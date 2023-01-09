Young Dubliners Announce 2023 “Paddy” Tour Dates

Celtic rock band Young Dubliners have announced a bunch of winter tour dates that will start down in Florida end of the month, travel up the coast a little. Then the end of February, it’s full speed of ahead of the “St Patrick’s Day season.” The Young Dubs will play at Rams Head on Stage in Annapolis, MD on February 12th, St Patrick’s Day they will be in Pittsfield, MA at Colonial Theatre. It’s been a long time since the band played the east coast around St Paddys so be sure to check them out! Then they will be around the NYC area in Teaneck, NJ at Debonair Music Hall on March 21st.



On top of the tour, they will be recording their long awaited new album that they have been trying to do for a few years now. You can still pledge to it if you want to help out.

Pre Paddy’s Day Tour

January 25-27th – The Stout Snug – Jacksonville FL

January 28th-Feb 2nd – On the Blue Cruise – Miami, Belize, Mexico

February 3rd – Broward Center for the Performing Arts – Fort Lauderdale, FL

February 5th – The Attic – Ybor City, FL

February 7th – Aisle 5 – Atlanta, GA

February 9th – The Pour House Music Hall – Raleigh, NC

February 10th – Don Gibson Theater-Shelby, NC

February 11th – Bright Box Theater – Winchester, VA

February 12th – Rams Head on Stage – Annapolis, MD

Paddy’s Day Tour

February 23rd – Sheldon Community Arts Hangar, Talkeetna, AK F

ebruary 24-25th-Sitzmark, Alyeska Resort, Girdwood, AK

March 3rd-Knitting Factory-Boise, ID

March 4th-The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT

March 6th-Center for the Performing Arts -Crested Butte, CO

March 7th – Sherbino Theater – Ridgeway, CO

March 8th-Lulu’s Downstairs-Manitou Springs, CO

March 9th-Washington’s – Fort Collins, CO

March 10th-Soiled Dove Underground – Denver, CO

March 11th-UTE Theatre, Rifle, CO

March 14th-The Harp-Boston, MA

March 15th-Shea Theater-Turners Falls, MA

March 16th-Picklebarrel-Killington, VT

March 17th- Paddy’s Day-Colonial Theatre – Pittsfield, MA

March 18th-Steel Stacks Slainte Festival – Bethlehem, PA

March 19th-The Kate-Old Saybrook, CT

March 21″-Debonair Music Hall – Teaneck, NJ

March 22nd – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale, PA

March 23rd-Buffalo Irish Center-Buffalo, NY