New York Comic Con Returns To Limited, In-Person Convention in 2021

ReedPop’s New York Comic Con is following in the footsteps of San Diego Comic Con and returning to an in-person convention in 2021. Is it a good idea? Well that’s certainly up for debate but ReedPop is going ahead with a very limited, reduced capacity comic con at the Javits Center in NYC this year. It is tentatively scheduled for October 7th-10th. There will be an option for virtual events as well but seems like NYCC wants this event to continue this year.



The Event director announced an optimistic and tentative game plan like a no handshake/no hug policy, physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations, and most importantly – face coverings required at all times. NYCC being NYCC, the face coverings shouldn’t be a problem with cosplays. I’m very curious to see how this event will pan out, how the turn out will be and how will panels/autographs and all that stuff work out. More announcements will be posted soon, based on what NYCC said on social media. Perhaps anyone who gets vaccinated can attend, but that’s a whole other debate and whether or not that’s even legal.

Would you go to a limited NYCC? I’m not sure I will, as much as I love going to take pictures of cosplays and panels.

It's with much optimism and enthusiasm that we look forward to welcoming you back to #NYCC to celebrate the fandoms we all love, together! Read the full letter from our Event Director: https://t.co/V2oLMEeKVX pic.twitter.com/9nKQmrh3gs — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) April 22, 2021

From the event director of NYCC: