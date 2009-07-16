The 2009 Emmy nominations were announced!

The Emmy nominations were just announced this morning. The most surprising news of the day is Family Guy being nominated for Best Comedy Series instead of Best animated program! It’s a longshot to win since it’s up against The Office, 30 Rock, Entourage, Flight Of The Conchords and How I Met Your Mother. Lost was nominated for Best Drama, and Michael Emerson got nominated for Best Supporting Actor. But where are the nominations for the Shield!? Anyway, see the complete list courtesy of THRFeed.com.

Outstanding Drama Series

Big Love • HBO • Anima Sola Productions and Playtone in association with HBO Entertainment

Breaking Bad • AMC • High Bridge, Gran Via Productions, Sony Pictures Television

Damages • FX Networks • FX Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Dexter • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with John Goldwyn Productions,
The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions

House • FOX • Universal Media Studios in association with Heel and Toe Films, Shore Z
Productions and Bad Hat Harry Productions

Lost • ABC • Grass Skirt Productions and ABC Studios

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Outstanding Comedy Series

Entourage • HBO • Leverage and Closest to the Hole Productions in association with
HBO Entertainment

Family Guy • FOX • Fox Television Animation

Flight Of The Conchords • HBO • Dakota Pictures and Comedy Arts in association with HBO Entertainment

How I Met Your Mother • CBS • 20th Century Fox Television

The Office • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios

30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal
Media Studios

Weeds • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Lionsgate Television and
Tilted Productions, Inc.

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner
Bros. Television
Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper

Flight Of The Conchords • HBO • Dakota Pictures and Comedy Arts in association with HBO Entertainment
Jemaine Clement as Jemaine

Monk • USA • Universal Cable Productions in association with Mandeville Films and ABC Studios
Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk

The Office • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios
Steve Carell as Michael Scott

30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal
Media Studios
Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy

Two And A Half Men • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Charlie Sheen as Charlie Harper

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Breaking Bad • AMC • High Bridge, Gran Via Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Bryan Cranston as Walter White

Dexter • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with John Goldwyn Productions,
The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions
Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan

House • FOX • Universal Media Studios in association with Heel and Toe Films, Shore Z
Productions and Bad Hat Harry Productions
Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House

In Treatment • HBO • Leverage, Closest To The Hole Productions and Sheleg in association with HBO Entertainment
Gabriel Byrne as Paul

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Jon Hamm as Don Draper

The Mentalist • CBS • Warner Bros. Television
Simon Baker as Patrick Jane

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

The New Adventures Of Old Christine • CBS • Kari’s Logo Here in association with
Warner Bros. Television
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Christine

Samantha Who? • ABC • ABC Studios
Christina Applegate as Samantha Newly

The Sarah Silverman Program • Comedy Central • Central Productions/Eleven Eleven
O’Clock Productions/Oil Factory Inc.
Sarah Silverman as Sarah Silverman

30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal
Media Studios
Tina Fey as Liz Lemon

United States Of Tara • Showtime • Showtime presents in association with DreamWorks Television
Toni Collette as Tara Gregson

Weeds • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Lionsgate Television and
Tilted Productions, Inc.
Mary-Louise Parker as Nancy Botwin

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Brothers & Sisters • ABC • ABC Studios
Sally Field as Nora Walker

The Closer • TNT • The Shephard/Robin Company in association with Warner Bros.
Television
Kyra Sedgwick as Brenda Leigh Johnson

Damages • FX Networks • FX Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Glenn Close as Patty Hewes

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit • NBC • Wolf Films in association with Universal
Media Studios
Mariska Hargitay as Detective Olivia Benson

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Elisabeth Moss as Peggy Olson

Saving Grace • TNT • Fox Television
Holly Hunter as Grace Hanadarko

Outstanding Voice-Over Performance

American Masters • Jerome Robbins: Something To Dance About • PBS • Thirteen/WNET American Masters
Ron Rifkin, Narrator

Family Guy • I Dream of Jesus • FOX • Fox Television Animation
Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin

Robot Chicken • Robot Chicken: Star Wars Episode II • Cartoon Network • ShadowMachine
Seth Green as Robot Chicken Nerd, Bob Goldstein, Ponda Baba, Anakin Skywalker, Imperial Officer

The Simpsons • Eeny Teeny Maya, Moe • FOX • Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television
Hank Azaria as Moe Syzlak

