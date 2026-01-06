Westbound Train Announces Swing-a-Ling Shows

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Westbound Train has announced a few shows in March entitled Swing-a-Ling, their 3rd one so far. The band will be joined by Spring Heeled Jack and The Doomstompers on the majority of the shows.



Check out Westbound Train’s Sing The Ghost Away from 2025 in the meantime!



Mar 20 Fri

Westbound Train’s 2006 Swing-a-Ling @ 6:00 PM

Cambridge, MA, United States

Mar 21 Sat

Westbound Train’s 2026 Swing-a-Ling @ 6:00 PM

Asbury Park, NJ, United States

Mar 27 Fri

Westbound Train’s 2026 Swing-a-Ling @ 6:00 PM

Washington, DC, United States

Mar 28 Sat

Westbound Train’s 2026 Swing-a-Ling @ 6:00 PM

Brooklyn, NY, United States