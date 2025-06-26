We Are Scientists Announce East Coast Tour in Support of New Album Qualifying Miles
Music News | Jun 26th, 2025
We Are Scientists are touring this fall in support of their upcoming 9th studio album Qualifying Miles, out July 18th via Grönland Records. The East Coast run kicks off September 4th in Philly at Johnny Brenda’s and wraps up September 13th in Toronto, with a Brooklyn warm-up show at Union Pool on July 30th.
So far, the band has released a trio of singles leading up to the album: “Please Don’t Say It,” “I Could Do Much Worse,” and the latest track “What You Want Is Gone,” which also has a new video featuring fan-shot footage from the road.
Tour Dates:
July 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool
Sept 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s
Sept 5 – Amherst, PA – The Drake
Sept 6 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
Sept 9 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Café
Sept 10 – Ferndale, MI – The Magic Bag
Sept 11 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle
Sept 13 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern
Qualifying Miles drops July 18. Check it out if you like your indie rock loud, nostalgic, and a little emotionally messy—in the best way possible.
Tracklisting:
A Prelude to What
Starry-Eyed
Dead Letters
The Big One
Please Don’t Say It
The Same Mistake
What You Want Is Gone
A Lesson I Never Learned
I Could Do Much Worse
I Already Hate This
The Mall in My Dreams
Promise Me