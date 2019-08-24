Ewan McGregor Returning as Obi-Wan for Disney+ Series – Confirmed!

Ewan McGregor hit the stage with Kathleen Kennedy at D23 tonight and has confirmed, he will be playing Obi-Wan again for an upcoming Disney Plus series. Last week or so, there were rumors he was returning to Star Wars for a Disney+ series and looks like those rumors were true!



Besides the battles and fight scenes, he was the best thing about the prequels so I’m beyond happy about this. Even if it’s 6 hour long episodes, I’ll be happy. According to Kristian Harloff at Collider, they have scripts already and behind shooting next year. again, SIGN. ME. UP!

