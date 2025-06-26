We Are Scientists Announce East Coast Tour in Support of New Album Qualifying Miles

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

We Are Scientists are touring this fall in support of their upcoming 9th studio album Qualifying Miles, out July 18th via Grönland Records. The East Coast run kicks off September 4th in Philly at Johnny Brenda’s and wraps up September 13th in Toronto, with a Brooklyn warm-up show at Union Pool on July 30th.



So far, the band has released a trio of singles leading up to the album: “Please Don’t Say It,” “I Could Do Much Worse,” and the latest track “What You Want Is Gone,” which also has a new video featuring fan-shot footage from the road.

Tour Dates:

July 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool

Sept 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

Sept 5 – Amherst, PA – The Drake

Sept 6 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

Sept 9 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Café

Sept 10 – Ferndale, MI – The Magic Bag

Sept 11 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

Sept 13 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

Qualifying Miles drops July 18. Check it out if you like your indie rock loud, nostalgic, and a little emotionally messy—in the best way possible.

Tracklisting:

A Prelude to What

Starry-Eyed

Dead Letters

The Big One

Please Don’t Say It

The Same Mistake

What You Want Is Gone

A Lesson I Never Learned

I Could Do Much Worse

I Already Hate This

The Mall in My Dreams

Promise Me