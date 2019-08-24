Ewan McGregor Returning as Obi-Wan for Disney+ Series – Confirmed!
TV News | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 23rd, 2019
Ewan McGregor hit the stage with Kathleen Kennedy at D23 tonight and has confirmed, he will be playing Obi-Wan again for an upcoming Disney Plus series. Last week or so, there were rumors he was returning to Star Wars for a Disney+ series and looks like those rumors were true!
Besides the battles and fight scenes, he was the best thing about the prequels so I’m beyond happy about this. Even if it’s 6 hour long episodes, I’ll be happy. According to Kristian Harloff at Collider, they have scripts already and behind shooting next year. again, SIGN. ME. UP!
Ewan McGregor is on stage and YES he is reprising his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi pic.twitter.com/aVLDTdlr6L
— Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) August 24, 2019
It’s happening! Ewan is out here and says he will be paying Obi Wan again!!! Scripts are already written and shooting next year pic.twitter.com/cneo9aYLcu
— Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) August 24, 2019