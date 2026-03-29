The Young Dubliners Announce All Over The Gaff Tour

The Young Dubliners just finished up one tour and have announced a new summer and fall tour called All Over The Gaff Tour. The tour will start in Wyoming on June 12th and the band will be all over the place. This is just part of the tour as more dates will be announced. In November, they will head back to Ireland and show fans around like they do from time to time.



Young Dubs are still in the process of working on their new album which seems like forever since I donated to their campaign (tick tock boys! haha). They have released a song or two to hold people over though.

Tour Dates so far:

June 12 – Cody, WY

June 13 – Livingston, MT

June 14 – Helena, MT

June 16 – Grand Junction, CO

June 18 – Beaver Creek, CO

June 19 – Colorado Springs, CO

June 20 – Boulder, CO

June 21 – Placentia, CA

July 9 – Colusa, CA

July 10 – San Jose, CA

July 11 – Sebastopol, CA

July 24 – Edwardsville, IL

July 25 – Madison, WI

July 26 – Galva, IL

July 29 – Racine, WI

July 30 – Aurora, IL

July 31 – Waterloo, IA

August 1 – Waterloo, IA

August 2 – Green Bay, WI

August 21 – Agoura Hills, CA

August 22 – Carson City, NV

September 6 – Mammoth Lakes, CA

September 19 – Leadville, CO

September 20 – Fort Collins, CO

September 25 – Rochester, NH

September 26 – Plymouth, MA

September 27 – Riverhead, NY

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