The Wallflowers Announce “Bringing Down the Horse” 30th Anniversary Tour
Music News | Mar 17th, 2026
The Wallflowers have announced a special 2026 U.S. and European tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Bringing Down the Horse. For the first time, the band will perform the album in full, along with a front-to-back set of Long After Dark by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, creating a unique double-album live experience.
Frontman Jakob Dylan said the band wanted to mark the milestone in a meaningful way, choosing what fans consider their most beloved record while also honoring one of their favorite Tom Petty albums. Originally released in 1996, Bringing Down the Horse sold over four million copies and produced hits like “One Headlight” and “6th Avenue Heartache,” earning two wins at the Grammy Awards.
The tour also reflects Dylan’s long-standing connection to Tom Petty, who invited him to induct him into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. The band continues to build on its legacy with releases like 2021’s Exit Wounds, which drew strong critical praise.
THE WALLFLOWERS ON TOUR:
April 17, 2026 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
April 18, 2026 – Edmonds, WA – Edmonds Center for the Arts
April 19, 2026 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
April 21, 2026 – Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre
April 23, 2026 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
April 24, 2026 – Visalia, CA – Visalia Fox Theatre
April 25, 2026 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre
April 26, 2026 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach Music Festival
April 28, 2026 – Albuquerque, NM – KiMo Theatre
April 30, 2026 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall
May 1, 2026 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
May 2, 2026 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
May 4, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
May 5, 2026 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
May 7, 2026 – Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center
May 8, 2026 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak
May 9, 2026 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
May 10, 2026 – Hartford, CT – Infinity Music Hall
May 12, 2026 – Laconia, NH – Colonial Theatre
May 14, 2026 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino
May 15, 2026 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
May 16, 2026 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
May 17, 2026 – East Greenwich, RI – Greenwich Odeum
May 19, 2026 – Ridgefield, CT – The Ridgefield Playhouse
May 21, 2026 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson
May 22, 2026 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot Theater
May 23, 2026 – Waterville, ME – Waterville Opera House
May 24, 2026 – Bar Harbor, ME – Criterion Theater
June 4, 2026 – Memphis, TN – Elvis Presley’s Memphis – Graceland Soundstage
June 5, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
June 6, 2026 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Music Festival
June 9, 2026 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater
June 11, 2026 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
June 12, 2026 – Fish Creek, WI – Door Community Auditorium
June 13, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
June 14, 2026 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place
June 16, 2026 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre
June 18, 2026 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre
June 19, 2026 – Eau Claire, WI – Summer Jam Fair
June 20, 2026 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
June 21, 2026 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
June 23, 2026 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
June 25, 2026 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
June 26, 2026 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium
June 27, 2026 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar Performing Arts Center
June 28, 2026 – Steamboat Springs, CO – Strings Music Pavilion
June 30, 2026 – Jackson Hole, WY – Center for the Arts
July 1, 2026 – Livingston, MT – Pine Creek Lodge
July 30, 2026 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall
July 31, 2026 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall
August 1, 2026 – Dothan, AL – The Plant
August 2, 2026 – Pensacola, FL – Saenger Theatre
August 6, 2026 – Isle of Palms, SC – The Windjammer
August 7, 2026 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
August 8, 2026 – Bristol, TN – Paramount Bristol
August 9, 2026 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre
August 11, 2026 – Dewey Beach, DE – Bottle & Cork
August 13, 2026 – Hyannis, MA – Melody Tent
August 14, 2026 – Mason, NH – The Range Live Music & Concert Venue
August 17, 2026 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts
August 18, 2026 – Rutland, VT – Paramount Theatre
August 21, 2026 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
August 22, 2026 – Hammondsport, NY – Point of the Bluff Vineyard – Pavilion
August 24, 2026 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage
August 25, 2026 – Morgantown, WV – The Metropolitan Theatre
August 27, 2026 – Saginaw, MI – Temple Theatre
August 28, 2026 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center
August 29, 2026 – Lincoln City, IN – Lincoln Amphitheatre
August 30, 2026 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant
September 1, 2026 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre
September 3, 2026 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District
September 4, 2026 – Mankato, MN – Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
September 5, 2026 – Bayfield, WI – Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua
September 6, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater