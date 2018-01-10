The Slackers Announce 2018 Spring Tour Dates
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 10th, 2018
The Slackers have announced some Spring tour dates, which is not surprising since they tour nonstop. On February 24th, they will be stopping at Stanhope House in Stanhope, NJ. More dates will be announced soon.
FEB 2
The Slackers w/ The Debonaires
Fri 8 PM PST
The Concert Lounge
Riverside
FEB
24 The Slackers – Stanhope House Main Stage!
Sat 6 PM
The Stanhope House
Stanhope
APR 5
The Slackers – April 5 at Mohawk Place
Thu 7 PM
Mohawk Place
Buffalo, NY
APR 6
The Slackers
Horseshoe Tavern
Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 7
The Slackers
Horseshoe Tavern
Toronto, ON, Canada
APR 8
The Slackers – April 8th
Sun 7 PM
Rum Runners
London, ON, Canada
APR 10
The Slackers, The Newport Secret Six @sghrevival
Tue 8 PM
The Southgate House Revival
Newport, KY
APR 11
PRN Presents: The Slackers with Coolidge and Circle City Deacons
Wed 8 PM
Punk Rock Night Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
APR 12
The Slackers at the Blind Pig
Thu 8 PM
Blind Pig – Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor
APR 14
The Slackers at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
Sat 8 PM
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
Millvale, PA
APR 15
The Slackers at Underground Arts
Sun 9 PM
Underground Arts
Philadelphia, PA
APR 26
The Slackers Live In Ottawa at Mavericks 04/26
Thu 7:30 PM
Mavericks
Ottawa, ON, Canada
APR 27
The Slackers // Montréal
Fri 8 PM
Petit Campus
Montreal, QC, Canada
APR 28
The Slackers – La Source de la Martinière
Sat 8 PM
La Source de la Martinière
Quebec, QC, Canada