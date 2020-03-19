Conan Airing New Episodes on March 30 Without An Audience

How quickly things have changed in a matter of a week. Why bother posting news of every show and movie stopping production since it’s the new norm the last 2 weeks. Well, Conan is going to CONTINUE doing his shows but he will be doing so without an audience and doing interviews via video chat. so I guess like most podcasts? Conan has been posting some funny videos on social media the last few days, as well as other late night talk show hosts. More info about in the press release below.



The press release:

Beginning on Monday, March 30, CONAN will begin airing new episodes on TBS that will have been shot remotely on an iPhone, without an audience and with guest interviews being filmed via video chat. O’Brien’s production staff will remain working from home.

“The quality of my work will not go down because technically that’s not possible,” said O’Brien.

“Our first priority is the health and well-being of everyone in the Team Coco family, and our second priority is to try and find a way that we can do our jobs safely, from home, and contribute some entertainment for our fans out there who may be hungry for silly distraction,” said Jeff Ross, Executive Producer.

CONAN has been on a pre scheduled hiatus since March 16 but due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, O’Brien has been filming short videos all throughout this week aiming to bring laughter to people in self isolation. He’s also recorded a special “Quarantine Edition” of his popular podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend that was released on March 13.

CONAN airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. (ET/PT) on TBS. The show is produced by Conaco LLC, with Jeff Ross serving as Executive Producer.