The Simpsons • The Burns And The Bees • FOX • Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television
Harry Shearer as Mr. Burns, Smithers, Kent Brockman, Lenny

The Simpsons • Father Knows Worst • FOX • Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television
Dan Castellaneta as Homer Simpson

Outstanding Animated Program (for programming less than one hour)

American Dad • Sixteen-Hundred Candles • FOX • 20th Century Fox/Underdog/Fuzzy Door

Robot Chicken • Robot Chicken: Star Wars Episode II • Cartoon Network • ShadowMachine

The Simpsons • Gone Maggie Gone • FOX • Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television

South Park • Margaritaville • Comedy Central • Central Productions

Outstanding Animated Program (for programming one hour or more)

Afro Samurai: Resurrection • Spike TV • A Studio Gonzo Production in association with
Spike TV and UppiTV

Destination Imagination (Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends) • Cartoon Network •
Cartoon Network Studios

Outstanding Art Direction For A Multi-Camera Series

The Big Bang Theory • The Hofstadter Isotope • The Vegas Renormalization • The
Lizard-Spock Expansion • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
John S. Shaffner, Production Designer
Ann Margaret Shea, SDSA, Set Decorator

Hell’s Kitchen • Episode #515 • FOX • An A. Smith & Co production in association with
Granada America
John Robert Janavs, Production Designer
Robert Frye, Art Director
Stephen Paul Fackrell, Set Decorator

How I Met Your Mother • Shelter Island • Not A Father’s Day • CBS • 20th Century Fox
Television
Stephan G. Olson, Production Designer
Susan Eschelbach, Set Decorator

The New Adventures Of Old Christine • What Happens In Vegas Is Disgusting In Vegas •
Guess Who’s Not Coming To Dinner • He Ain’t Heavy • CBS • Kari’s Logo Here in
association with Warner Bros. Television
Cabot McMullen, Production Designer
Amy Feldman, Set Decorator

Saturday Night Live • Anne Hathaway • Hugh Laurie • NBC • SNL Studios in
association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
Joe DuTullio, Art Director

Outstanding Art Direction For A Single-Camera Series

Bones • The Hero In The Hold • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television
Michael Mayer, Production Designer
Gregory S. Richman, Art Director
Kimberly Wannop, Set Decorator

Heroes • Cold Snap • NBC • Universal Media Studios in association with Tailwind
Productions
Ruth Ammon, Production Designer
Sandy Getzler, Art Director
Ron Franco, Set Decorator

Mad Men • The Jet Set • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Dan Bishop, Production Designer
Christopher L. Brown, Art Director
Amy Wells, Set Decorator

Pushing Daisies • Dim Sum Lose Some • ABC • Living Dead Guy Productions, The
Jinks/Cohen Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Michael Wylie, Production Designer
Ken Creber, Art Director
Halina Siwolop, Set Decorator

True Blood • Burning House Of Love • Cold Ground • Sparks Fly Out • HBO • Your Face
Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment
Suzuki Ingerslev, Production Designer
Cat Smith, Art Director
Rusty Lipscomb, SDSA, Set Decorator

The Tudors • 302 • 303 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Peace Arch Entertainment, Reveille, Working Title, An Ireland-Canada Co-Production
Tom Conroy, Production Designer
Colman Corish, Art Director
Crispian Sallis, Set Decorator

Outstanding Art Direction For A Miniseries Or Movie

Generation Kill • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown Deadline Productions in association with HBO Films
Rob Harris, Production Designer
Mickey Lennon, Art Director
Emelia Weavind, Set Decorator

Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Kalina Ivanov, Production Designer
Brandt Gordon, Art Director
Norma Jean Sanders, Set Decorator

Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Luciana Arrighi, Production Designer
Paul Ghirardani, Art Director
Ian Whittaker, Set Decorator

Little Dorrit • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
James Merifield, Production Designer
Paul Ghirardani, Art Director
Deborah Wilson, Set Decorator

Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films
Dan Leigh, Production Designer
James Donahue, Art Director
Ron Von Blomberg, Set Decorator

Outstanding Art Direction For Variety, Music Or Nonfiction Programming

81st Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
David Rockwell, Production Designer
Joe Celli, Art Director
David Edwards, Art Director

American Idol • Episode 821 • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Andy Walmsley, Production Designer
James Yarnell, Art Director

A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift Of All • Comedy Central • Spartina Productions
Ellen Waggett, Production Designer
Jo Winiarski, Art Director
Kelly Hanson, Art Director

