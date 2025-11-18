Weird Al Yankovic Announces Bigger & Weirder 2026 Tour

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

“Yo, Ding Dong, Man, Ding Dong, Ding Dong, Yo!” Weird Al Yankovic had such successful concert tour last year here’s doing it again in 2026! He’s even coming to Delaware State Fair in Harrington, DE on July 29th 2026. I hope to finally see Weird Al perform finally after being a fan for decades.



The tour announcement video is a funny one with some Star Wars nods in there as well

Ticket info can be found at https://www.weirdal.com/tour/

Tour Dates:

May 26, 2026 – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL

May 27, 2026 – Hertz Arena – Estero, FL

May 29, 2026 – Kia Center – Orlando, FL

May 30, 2026 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

May 31, 2026 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

Jun 2, 2026 – Bell Auditorium – Augusta, GA

Jun 3, 2026 – Enmarket Arena – Savannah, GA

Jun 5, 2026 – First Horizon Coliseum – Greensboro, NC

Jun 6, 2026 – Charleston Coliseum – Charleston, WV

Jun 7, 2026 – Chartway Arena – Norfolk, VA

Jun 9, 2026 – North Charleston Coliseum – North Charleston, SC

Jun 10, 2026 – Appalachian Wireless Arena – Pikeville, KY

Jun 12, 2026 – Ozarks Amphitheater – Camdenton, MO

Jun 13, 2026 – Venue TBA – City TBA

Jun 14, 2026 – KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

Jun 16, 2026 – Ford Center – Evansville, IN

Jun 17, 2026 – Great Southern Bank Arena – Springfield, MO

Jun 19, 2026 – Morton Amphitheater – Kansas City, MO

Jun 20, 2026 – Simmons Bank Arena – Little Rock, AR

Jun 21, 2026 – INTRUST Bank Arena – Wichita, KS

Jun 23, 2026 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Jun 24, 2026 – Summit Arena – Rapid City, SD

Jun 26, 2026 – AMSOIL Arena – Duluth, MN

Jun 27, 2026 – United Center – Chicago, IL

Jun 28, 2026 – Baxter Arena – Omaha, NE

Jun 30, 2026 – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD

Jul 1, 2026 – Alliant Energy Power House – Cedar Rapids, IA

Jul 3, 2026 – Acrisure Amphitheater – Grand Rapids, MI

Jul 4, 2026 – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor – Windsor, ON

Jul 5, 2026 – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort – Niagara Falls, ON

Jul 7, 2026 – Dow Event Center – Saginaw, MI

Jul 8, 2026 – Erie Insurance Arena – Erie, PA

Jul 10, 2026 – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY

Jul 11, 2026 – UBS Arena – Elmont, NY

Jul 12, 2026 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

Jul 14, 2026 – Providence Performing Arts Center – Providence, RI

Jul 15, 2026 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

Jul 17, 2026 – Borgata Event Center – Atlantic City, NJ

Jul 18, 2026 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

Jul 19, 2026 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME

Jul 21, 2026 – Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood – Lenox, MA

Jul 22, 2026 – Bank of NH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

Jul 24, 2026 – Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo – Essex Junction, VT

Jul 25, 2026 – Venue TBA – City TBA

Jul 26, 2026 – Canadian Tire Centre – Ottawa, ON

Jul 28, 2026 – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CT

Jul 29, 2026 – Delaware State Fair – Harrington, DE

Jul 31, 2026 – Giant Center – Hershey, PA

Aug 1, 2026 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

Aug 2, 2026 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD

Aug 4, 2026 – Musikfest (Wind Creek Steel Stage) – Bethlehem, PA

Aug 5, 2026 – Ohio State Fair (Celeste Center) – Columbus, OH

Aug 6, 2026 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

Aug 28, 2026 – Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN

Aug 29, 2026 – Alerus Center – Grand Forks, ND

Aug 30, 2026 – Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, MB

Sep 1, 2026 – Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB

Sep 2, 2026 – Prospera Place – Kelowna, BC

Sep 3, 2026 – Venue TBA – City TBA

Sep 5, 2026 – Washington State Fair – Puyallup, WA

Sep 6, 2026 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR

Sep 7, 2026 – Oregon State Fair (LB Day Amphitheatre) – Salem, OR

Sep 9, 2026 – Bi-Mart Amphitheater at Jackson County Expo – Central Point, OR

Sep 11, 2026 – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort – Lincoln, CA

Sep 12, 2026 – Save Mart Center – Fresno, CA

Sep 13, 2026 – Acrisure Arena – Palm Desert, CA

Sep 15, 2026 – Vina Robles Amphitheatre – Paso Robles, CA

Sep 16, 2026 – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – San Diego, CA

Sep 18, 2026 – MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV

Sep 19, 2026 – Honda Center – Anaheim, CA

Sep 20, 2026 – Tucson Arena – Tucson, AZ

Sep 22, 2026 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

Sep 23, 2026 – Raising Cane’s River Center Arena – Baton Rouge, LA

Sep 25, 2026 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

Sep 26, 2026 – Landers Center – Southaven, MS

Sep 27, 2026 – Food City Center – Knoxville, TN

Sep 29, 2026 – Gogue Performing Arts Center – Auburn, AL

Sep 30, 2026 – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center – Tallahassee, FL

Oct 2, 2026 – Coca-Cola Amphitheater – Birmingham, AL

Oct 3, 2026 – The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL

Oct 4, 2026 – Brandon Amphitheater – Brandon, MS

Oct 6, 2026 – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium – Chattanooga, TN

Oct 7, 2026 – Salem Civic Center – Salem, VA

Oct 8, 2026 – John Paul Jones Arena – Charlottesville, VA

Oct 10, 2026 – Huntington Center – Toledo, OH

Oct 11, 2026 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA

Oct 13, 2026 – Peoria Civic Center – Peoria, IL

Oct 15, 2026 – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum – Fort Wayne, IN

Oct 16, 2026 – The Resch Center – Green Bay, WI

Oct 17, 2026 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI