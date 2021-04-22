New York Comic Con Returns To Limited, In-Person Convention in 2021
Comic Book News, TV News | By B. ReadJunk on Apr 22nd, 2021
ReedPop’s New York Comic Con is following in the footsteps of San Diego Comic Con and returning to an in-person convention in 2021. Is it a good idea? Well that’s certainly up for debate but ReedPop is going ahead with a very limited, reduced capacity comic con at the Javits Center in NYC this year. It is tentatively scheduled for October 7th-10th. There will be an option for virtual events as well but seems like NYCC wants this event to continue this year.
The Event director announced an optimistic and tentative game plan like a no handshake/no hug policy, physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations, and most importantly – face coverings required at all times. NYCC being NYCC, the face coverings shouldn’t be a problem with cosplays. I’m very curious to see how this event will pan out, how the turn out will be and how will panels/autographs and all that stuff work out. More announcements will be posted soon, based on what NYCC said on social media. Perhaps anyone who gets vaccinated can attend, but that’s a whole other debate and whether or not that’s even legal.
Would you go to a limited NYCC? I’m not sure I will, as much as I love going to take pictures of cosplays and panels.
It's with much optimism and enthusiasm that we look forward to welcoming you back to #NYCC to celebrate the fandoms we all love, together! Read the full letter from our Event Director: https://t.co/V2oLMEeKVX pic.twitter.com/9nKQmrh3gs
— New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) April 22, 2021
From the event director of NYCC:
As I write this, I’m filled with hope and excitement for the year ahead. There’s much in the works at ReedPop that we’ll announce in the coming months, but today I’m bringing you an update on the return of our physical events and the first look at our plans to promote health and safety.
To give you a peek behind the curtain, events folks have to plan six to nine months down the road. We must put ourselves forward from where we are today into where we think we may be tomorrow, and continue making the next best decisions.
Today, I share what we’re planning with this assurance: ReedPop’s number one priority is the wellbeing of the people that come to our shows.
Right now, we see a path forward for safe, amazing events that are going to look a bit different than usual, so that’s where we’re heading. Keep in mind what we communicate is subject to change as state and local guidelines are adjusted. I encourage you to stay connected with us via our newsletters, social channels, and websites to keep on top of the latest information right up to the shows.
ICYMI, our schedule for 2021 is:
Florida Supercon, Miami Beach Convention Center: September 10-12
New York Comic Con, Javits Center: October 7-10
Emerald City Comic Con, Washington State Convention Center: December 2-5
C2E2, McCormick Place: December 10-12
With the return of physical events comes so much we were missing this past year. Supporting small businesses and indie creators more directly, old friends reconnecting, the energy of a panel room when a cast first takes the stage…
I can’t even believe I’m saying this, but I almost miss the awkward camaraderie of the women’s restroom line. Almost.
Speaking of lines, let’s talk capacity and a few other key safety measures we’ll be taking…
We will be running all our shows with reduced capacity. With our new safety precautions in place, attendance and badges will be very limited so that we can ensure physical distancing. We’re working closely with each convention center to determine how many people are permitted in the building every day and at a given time.
We are requiring approved face coverings for all individuals attending our events, including our exhibitors and staff. They must be worn at all times within our venues. For more information, you can visit the FAQ pages on each of our show websites.
Temperature screening upon entry will be required to enter our events. Anyone with an elevated temperature will not be permitted to enter the event.
We will have increased sanitization and cleaning with enforced physical distancing throughout the event.
We have also adopted a firm no handshakes, no high-fives, no hugs policy. We’re all going to have to get very smooth and cool-looking at either the elbow bump or air high-fives. Please start practicing now.
I know there are a lot more questions than what I’ve shared here. You’re probably wondering what the heck a photo op may look like and how panel seating will work. We’ll be sharing more information in the months leading up to our shows, and we are committed to being as transparent as possible.
Our goal remains the same: bring together our fan communities to celebrate the best pop culture has to offer. Alongside all of our physical events, we’ll be running a virtual event companion through FindtheMetaverse.com. So whether or not you join us in person, you can attend each of our shows and have a pretty excellent time. Save the date for the next Metaverse event — June 7-13 — and follow our newly launched social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
More announcements are coming soon with on-sale dates, guests, panels, and so much more. We promise it will be worth the wait.
Finally, thank you for your continued support in what has been a difficult time for our entire community. Thank you for your patience with us at every turn, and for your understanding as we continue to navigate the future of pop culture events together.
Higher, further, faster,
Kristina Rogers (she/her)
US Comic Portfolio Director
ReedPop