The 51st Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • John Cossette Productions in association with AEG Ehrlich Venture
Steve Bass, Production Designer
Brian J. Stonestreet, Production Designer
Alana Billingsley, Art Director

2008 MTV Video Music Awards • MTV • Den of Thieves and Ish Entertainment
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
Scott M. Storey, Production Designer
Star Theodus Kahn, Art Director
James Pearse Connelly, Art Director

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Californication • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Aggressive
Mediocrity And Then…
Felicia Fasano, CSA, Casting By

The Office • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with
Universal Media Studios
Allison Jones, Casting By

30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal
Media Studios
Jennifer McNamara, Casting Director

United States Of Tara • Showtime • Showtime presents in association with DreamWorks Television
Allison Jones, Original Casting By
Cami Patton, CSA, Casting By
Elizabeth Barnes, CSA, Casting By

Weeds • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Lionsgate Television and
Tilted Productions, Inc.
Dava Waite Peaslee, CSA, Casting By

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Damages • FX Networks • FX Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Julie Tucker, Casting By
Ross Meyerson, Casting By

Friday Night Lights • DirecTV • Imagine Entertainment in association with Universal Media Studios and Film 44
Linda Lowy, Casting By
John Brace, Casting By
Beth Sepko, Location Casting Director – Texas

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Laura Schiff, Casting By
Carrie Audino, Casting By

True Blood • HBO • Your Face Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO
Entertainment
Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting Director
Libby Goldstein, Casting Director

The Tudors • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Peace Arch Entertainment, Reveille, Working Title, An Ireland-Canada Co-Production
Nuala Moiselle, Casting By
Frank Moiselle, Casting By
Stephanie Gorin, CSA, Canadian Casting By
Mary Jo Slater, CSA, US Casting By
Steve Brooksbank, CSA, US Casting By

Outstanding Casting For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

Generation Kill • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown Deadline Productions in association with HBO Films
Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting Director
Christa Schamberger, S.A. Casting Director

Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Ellen Parks, CSA, Casting Director
Robin Cook, CSA, Location Casting Director

House Of Saddam • HBO • HBO Films in association with BBC
Elaine Grainger, Casting Director

Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Kate Rhodes James, CDG, Casting Director

Little Dorrit • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Rachel Freck, Casting Director

Outstanding Choreography

81st Annual Academy Awards • Musicals Are Back • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture
Arts and Sciences
Rob Ashford, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars • Jive / Great Balls of Fire • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Derek Hough, Choreographer
Julianne Hough, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Bleeding Love • FOX • Dick Clark Productions and 19
Entertainment
Tabitha D’umo, Choreographer
Napoleon D’umo, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Mercy • FOX • Dick Clark Productions and 19 Entertainment
Mia Michaels, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Adam and Eve / Silence • FOX • Dick Clark Productions and 19 Entertainment
Tyce Diorio, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • A Los Amigos • FOX • Dick Clark Productions and 19
Entertainment
Dmitry Chaplin, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Half-Hour Series

According To Jim • Heaven Opposed To Hell • ABC • ABC Studios
George Mooradian, Director of Photography

Californication • In Utero • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Aggressive Mediocrity And Then…
Michael Weaver, Director of Photography

Everybody Hates Chris • Everybody Hates Back Talk • CW • 3Arts Entertainment, Chris
Rock Enterprises, Inc. in association with CBS/Paramount Television
Mark Doering-Powell, Director of Photography

30 Rock • Apollo, Apollo • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Matthew Clark, Director of Photography

Weeds • No Man Is Pudding • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with
Lionsgate Television and Tilted Productions, Inc.
Michael Trim, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A One Hour Series

Breaking Bad • ABQ • AMC • High Bridge, Gran Via Productions, Sony Pictures
Television
Michael Slovis, Director of Photography

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation • For Warrick • CBS • A CBS Paramount Network
Television Production in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television
James L. Carter, Director of Photography

Life On Mars • Out Here In The Fields • ABC • A Space Floor TV and Kudos Production in
association with 20th Century Fox and ABC Studios
Kramer Morgenthau, Director of Photography

Mad Men • The New Girl • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Christopher Manley, Director of Photography

The Tudors • Episode 303 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with
Peace Arch Entertainment, Reveille, Working Title, An Ireland-Canada Co-Production
Ousama Rawi, B.S.C., C.S.C., Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Miniseries Or Movie

Generation Kill • Combat Jack • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown Deadline
Productions in association with HBO Films
Ivan Strasburg, B.S.C., Director of Photography

Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story • TNT • Sony Pictures Television, Thomasfilm and
The Hatchery LLC
John Aronson, Director of Photography

Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Mike Eley, Director of Photography

Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Michel Amathieu, A.F.C., Director of Photography

Little Dorrit • Part 1 • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Lukas Strebel, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations • Laos • Travel Channel • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Todd Liebler, Camera
Zach Zamboni, Camera

Deadliest Catch • Stay Focused Or Die • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC in association with Discovery Channel
Cinematography Team

Expedition Africa • Episode 101 • HISTORY • Mark Burnett Productions for History
Cinematography Team

This American Life • John Smith • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with
Chicago Public Radio, Killer Films, Inc., Left/Right, Inc.
Adam Beckman, Director of Photography

Whale Wars • Nothing’s Ideal • Animal Planet • RIVR Media in association with Animal Planet
Robert C. Case, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For Reality Programming

The Amazing Race • Don’t Let A Cheese Hit Me • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Per Larsson, Director of Photography
Sylvestre Campe, Camera
Petr Cikhart, Camera
Tom Cunningham, Camera
Peter Riveschl, Camera

Intervention • Chad • A&E • Produced by GRB Entertainment for A&E Network
Bryan Donnell, Director of Photography

Out Of The Wild: The Alaska Experiment • What Did I Sign Up For? • Discovery Channel
• Pilgrim Films and Television, Inc. in association with Discovery Channel
Derek Carver, Director of Photography
Michael Applebaum, Camera Operator
John Armstrong, Camera Operator
Marc Bennett, Camera Operator
Eric Freeburg, Camera Operator

Survivor • The Camp Is Cursed • CBS • SEG
Cinematography Team

Top Chef • The Last Supper • Bravo • Magical Elves, Bravo
Tim Spellman, Director of Photography

Outstanding Commercial

Airport Lounge • Amex / Platinum Card
Hungry Man, Production Company
Ogilvy and Mather, Ad Agency

Alec In Huluwood • Hulu
Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Ad Agency

Bottled Courage • Nike
@radical media, Production Company
Wieden & Kennedy, Ad Agency

Circus • Anheuser-Busch Budweiser
DDB Chicago, Ad Agency
PYTKA, Production Company

Heist • Coca-Cola
Wieden + Kennedy, Ad Agency
Psyop, Production Company

Magazine Buyer • Anheuser-Busch Bud Light
DDB Chicago, Ad Agency
Tool of North America, Production Company

Tips • Career Builder
MJZ, Production Company

Wedding • Sprint Nextel
O Positive, Production Company
Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Ad Agency

Outstanding Costumes For A Series

Mad Men • Meditations In An Emergency • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Janie Bryant, Costume Designer
Le Dawson, Costume Supervisor

The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency • Pilot • HBO • Mirage Enterprises and Cinechicks in
association with The Weinstein Company, BBC and HBO Entertainment
Jo Katsaras, Costume Designer
Zureta Schulz, Costume Supervisor

Pushing Daisies • Bzzzzzzzzz! • ABC • Living Dead Guy Productions, The Jinks/Cohen
Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Robert Blackman, Costume Designer
Carol Kunz, Costume Supervisor

The Tudors • Episode 307 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Peace Arch Entertainment, Reveille, Working Title, An Ireland-Canada Co-Production
Joan Bergin, Costume Designer
Susan O’Connor Cave, Wardrobe Supervisor

Ugly Betty • In The Stars • ABC • ABC Studios
Patricia Field, Costume Designer
Molly Rogers, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Costumes For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Catherine Marie Thomas, Costume Designer
Mickey Carleton, Assistant Costume Designer (New York)

House Of Saddam • Part 1 • HBO • HBO Films in association with BBC
Alexandra Caulfield, Costume Designer
Lupt Utama, Assistant Costume Designer

Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Consolata Boyle, Costume Designer
Marion Weise, Costume Supervisor

The Librarian: Curse Of The Judas Chalice • TNT • Electric Entertainment
Kim Martinez, Costume Designer
Jennifer Kamrath, Costume Supervisor

Little Dorrit • Part 3 • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Barbara Kidd, Costume Designer
Marion Weise, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Entourage • Tree Trippers • HBO • Leverage and Closest to the Hole Productions in
association with HBO Entertainment
Julian Farino, Director

