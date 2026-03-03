Wilco Announces US Summer Tour

Image used with permission for news and review purposes. Photo by Peter Crosby

Wilco announces a US summer tour with a run of shows throughout June and July in the Midwest, South, and East Coast. All shows, including the band’s previously announced dates in April and May, are billed as “An Evening with Wilco,” except for Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday, June 20th, where Yo La Tengo will open.



Wilco also embarks on an extensive EU/UK tour in August and September. Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale this Friday, March 6th, at 10am local time and will be available here. (Tickets for the Sweetland Amphitheatre show in LaGrange go on-sale Mar. 13 and tickets for the Wolf Trap show in Vienna go on-sale Mar. 20).

Today’s announcement arrives on the heels of the “earnestly mov[ing]” (GQ) Sky Blue Sky festival in Mexico last month, and the recent news of the 2026 Solid Sound Festival selling out in the fastest time in its nine-year history. This year’s festival features Way Over Yonder in the Minor Key, a special performance by Wilco and Billy Bragg, marking the first-ever full-length concert of music from the Mermaid Avenue songbook. Festival highlights also include The Breeders, Gang of Four, a solo set from Bragg, S.G. Goodman, L’Rain, Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band, Sharp Pins, The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis, Hannah Cohen, and much more.

Purchase or Stream Cousin.

Jeff Tweedy Tour Dates

Tue. Mar. 10 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

Wed. Mar. 11 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room (SOLD OUT)

Fri. Mar. 13 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

Sat. Mar. 14 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Lensic (SOLD OUT)

Mon. Mar. 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Tue. Mar. 17 – Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa (SOLD OUT)

Fri. Mar. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Sat. Mar. 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The United Theater

Sun. Mar. 22 – Ventura, CA @ The Ventura Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Tue. Mar. 24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Rio Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Wed. Mar. 25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

Thu. Mar. 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

Fri. Mar. 27 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Sun. Mar. 29 – Redding, CA @ Cascade Theatre

Tue. Mar. 31 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall (SOLD OUT)

Wed. Apr. 1 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall (SOLD OUT)

Sat. Apr. 4 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Sun. Apr. 5 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

Tue. Apr. 7 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

Wed. Apr. 8 – Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry

Thu. Apr. 9 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

Wilco Tour Dates

Thu. Apr. 23 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre +

Fri. Apr. 24 – Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza +

Sat. Apr. 25 – Oxford, MS @ Double Decker Arts Festival +

Mon. Apr. 27 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall +

Tue. Apr. 28 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theater Mobile +

Thu. Apr. 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre +

Fri. May 1 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre +

Sat. May 2 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary +

Mon. May 4 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre +

Tue. May 5 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly +

Wed. May 6 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts +

Fri. May 8 – Albuquerque, NM @ Popejoy Hall @ University of New Mexico +

Fri. June 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Venue TBA +

Sat. June 13 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre +

Sun. June 14 – Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater +

Tue. June 16 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards +

Wed. June 17 – Bethlehem, PA @ ArtsQuest @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks +

Thu. June 18 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap +

Sat. June 20 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

Sun. June 21 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point +

Fri. June 26 – Sun. June 28 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival (SOLD OUT)

Wed. July 1 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom +

Tue. July 7 – Memphis, TN @ Grind City Amphitheater +

Thu. July 9 – LaGrange, GA @ Sweetland Amphitheatre +

Fri. July 10 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery +

Sat. July 11 – Durham, NC @ DPAC +

Mon. July 13 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater +

Tue. July 14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome +

Wed. July 15 – Wheeling, WV @ Capitol Theatre +

Fri. July 17 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl +

Sat. July 18 – Columbus, OH @ The Palace Theatre +

Thu. Aug. 13 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

Fri. Aug. 14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Syd for Solen

Sat. Aug. 15 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

Mon. Aug. 17 – Nijmegen, NL @ De Vereeniging **

Tue. Aug. 18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso **

Thu. Aug. 20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo Hammersmith **

Sat. Aug. 22 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall **

Tue. Aug. 25 – Antwerp, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof **

Wed. Aug. 26 – Antwerp, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof **

Fri. Aug. 28 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

Mon. Aug. 31 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco della Musica Cavea

Tue. Sept. 1 – Mantova, IT @ Palazzo Te

Thu. Sept. 3 – Sibenik, HR @ St Michael’s Fortress

+ An Evening with Wilco

* w/ Yo La Tengo

** w/ Hovvdy