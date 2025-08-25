Tom Waits’ ‘Nighthawks at the Diner’ Receives 50th Anniversary Vinyl Re-Issue

Image used with permission for news/review purposes. Courtesy of Anti Records

Tom Waits’ 1975 live album Nighthawks at the Diner is getting a 50th anniversary vinyl reissue this fall. Recorded over four nights at The Record Plant in Los Angeles with a small audience, the album captured Waits’ early blend of smoky jazz, beat-poet storytelling, and sly humor. With standouts like “Eggs and Sausage,” “Warm Beer and Cold Women,” and “Spare Parts,” it remains a time capsule of his formative years.



ANTI- Records will release three limited-edition yellow vinyl pressings on October 24th. A Tom Waits webstore exclusive “Ducky Yellow,” an indie record store yellow marble, and a Spotify Fans First yellow smoke variant.

A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and one of Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Songwriters,” Waits’ influence is so distinct critics had to invent the term “Waitsian.” This reissue is a perfect excuse to revisit—or discover—one of his most iconic early albums.

Tom Waits Webstore Exclusive in 180g Ducky Yellow – pre-order HERE

Indie Record Stores will have a 180g yellow marble – pre-order HERE

Spotify Fans First Exclusive in 180g Yellow Smoke – pre-order HERE