Flight Of The Conchords • The Tough Brets • HBO • Dakota Pictures and Comedy Arts in
association with HBO Entertainment
James Bobin, Director

The Office • Stress Relief • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios
Jeff Blitz, Director

30 Rock • Apollo, Apollo • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association
with Universal Media Studios
Millicent Shelton, Director

30 Rock • Reunion • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with
Universal Media Studios
Beth McCarthy, Director

30 Rock • Generalissimo • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association
with Universal Media Studios
Todd Holland, Director

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Battlestar Galactica • Daybreak (Part 2) • Syfy • R&D TV in association with Universal
Cable Productions
Michael Rymer, Director

Boston Legal • Made In China/Last Call • ABC • A David E. Kelley Production in
association with Twentieth Century Fox Television
Bill D’Elia, Director

Damages • Trust Me • FX Networks • FX Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Todd A. Kessler, Director

ER • And In The End • NBC • Constant c Productions, Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Television.
Rod Holcomb, Director

Mad Men • The Jet Set • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Phil Abraham, Director

Outstanding Directing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Series

American Idol • Show 833 (The Final Three) • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV
Ltd.
Bruce Gowers, Director

The Colbert Report • 4159 • Comedy Central • Hello Doggie, Inc. with Busboy
Productions and Spartina Productions
Jim Hoskinson, Director

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • 13107 • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Chuck O’Neil, Director

Late Show With David Letterman • Episode 2932 • CBS • Worldwide Pants Incorporated
Jerry Foley, Director

Real Time With Bill Maher • 705 • HBO • Bill Maher Productions and Brad Grey Television in association with HBO Entertainment
Hal Grant, Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Justin Timberlake • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Don Roy King, Director

Outstanding Directing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Special

81st Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Roger Goodman, Director

Beijing 2008 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony • NBC • NBC Olympics
Bucky Gunts, Director

Bruce Springsteen Super Bowl Halftime Show • NBC • White Cherry Entertainment
in association with Don Mischer Productions
Don Mischer, Director

The Neighborhood Ball: An Inauguration Celebration • ABC • White Cherry
Entertainment
Glenn Weiss, Director

Will Ferrell: You’re Welcome America. A Final Night With George W. Bush • HBO •
Gary Sanchez Productions, Funny Business in association with HBO Entertainment
Marty Callner, Director

Outstanding Directing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special

Generation Kill • Bomb In The Garden • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown Deadline
Productions in association with HBO Films
Susanna White, Director

Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Michael Sucsy, Director

Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Thaddeus O’Sullivan, Director

Little Dorrit • Part 1 • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Dearbhla Walsh, Director

Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films
Ross Katz, Director

Wallander: One Step Behind • PBS • A Left Bank Pictures/Yellow Bird/ TKBC/BBC series for WGBH
Philip Martin, Director

Outstanding Directing For Nonfiction Programming

The Amazing Race • Don’t Let A Cheese Hit Me • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Bertram van Munster, Director

Project Runway • Finale (Part 1) • Bravo • Magical Elves for The Weinstein Company,
Full Picture, Bravo
Paul Starkman, Director

Roman Polanski: Wanted And Desired • HBO • Milwood Pictures, Graceful Pictures, BBC, Antidote Films in association with HBO Documentary Films and ThinkFilm
Marina Zenovich, Director

This American Life • John Smith • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with
Chicago Public Radio, Killer Films, Inc., Left/Right, Inc.
Christopher Wilcha, Director
Adam Beckman, Director

Top Chef • The Last Supper • Bravo • Magical Elves, Bravo
Steve Hrynewicz, Director

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Battlestar Galactica • Daybreak (Part 2) • Syfy • R&D TV in association with Universal
Cable Productions
Andrew Seklir, A.C.E., Edited By
Julius Ramsay, Edited By
Michael O’Halloran, Edited By

Breaking Bad • ABQ • AMC • High Bridge, Gran Via Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Lynne Willingham, Edited By

Lost • The Incident • ABC • Grass Skirt Productions and ABC Studios
Stephen Semel, Editor
Mark Goldman, Editor
Chris Nelson, Editor

Mad Men • Maidenform • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Cindy Mollo, Edited By

24 • 7:00AM – 8:00AM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox Television in association with Teakwood Lane Productions
Scott Powell, A.C.E., Edited By

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Comedy Series (Single Or Multi-Camera)

