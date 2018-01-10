The Slackers Announce 2018 Spring Tour Dates

The Slackers have announced some Spring tour dates, which is not surprising since they tour nonstop. On February 24th, they will be stopping at Stanhope House in Stanhope, NJ. More dates will be announced soon.



FEB 2

The Slackers w/ The Debonaires

Fri 8 PM PST

The Concert Lounge

Riverside

FEB

24 The Slackers – Stanhope House Main Stage!

Sat 6 PM

The Stanhope House

Stanhope

APR 5

The Slackers – April 5 at Mohawk Place

Thu 7 PM

Mohawk Place

Buffalo, NY

APR 6

The Slackers

Horseshoe Tavern

Toronto, ON, Canada

Apr 7

The Slackers

Horseshoe Tavern

Toronto, ON, Canada

APR 8

The Slackers – April 8th

Sun 7 PM

Rum Runners

London, ON, Canada

APR 10

The Slackers, The Newport Secret Six @sghrevival

Tue 8 PM

The Southgate House Revival

Newport, KY

APR 11

PRN Presents: The Slackers with Coolidge and Circle City Deacons

Wed 8 PM

Punk Rock Night Indianapolis

Indianapolis, IN

APR 12

The Slackers at the Blind Pig

Thu 8 PM

Blind Pig – Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor

APR 14

The Slackers at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls

Sat 8 PM

The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls

Millvale, PA

APR 15

The Slackers at Underground Arts

Sun 9 PM

Underground Arts

Philadelphia, PA

APR 26

The Slackers Live In Ottawa at Mavericks 04/26

Thu 7:30 PM

Mavericks

Ottawa, ON, Canada

APR 27

The Slackers // Montréal

Fri 8 PM

Petit Campus

Montreal, QC, Canada

APR 28

The Slackers – La Source de la Martinière

Sat 8 PM

La Source de la Martinière

Quebec, QC, Canada