The White Buffalo Announces New Album “Year of the Dark Horse”

The White Buffalo featuring singer/songwriter Jake Smith, Matt Lynott and Christopher Hoffee will release a new album on November 11th called Year of the Dark Horse. This will be the band’s 8th studio album on Snakefarm again and seems like it be a bit different than the other albums. Perhaps a concept album? Any time there’s new material from The White Buffalo/Jake Smith, I’m a happy guy! Year of the Dark Horse is the follow-up to On The Widow’s Walk which was released one week after the entire world stopped during the global pandemic.



Jake commented about the new album:

“You think we’re a country band? A folk band? Americana? Rock? What the fuck are you gonna say now?!” “With this album, I wanted something outside of what I’ve ever done. I wanted to open up. Do something dangerous. I’m hard to put into a singular genre as it is, but now I really wanted to take away any kind of preconception or pigeon-holing.” “And don’t ask me, cos I don’t know what it is! It’s a genre-bending thing–there’s elements and influences from ELO, Daniel Lanois, Tom Waits, The Boss, circus, pirate music, yacht rock, and I’m driving and pushing some of these numbers in a way I’ve never done before.”

Well, I’m intrigued!

The White Buffalo will launch a string of Canadian dates in early September and on Friday, September 16, THE WHITE BUFFALO will perform their first festival appearance this year at Beachlife Festival in Redondo Beach. Expect the group to announce a full Fall tour run soon.

The new album will be available for pre-order on September 29th.