The Wallflowers Announce “Bringing Down the Horse” 30th Anniversary Tour

Photo by Yasmin Than. Image used with permission for news and review purposes.

The Wallflowers have announced a special 2026 U.S. and European tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Bringing Down the Horse. For the first time, the band will perform the album in full, along with a front-to-back set of Long After Dark by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, creating a unique double-album live experience.



Frontman Jakob Dylan said the band wanted to mark the milestone in a meaningful way, choosing what fans consider their most beloved record while also honoring one of their favorite Tom Petty albums. Originally released in 1996, Bringing Down the Horse sold over four million copies and produced hits like “One Headlight” and “6th Avenue Heartache,” earning two wins at the Grammy Awards.

The tour also reflects Dylan’s long-standing connection to Tom Petty, who invited him to induct him into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. The band continues to build on its legacy with releases like 2021’s Exit Wounds, which drew strong critical praise.

THE WALLFLOWERS ON TOUR:

April 17, 2026 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

April 18, 2026 – Edmonds, WA – Edmonds Center for the Arts

April 19, 2026 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

April 21, 2026 – Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre

April 23, 2026 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

April 24, 2026 – Visalia, CA – Visalia Fox Theatre

April 25, 2026 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre

April 26, 2026 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach Music Festival

April 28, 2026 – Albuquerque, NM – KiMo Theatre

April 30, 2026 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall

May 1, 2026 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

May 2, 2026 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

May 4, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

May 5, 2026 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

May 7, 2026 – Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center

May 8, 2026 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak

May 9, 2026 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

May 10, 2026 – Hartford, CT – Infinity Music Hall

May 12, 2026 – Laconia, NH – Colonial Theatre

May 14, 2026 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino

May 15, 2026 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

May 16, 2026 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

May 17, 2026 – East Greenwich, RI – Greenwich Odeum

May 19, 2026 – Ridgefield, CT – The Ridgefield Playhouse

May 21, 2026 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson

May 22, 2026 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot Theater

May 23, 2026 – Waterville, ME – Waterville Opera House

May 24, 2026 – Bar Harbor, ME – Criterion Theater

June 4, 2026 – Memphis, TN – Elvis Presley’s Memphis – Graceland Soundstage

June 5, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

June 6, 2026 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Music Festival

June 9, 2026 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater

June 11, 2026 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

June 12, 2026 – Fish Creek, WI – Door Community Auditorium

June 13, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

June 14, 2026 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

June 16, 2026 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

June 18, 2026 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre

June 19, 2026 – Eau Claire, WI – Summer Jam Fair

June 20, 2026 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

June 21, 2026 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

June 23, 2026 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

June 25, 2026 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

June 26, 2026 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium

June 27, 2026 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar Performing Arts Center

June 28, 2026 – Steamboat Springs, CO – Strings Music Pavilion

June 30, 2026 – Jackson Hole, WY – Center for the Arts

July 1, 2026 – Livingston, MT – Pine Creek Lodge

July 30, 2026 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

July 31, 2026 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall

August 1, 2026 – Dothan, AL – The Plant

August 2, 2026 – Pensacola, FL – Saenger Theatre

August 6, 2026 – Isle of Palms, SC – The Windjammer

August 7, 2026 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

August 8, 2026 – Bristol, TN – Paramount Bristol

August 9, 2026 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

August 11, 2026 – Dewey Beach, DE – Bottle & Cork

August 13, 2026 – Hyannis, MA – Melody Tent

August 14, 2026 – Mason, NH – The Range Live Music & Concert Venue

August 17, 2026 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

August 18, 2026 – Rutland, VT – Paramount Theatre

August 21, 2026 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

August 22, 2026 – Hammondsport, NY – Point of the Bluff Vineyard – Pavilion

August 24, 2026 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage

August 25, 2026 – Morgantown, WV – The Metropolitan Theatre

August 27, 2026 – Saginaw, MI – Temple Theatre

August 28, 2026 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

August 29, 2026 – Lincoln City, IN – Lincoln Amphitheatre

August 30, 2026 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant

September 1, 2026 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre

September 3, 2026 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

September 4, 2026 – Mankato, MN – Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

September 5, 2026 – Bayfield, WI – Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

September 6, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

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