Disney+ Confirms Initial Lineup Of Shows and….It Sounds Awesome!

Disney has shared a bunch of news about their upcoming streaming platform Disney+ to investors tonight and it sounds awesome! Not only will we be getting a ton of new series from Marvel and Star Wars, we’ll be getting new series from Pixar, and other Disney shows. The rumored Sandlot reboot series with the original cast will be heading to Disney+! But kids, that’s not all, there will be The Simpsons on there and all of their 30 seasons. Plus, Espn+ and Hulu will be included with bundles I believe. Oh oh oh, Jeff Freakin’ Goldblum will have his own series too called The World According to Jeff Goldblum!



The series will launch in the U.S. on November 12th, 2019, at $6.99 a month. That’s pretty freakin’ cheap, for now, you damn well know they will raise it to around Netflix prices within 2 years.

So let’s start with the Star Wars shows first. We’ll get the The Mandalorian, there will be an untitled Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars series.

For Marvel shows, there will be Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision (Yes, that’s sadly what it’s called), and Marvel’s What If…?

Pixar will have Monsters at Work with John Goodman and Billy Crystal and Toy Story-based projects Forky Asks a Question.

There’s obviously so much more so for more details, please visit Walt Disney for the press release. Slashfilm has a lot of detailed articles as well that’s worth reading.