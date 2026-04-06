Victory Kid Announces New Album For May 24th

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Los Angeles punk band Victory Kid have released their new single “You’re Alright” via SBÄM Records. The song previews their upcoming album Catalyst, due May 24. Much of the record was written by frontman Harrison Nida during a difficult period marked by depression, substance use, and major life changes, which pushed the band into a long-distance situation.



Blending early 2000s pop punk energy with more personal themes, the track pairs upbeat guitars with lyrics centered on anxiety and inner struggle, balancing heavy emotions with a sense of forward momentum.

Formed in 2016, Victory Kid mix punk, ska, and rock influences, and have toured internationally with bands like Zebrahead and Mad Caddies. Catalyst was later recorded with producer Michael Pepe, featuring a wider sonic range and more introspective songwriting.

“You’re Alright” is available now on streaming platforms or listen below:

Visited 2 times, 1 visit(s) today