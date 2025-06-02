Young the Giant announces the ‘In The Open’ 2025 Tour

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Young The Giant have announced “In The Open” 2025 Acoustic Tour. They’re hitting up some unique spots across the country, kicking things off August 15th in Honolulu, HI with Cold War Kids and wrapping up on October 7th at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Saint Motel. They will be playing Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville, DE on July 13th as well.



The band said they’re all about reimagining their tunes in fresh ways, hoping these “beautiful intimate venues will give you the same feeling” as their spontaneous, unexpected performances. Cassandra Coleman will be joining them for most of the dates.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 6th at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting as early as Tuesday, June 3rd. Want an even deeper dive? There’s an “In The Open” VIP Soundcheck Experience available too. Plus, they’re teaming up with REVERB again to keep things green on tour.

And if that’s not enough, Young the Giant’s got a packed year: hitting festivals, playing with The Lumineers, heading to Australia with Bloc Party, and even doing special album anniversary shows in LA for their debut and Mind Over Matter. Seriously, check youngthegiant.com for all the dates and deets!

UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

June 6 – Let’s Go Music Festival – Crownsville, MD #

June 27 – Hard Rock Casino – Cincinnati, OH (w/ Joywave)

June 28 – Summerfest – Milwaukee, WI #

July 11 – Citi Field – Queens, NY (Supporting The Lumineers)

July 12 – Tropicana Atlantic City – Atlantic City, NJ

July 13 – Freeman Arts Pavilion – Selbyville, DE

July 17 – Fenway Park – Boston, MA (Supporting The Lumineers)

July 19 – Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino – Niagara Falls, NY

August 15 – Waikiki Shell – Honolulu, HI (w/ Cold War Kids)

September 4 – The Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA (performing debut album)

September 5 – The Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA (performing Mind Over Matter)

September 6 – Meritage Resort – Napa, CA *

September 9 – Quarry Amphitheater – Santa Cruz, CA *

September 10 – Pappy & Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA *

September 12 – OC Fair – Costa Mesa, CA (w/ Wilderado)

September 13 – Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival – Templeton, CA #

September 15 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ *

September 18 – Fountain Street Church – Grand Rapids, MI *

September 21 – Lincoln Theatre – Washington, DC *

September 22 – Lincoln Theatre – Washington, DC *

September 25 – The National – Richmond, VA *

September 26 – Firefly Distillery – Charleston, SC *

September 27 – The Coves Amphitheater – Union Hall, VA *

September 27-28 – Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival – Franklin, TN #

October 2 – Athenaeum Center – Chicago, IL *

October 3 – Athenaeum Center – Chicago, IL *

October 5 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO *

October 7 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO (w/ Saint Motel)

# festival date

*w/ special guest Cassandra Coleman