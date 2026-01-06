Westbound Train Announces Swing-a-Ling Shows
Music News | Jan 6th, 2026
Westbound Train has announced a few shows in March entitled Swing-a-Ling, their 3rd one so far. The band will be joined by Spring Heeled Jack and The Doomstompers on the majority of the shows.
Check out Westbound Train’s Sing The Ghost Away from 2025 in the meantime!
Mar 20 Fri
Westbound Train’s 2006 Swing-a-Ling @ 6:00 PM
Cambridge, MA, United States
Mar 21 Sat
Westbound Train’s 2026 Swing-a-Ling @ 6:00 PM
Asbury Park, NJ, United States
Mar 27 Fri
Westbound Train’s 2026 Swing-a-Ling @ 6:00 PM
Washington, DC, United States
Mar 28 Sat
Westbound Train’s 2026 Swing-a-Ling @ 6:00 PM
Brooklyn, NY, United States