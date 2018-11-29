Netflix Cancels Another Marvel Show: Daredevil

Clearly something is going on at Netflix where they are canceling all of the Marvel shows. So far it’s been Iron Fist (justified), Luke Cage (nah didn’t deserve that), and now Daredevil (definitely not!). The only ones left is Jessica Jones and The Punisher, which both have seasons premiering at some point soon. Most likely those will be the last seasons on Netflix. The only thing I can think of is that Netflix wants original content and doesn’t want to produce Marvel stuff anymore because Disney will be a direct competitor of them in 2019. All these shows or at least the characters will live on with Disney+ streaming platform, only time will tell.



Daredevil Season 3 was the best season by far, and it ended almost as a series finale in a way. If that’s the last we see of Daredevil, it will be a good way to go out. I feel like these actors/characters will continue on, at least some of them in Disney+ or even in a movie. I think Daredevil would make for a great movie, if they can merge Luke Cage and Iron Fist, that would be ideal. I’m just wondering what’s really left on Netflix that makes it worth keeping besides Stranger Things and Mind Hunter.