How I Met Your Mother • The Naked Man • CBS • 20th Century Fox Television
Sue Federman, Edited By

The Office • Two Weeks • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios
Stuart Bass, Edited By

The Office • Dream Team • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in
association with Universal Media Studios
Claire Scanlon, Editor

The Office • Stress Relief • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in
association with Universal Media Studios
David Rogers, Editor
Dean Holland, Editor

30 Rock • Apollo, Apollo • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Ken Eluto, A.C.E., Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Miniseries Or A Movie

Generation Kill • The Cradle Of Civilization • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown
Deadline Productions in association with HBO Films
Jason Krasucki, Editor

Generation Kill • A Burning Dog • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown Deadline
Productions in association with HBO Films
Oral Norrie Ottey, Editor

Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Alan Heim, A.C.E., Editor
Lee Percy, A.C.E., Editor

Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films
Lee Percy, A.C.E., Editor
Brian A. Kates, A.C.E., Editor

24: Redemption • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association with
Teakwood Lane Productions
Scott Powell, A.C.E., Edited By

Outstanding Short Form Picture Editing

81st Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Kyle Cooper, Best Motion Picture Montage By
Hal Honigsberg, Editor

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Episode 13098 • Comedy Central • Central
Productions, LLC
Graham Knox Frazier, Editor

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Episode 13109 • Comedy Central • Central
Productions, LLC
Einar Westerlund, Editor

Dancing With The Stars • Episode 710A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
David Timoner, Editor

Stand Up To Cancer • ABC/CBS/NBC • Laura Ziskin Productions & Seligman
Entertainment Inc.
David Brodie, Editor
Andy Grieve, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Special (Single Or Multi-Camera)

AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Warren Beatty • USA • An AFI production
Michael Polito, Editor
Pi Ware, Editor
Oren Castro, Editor

Chris Rock – Kill The Messenger • HBO • Chris Rock Enterprises and Funny Business in association with HBO Entertainment
Michael D. Schultz, Editor

A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift Of All • Comedy Central • Spartina Productions
Jason Baker, Editor

The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • George Stevens, Jr. Presentation for Kennedy Center Television Productions, Inc.
Michael Polito, Editor

Ricky Gervais: Out Of England – The Stand-Up Special • HBO • Moffitt Lee Productions in association with HBO Entertainment
Booey Kober, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations • Laos • Travel Channel • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Jesse Fisher, Editor

Deadliest Catch • Stay Focused Or Die • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC in association with Discovery Channel
Kelly Coskran, Supervising Editor
Josh Earl, Editor

102 Minutes That Changed America • HISTORY • Produced by Siskel/Jacobs Productions for History
Seth Skundrick, Editor

Roman Polanski: Wanted And Desired • HBO • Milwood Pictures, Graceful Pictures, BBC, Antidote Films in association with HBO Documentary Films and ThinkFilm
Joe Bini, Edited By

This American Life • John Smith • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with
Chicago Public Radio, Killer Films, Inc., Left/Right, Inc.
Joe Beshenkovsky, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Reality Programming

The Amazing Race • Don’t Let A Cheese Hit Me • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Eric Goldfarb, Editor
Julian Gomez, Editor
Andrew Kozar, Editor
Paul Nielsen, Editor
Michael Bolanowski, Editor
Jennifer Nelson, Editor
Jacob Parsons, Editor

The Celebrity Apprentice • Grave Reservations • NBC • Mark Burnett Productions
Chris Simpson, Supervising Editor
Jeff Runyan, Editor
Jason Pedroza, Editor
Matt Blair, Editor
Jason Steinberg, Editor

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition • The Martirez Family • ABC • Endemol USA
Wes Paster, Supervising Editor
Matt Deitrich, Supervising Editor
Steve Mellon, Supervising Editor
Arek Hope, Editor
Karin Hoving, Editor
Hilary Scratch, Editor
Phil Stuben, Editor

Penn & Teller: Bullshit! • New Age Medicine • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Penn & Teller, A Division of Buggs and Rudy Discount Corporation, Star Price Productions, The Wolper Organization
Steven Uhlenberg, Editor
Ian Sears, Editor
Brian Horn, Editor
Richard M. Erbeznik, Editor
Tim Sullivan, Editor

