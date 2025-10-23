Wilco and Billy Bragg To Perform Mermaid Avenue Live For The First Time at Solid Sound Festival 2026

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival returns to MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts from June 26–28, 2026, and this year’s event will kick off with something cool. Wilco and Billy Bragg will perform Mermaid Avenue Live, the first full-length concert of music from their acclaimed Mermaid Avenue collaborations, which set unpublished Woody Guthrie lyrics to new original music.



Jeff Tweedy said:

“The world needs all the Woody Guthrie it can get. We’re thrilled that we get to bring these songs to life with Billy.” Bragg added, “There’s an abiding love out there for the Mermaid Avenue albums, so I’m really looking forward to reconnecting with Wilco to bring Woody’s words to life once again.”

Originally released in 1998, Mermaid Avenue was hailed by The Los Angeles Times as “the perfect channel for Guthrie’s raucous and irrepressible spirit,” while Pitchfork called it “a deeply nuanced and humanizing portrait of a larger-than-life character.” Although songs like “California Stars,” “Way Over Yonder in the Minor Key,” and “Airline to Heaven” have appeared in Wilco and Bragg’s live sets over the years, this will mark the first time they perform the material together in full.

Solid Sound has become known for offering unique experiences each year, from Wilco karaoke to all-covers and deep-cut sets—and 2026 promises to be another standout.

Weekend passes are on sale now at solidsoundfestival.com.

Conceived by Wilco and co-produced by Higher Ground Presents, Solid Sound was launched in 2010. The 2026 festival will again present Wilco as hosts and headliners and will feature an eclectic Wilco-curated lineup alongside band members’ various independent projects. From rock, jazz, indie, and hip hop artists to live falconry, stargazing workshops, and ax-throwing, Solid Sound aims to delight the curious. In addition to the expansive contemporary art galleries of MASS MoCA, which feature long-term installations by James Turrell, Laurie Anderson, Sol LeWitt, Jeffrey Gibson and Anselm Kiefer, the festival includes a fully programmed comedy stage, naturalist/outdoor activities that exemplify the spirit of The Berkshires, a broad variety of family activities, local food, craft beer and cider, and more.

All tickets include full access to MASS MoCA, the country’s largest contemporary art museum.