monophonics, The band will also play a show in Los Angeles on November 7th with The Charities and one in their hometown Reno Nevada on November 4th. Sorry East Coast, nothing yet.



The tour is to promote their upcoming new album Love Can’t Be Borrowed, produced by Kelly Finnigan of Monophonics and out on September 29th on Milan-based label Record Kicks.

Tour Dates:

October 7th – Blocktoberfest – Roseburg, OR

November 4th – Cypress – Reno, NV

November 7th – Peppermint Club – Los Angeles, CA w/ The Charities

November 8th – The Wayfarer – Costa Mesa, CA

November 9th – SOHO – Santa Barbara, CA w/ Monophonics

November 10th – The Siren – Morro Bay, CA w/ Monophonics

November 11th – The Independent – San Francisco, CA w/ Monophonics

November 12th – Berryessa Brewing – Winters, CA

Tracklisting for the new album:

1. Daydreaming

2. Without You

3. Better Late Than Never

4. Beck & Call

5. This Could Last Forever

6. Trouble On My Mind

7. The Other Side

8. Getaway Driver

9. Your Love Shines Golden

10. Love Can’t Be Borrowed