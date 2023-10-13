Tyler Ramsey’s New Album ‘New Lost Ages’ Out In February

Image used with permission for news & review purposes

Tyler Ramsey, formerly of Band of Horses, is an artist I’ve been listening to a lot lately and stoked to hear he’s coming out with a new album and touring soon. I loved his songs from Band of Horses. The new album ‘New Lost Ages,’ is due out February 9, 2024 via Soundly Music. It was produced by Phil Ek (Fleet Foxes, Father John Misty, The Shins) Tyler released a new single from the album called “Flare (for Neal Casal).” Tyler Ramsey also announced a load of Winter tour dates as well, which I’m hoping I can see him play one of the dates or something after this tour (maybe in Delaware?).



Tyler Ramsey said about his new single “Flare (for Neal Casal)”:

“Sometimes people need help and they never ask for it. Sometimes people send signals out but those of us that might see them don’t know what to do to help.”

The new track was written after Ramsey’s hearing of Neal Casal’s passing. In conjunction with the track’s release, Backline, a non-profit organization focused on providing customized mental health and wellness resources to the music industry and their families has announced that applications are now open for The Neal Casal Fellowship (2023-2024) through the Neal Casal Music Foundation. The Fellowship program is in its second year, and provides one individual with the unique opportunity to work with Backline, The Neal Casal Clinical Fellow supports long-term clinical strategy, working to build programming to support the real-time needs of the music industry. It is a paid position. More information can be found at https://backline.care/neal-casal.

His title track is one of the songs I’ve been listening to a lot lately:



Track Listing:

These Ghosts

Fires

Dark Dark Dark

New Lost Ages

Flare (For Neal Casal)

You Should Come Over

Where Were You

We Were A Small Town

Poisonous Summer

Arrow To Bow

TYLER RAMSEY ON TOUR

10/13 @ Bourgie Nights | Wilmington, NC

10/14 @ Flat Iron | Greensboro, NC

10/21 @ Asheville Masonic Temple | Asheville, NC

10/22 @ Eddie’s Attic | Decatur, GA

10/27 @ NeighborhoodTheatre | Charlotte, NC

2/20 @ Pearl Street Warehouse | Washington DC

2/21 @ Milkboy | Philadelphia PA

2/22 @ Mercury Lounge | New York, NY

2/23 @ Space Ballroom | Hamden, CT

2/24 @ Faces Brewing | Boston, MA

2/27 @ Beachland Tavern | Cleveland, OH

2/28 @ Rumba Cafe | Columbus, OH

2/29 @ LO-FI Indianapolis, IN

3/1 @ Shank Hall | Milwaukee, WI

3/2 @ Fitzgerald’s Sidebar | Berwyn, IL

3/22 @ The Parish | Austin, TX

3/23 @ The Post at River East | Fort Worth, TX

3/26 @ The Casbah | San Diego, CA

3/28 @ Gold-Diggers | Los Angeles, CA

3/30 @ Bottom of the Hill | San Francisco, CA

4/1 @ Tractor Tavern | Seattle, WA

4/2 @ Polaris Hall | Portland, OR

4/3 @ Neurolux | Boise, ID

4/5 @ Lulu’s Downstairs | Manitou Springs, CO

4/6 @ Mercury Cafe | Denver, CO

4/8 @ Knuckleheads Saloon | Kansas City, MO

4/9 @ Off Broadway | Saint Louis, MO

4/10 @ Hernando’s Hide-A-Way | Memphis, TN