Tyler Ramsey & My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel Touring This Winter

Singer/songwriters Tyler Ramsey & My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel are collaborating on some instrumental and folk songs together and will be touring in a few months. The artists just released an instrumental single called “In The Willows,” off the pair’s forthcoming album, Celestun, out January 15, 2026, on their own Duo Quest Records via Tone Tree Music.



Tracklisting:

Celestun

Elizabeth Brown

Nevermind

In The Willows

Flying Things (Feat. The Secret Sisters)

Last Tarot

Garvanza

Sail Away

Sylvie’s Guitar

Tyler commented:

“In the Willows” is one of my favorite instrumental tracks on Celestun. The mood that Carl’s playing added to the song captures me every time I hear it. I asked my daughter to name it for me and ‘In the Willows’ was the perfect title!” “I’ve always wanted to make an instrumental album. I enjoy instrumental music as much as I enjoy music with lyrics. It’s just a different path. There’s moments in life that call for that kind of thing. I think instrumental music can take you places sometimes that lyrics can’t.”

Carl Broemel also commented about the music:

“Sometimes the guitars write the songs for you. Just moving your hands around and letting things happen. It’s hard to describe how to write an instrumental guitar piece. For me, it does seem to kind of come out of the guitar, more than out of my brain.”

Following the release of their album, the duo will embark on a 26-city tour in support of the new album. The Celestun tour will kick off on January 16 at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and will make stops across the country. All dates listed below.

TYLER RAMSEY / CARL BROEMEL – “CELUSTUN TOUR” DATES:

JANUARY 2026

16-17 – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 30A Songwriters Festival

18 – Atlanta, GA – Eddie’s Attic

20 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

21 – Mobile, AL- Callaghan’s Irish Social Pub

22-23 – New Orleans, LA- Folk Alliance International

25 – Denver, CO – Swallow Hill Music

26 – Boulder, CO – eTown Hall

29 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

30 – Portland, OR – Portland’s Folk Festival

31 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

FEBRUARY 2026

2 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

4 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

6 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

7 – Ojai, CA – Ojai Deer Lodge

9 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum

11 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

12 – Louisville, KY – The Whirling Tiger

13 – Evanston, IL – SPACE

18 – Westerly, RI – The UNITED Theatre

19 – Albany, NY – Lark Hall

20 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios

21 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

22 – Philadelphia, PA – MilkBoy

24 – Vienna, VA – Jammin Java

26 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

27-28 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle