Rest In Peace Anthony Bourdain

I hate waking up to this news, or hearing this news period. Chef, writer, world traveler, Emmy-winner, music lover and TV host of Travel Channel’s No Reservations, The Layover and CNN’s Parts Unknown has died at the age of 61. It’s believed he has died by suicide by hanging. I’m completely shocked, devastated and in disbelief that Bourdain would do this and is gone from the world.



Bourdain’s storytelling of the world was fascinating; he had an honest voice on TV (which was rare). He wouldn’t hold back about anything and while I agree with most things, some things I didn’t (this hatred for brunch for one). Doesn’t mean I didn’t like him, it’s just agree to disagree thing. Even though he ate tons of world-class things, he also enjoyed simpler foods like Shake Shack/In-N-Out burgers which I remember him saying. He was also a lover of music in particular The Stooges, The Ramones and things like that. He even appeared in the Joey Ramones’ video “New York City” a few year ago. I was intrigued by his life so much that I listened to his audiobook Kitchen Confidential. Usually I would read the book but since it was Bourdain narrating, I had to listen to it.

I didn’t watch Parts Unknown as much as No Reservations and The Layover for whatever reason, just too much on Sunday nights but would try to catch the show when I could. I loved the way his shows were shot and told. He would go to places I didn’t even know existed. The shows would definitely make you get the “travel bug” and explore. Explore, listen to other people, try out new things. I was always looking at the production company that did his show to see if they had any job openings. To travel the world with this guy would have been something else. Bourdain was a master narrator and I could just listen to that guy read the damn phone book. And now he’s gone, and I’m shocked. The world is shocked. If you know of someone suicidal or depressed, reach out to them, talk to them, do anything in your power to make them stay around.

Rest in Peace Mr. Bourdain, I’m now going to watch old episodes of your shows and blare some music that you liked.

