Tyler Ramsey & My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel Touring This Winter
Music News | Dec 4th, 2025
Singer/songwriters Tyler Ramsey & My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel are collaborating on some instrumental and folk songs together and will be touring in a few months. The artists just released an instrumental single called “In The Willows,” off the pair’s forthcoming album, Celestun, out January 15, 2026, on their own Duo Quest Records via Tone Tree Music.
Tracklisting:
Celestun
Elizabeth Brown
Nevermind
In The Willows
Flying Things (Feat. The Secret Sisters)
Last Tarot
Garvanza
Sail Away
Sylvie’s Guitar
Tyler commented:
“In the Willows” is one of my favorite instrumental tracks on Celestun. The mood that Carl’s playing added to the song captures me every time I hear it. I asked my daughter to name it for me and ‘In the Willows’ was the perfect title!”
“I’ve always wanted to make an instrumental album. I enjoy instrumental music as much as I enjoy music with lyrics. It’s just a different path. There’s moments in life that call for that kind of thing. I think instrumental music can take you places sometimes that lyrics can’t.”
Carl Broemel also commented about the music:
“Sometimes the guitars write the songs for you. Just moving your hands around and letting things happen. It’s hard to describe how to write an instrumental guitar piece. For me, it does seem to kind of come out of the guitar, more than out of my brain.”
Following the release of their album, the duo will embark on a 26-city tour in support of the new album. The Celestun tour will kick off on January 16 at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and will make stops across the country. All dates listed below.
TYLER RAMSEY / CARL BROEMEL – “CELUSTUN TOUR” DATES:
JANUARY 2026
16-17 – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 30A Songwriters Festival
18 – Atlanta, GA – Eddie’s Attic
20 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
21 – Mobile, AL- Callaghan’s Irish Social Pub
22-23 – New Orleans, LA- Folk Alliance International
25 – Denver, CO – Swallow Hill Music
26 – Boulder, CO – eTown Hall
29 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
30 – Portland, OR – Portland’s Folk Festival
31 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
FEBRUARY 2026
2 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall
4 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s
6 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
7 – Ojai, CA – Ojai Deer Lodge
9 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum
11 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
12 – Louisville, KY – The Whirling Tiger
13 – Evanston, IL – SPACE
18 – Westerly, RI – The UNITED Theatre
19 – Albany, NY – Lark Hall
20 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios
21 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge
22 – Philadelphia, PA – MilkBoy
24 – Vienna, VA – Jammin Java
26 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
27-28 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle