The War On Drugs Announce Return of A Drugcember to Remember Holiday Benefit Shows

The War On Drugs are bringing back A Drugcember To Remember, their annual holiday shows that raise money for The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. After a two year break, the band will return to Johnny Brenda’s for three intimate shows on December 18, 19, and 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 21 at 10am EST.



The Fund supports innovative and equitable programs across Philadelphia public schools. This year’s event will also feature exclusive fundraising items from local Philadelphia businesses including Elixr Coffee, Sacred Vice Brewing, Room Shop, Uncle Ron’s Candles, and Kinetic Skateboarding/Nocturnal Skate Shop.

The War On Drugs’ bandleader Adam Granduciel comments:

“another Drugcember to remember! This has been a year end highlight for me since we started doing it in 2018. Three rock shows at our old local hangout benefitting the Philadelphia school system. This band wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for the vibrant Philadelphia community that has supported us since the beginning and we are very grateful for it.”

The War on Drugs Tour Dates

Thu. Dec. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Fri. Dec. 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Sat. Dec. 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Wed. July 8 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

Thu July 9 Sat. July 11 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive