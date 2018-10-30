Naomi Watts Cast in Game of Thrones Prequel
TV News | By Bryan Kremkau on Oct 30th, 2018
We have our first major casting news for the Game of Thrones prequel and it’s Naomi Watts, who’s been in everything from King Kong to Eastern Promises. She will be the lead for the upcoming, untitled TV series that will air after Game of Thrones is done in 2019. I’m assuming it will air in 2020 but who the hell knows with these shows. The casting news is good news though since we know the show will be at least be getting made.
EW posted about it:
The King Kong and Mulholland Drive actress will play a character described as “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.”
The GoT prequel is from writer Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service, X-Men: First Class, Kick-Ass) and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin.
The project is expected to begin filming in early 2019. While there’s no official title as of yet, Martin has suggested The Long Night.