Project Runway • Finale (Part 1) • Bravo • Magical Elves for The Weinstein Company, Full Picture, Bravo
Jamie Pedroza, Edited By
Mary DeChambres, Edited By
Spiro C. Lampros, Edited By
Richie Edelson, Edited By
Maris Berzins, Edited By
Matthew Moul, Edited By
Steve Lichtenstein, Edited By

Top Chef • The Last Supper • Bravo • Magical Elves, Bravo
Annie Tighe, Edited By
Alan Hoang, Edited By
Adrienne Salisbury, Edited By
Kevin Leffler, Edited By
Katherine Griffin, Edited By
Sue Hoover, Edited By
LaRonda Morris, Edited By

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series

Desperate Housewives • The Best Thing That Ever Could Have Happened • ABC • ABC
Studios
Gabor Heiligenberg, Department Head Hairstylist
Dena Green, Hairstylist
James Dunham, Hairstylist
Maria Fernandez-DiSarro, Hairstylist

Mad Men • The Gold Violin • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Gloria Ponce, Department Head Hairstylist
Katherine Rees, Key Hairstylist
Marilyn Phillips, Additional Hairstylist
Michele Payne, Additional Hairstylist

Pushing Daisies • Dim Sum Lose Some • ABC • Living Dead Guy Productions, The
Jinks/Cohen Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Daniel Curet, Department Head Hairstylist
Yuko Tokunaga Koach, Key Hairstylist
Gloria Conrad, Additional Hairstylist
Elizabeth Rabe, Additional Hairstylist

Tracey Ullman’s State Of The Union • Episode 202 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Allan McKeown Presents LLC
Martin Samuel, Department Head Hairstylist
Colleen Labaff, Hairstylist

The Tudors • Episode 307 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Peace Arch Entertainment, Reveille, Working Title, An Ireland-Canada Co-Production
Dee Corcoran, Department Head Hairstylist

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special

Dancing With The Stars • Episode 709 • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Mary Guerrero, Department Head Hairstylist
Cynthia Romo, Key Hairstylist
Jennifer Mazursky, Additional Hairstylist
Maria Valdivia, Additional Hairstylist

MADtv • Episode 1412 • FOX • Girl Group Company
Matthew Kasten, Department Head Hairstylist
Wendy Boscon, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Desiree Dizard, Hairstylist
Desmond Miller, Hairstylist

Saturday Night Live • Host: Josh Brolin • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC
Studios and Broadway Video
Bettie O. Rogers, Department Head Hairstylist
Jodi Mancuso, Key Hairstylist
Inga Thrasher, Additional Hairstylist

Two And A Half Men • I Think You Offended Don • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc.,
The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Pixley Schwartz, Department Head Hairstylist
Krista Borrelli, Additional Hairstylist
Janice Allison, Additional Hairstylist
Ralph Abalos, Personal Hairstylist

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Miniseries Or A Movie

Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story • TNT • Sony Pictures Television, Thomasfilm and
The Hatchery LLC
Julia Walker, Department Head Hairstylist
Deena Adair, Key Hairstylist
Clifton Chippewa, Additional Hairstylist

Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Jenny Fifield-Arbour, Department Head Hairstylist
Nancy E. Warren, Hairstylist

House Of Saddam • HBO • HBO Films in association with BBC
Marella Shearer, Department Head Hairstylist
Juliette Vankay, Key Hairstylist

Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Kerin Parfitt, Department Head Hairstylist
Stefano Ceccarelli, Personal Hairstylist

Little Dorrit • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Karen Hartley-Thomas, Department Head Hairstylist

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media – Nonfiction

Bravo Digital Media: Top Chef • Bravo.com
Bravo Digital Media

The Late Night with Jimmy Fallon Digital Experience • NBC.com
NBC.com

The Saturday Night Live Digital Experience • NBC.com
NBC.com

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media – Fiction

The Dharma Initiative • ABC.com
ABC.com

The Office Digital Experience • NBC.com
NBC.com

The 30 Rock Digital Experience • NBC.com
NBC.com

Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic, Multi-Camera) For Variety, Music Or Comedy
Programming

81st Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Robert Barnhart, Lighting Director
Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director

American Idol • Finale • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Kieran Healy, Lighting Designer
Joshua Hutchings, Lighting Director
George Harvey, Lighting Director

Dancing With The Stars • Episode 702A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Simon Miles, Lighting Designer

Jimmy Kimmel Live • Episode 09-1182 • ABC • Jackhole Industries in association with ABC Studios
Christian Hibbard, Lighting Director

