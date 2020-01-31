The Supervillains and Mephiskapheles Announce Evil Spring Tour

The Supervillains and Mephiskapheles have announced an “Evil Spring” tour, which starts on March 25h in Atlanta at Smiths Olde Bar.



The tour will make stops at Ithaca on April 2nd at the Haunt, April 3rd in New Haven at Pacific Standard Tavern (with Sgt Scag too), Stanhope House on April 4th and the tour finishes up on the island at Amityville Music Hall on April 5th.

Tour Dates:

3.25: Atlanta – Smiths Olde Bar

3.26: Tallahassee – The Wilbury

3.27: Jacksonville – Jack Rabbits Live

3.28: Gainesville – High Dive

3.29: Charleston – Pour House

4.1: Philadelphia – Kung Fu Necktie Bar

4.2: Ithaca – The Haunt

4.3: New Haven – Pacific Standard Tavern

4.4. Stanhope, NJ – Stan Hopehouse

4.5: Long Island, NY – Amityville Music Hall