Late Show With David Letterman • Episode 3074 • CBS • Worldwide Pants Incorporated
Steven Brill, Lighting Designer
Tim Stephenson, Lighting Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Hugh Laurie • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC
Studios and Broadway Video
Geoff Amoral, Lighting Director
Rick McGuinness, Lighting Director

Outstanding Main Title Design

Lie To Me • FOX • Twentieth Century Fox Television in association with Imagine Entertainment
Robert Bradley, Title Designer
Thomas Cobb, Title Designer

Storymakers • AMC • Leroy & Morton Productions
James Spindler, Creative Director
Mike Wasilewski, Designer
Ahmet Ahmet, Art Director
Grant Lau, Art Director

Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films
Michael Riley, Title Designer
Dru Nget, Title Designer
Dan Meehan, Animator
Bob Swensen, Main Title Producer

True Blood • HBO • Your Face Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO
Entertainment
Rama Allen, Designer
Shawn Fedorchuk, Editor
Matthew Mulder, Creative Director
Morgan Henry, Main Title Producer
Camm Rowland, Designer
Ryan Gagnier, Designer

United States Of Tara • Showtime • Showtime presents in association with
DreamWorks Television
Jamie Caliri, Director/Director of Photography/Editor/Main Digital Compositor
Dave Finkel, Creator
Brett Baer, Creator

Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Grey’s Anatomy • Dream A Little Dream Of Me, Part 1 and Part 2 • ABC • ABC Studios
Norman T. Leavitt, Department Head Makeup Artist
Brigitte Bugayong, Key Makeup Artist
Michelle Teleis, Additional Makeup Artist

Little Britain USA • 106 • HBO • 19 Entertainment/MBST Entertainment Limited in association with HBO Entertainment
John E. Jackson, Department Head Makeup Artist
Chris Burgoyne, Makeup Artist
Matthew Mungle, Makeup Artist

Mad Men • The Jet Set • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Debbie Zoller, Department Head Makeup Artist
Denise DellaValle, Key Makeup Artist
Ron Pipes, Additional Makeup Artist
Debra Schrey, Additional Makeup Artist

Nip/Tuck • Gisele Baylock And Legend • FX Networks • The Shepard/Robin Company in
association with Warner Bros. Television Productions, Inc.
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist
Stephanie Fowler, Key Makeup Artist

Pushing Daisies • Dim Sum Lose Some • ABC • Living Dead Guy Productions, The
Jinks/Cohen Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Todd A. McIntosh, Department Head Makeup Artist
David Martin DeLeon, Key Makeup Artist
Steven Anderson, Additional Makeup Artist

Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing With The Stars • Episode 804 • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Melanie Mills, Department Head Makeup Artist
Zena Shtetsel, Key Makeup Artist
Patti Ramsey-Bortoli, Additional Makeup Artist
Angela Moos, Additional Makeup Artist

MADtv • Episode 1405 • FOX • Girl Group Company
Jennifer Aspinall, Department Head Makeup Artist
Alexei O’Brien, Additional Makeup Artist
David Williams, Additional Makeup Artist
Heather Mages, Additional Makeup Artist

Saturday Night Live • Host: Josh Brolin • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC
Studios and Broadway Video
Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist
Josh Turi, Makeup Artist
Amy Tagliamonti, Makeup Artist

So You Think You Can Dance • Episode #421/422A • FOX • Dick Clark Productions and 19 Entertainment
Amy Elizabeth Strozzi, Department Head Makeup Artist
Heather Cummings, Key Makeup Artist
Tifanie White, Additional Makeup Artist
Marie DelPrete, Additional Makeup Artist

Outstanding Makeup For A Miniseries Or A Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

The Courageous Heart Of Irena Sendler (Hallmark Hall Of Fame Presentation) • CBS
• Jeff Most/Jeff Rice Productions in association with Hallmark Hall of Fame
Productions
Trefor Proud, Department Head Makeup Artist

Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story • TNT • Sony Pictures Television, Thomasfilm and
The Hatchery LLC
Angie Wells, Department Head Makeup Artist
Wynona Price, Key Makeup Artist

Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Linda Dowds, Department Head Makeup Artist
Susan Hayward, Key Makeup Artist
Vivian Baker, Personal Makeup Artist

Maneater • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television
Kathrine James-Gibson, Department Head Makeup Artist
Loretta James-Demasi, Key Makeup Artist
Melanie Hughes Weaver, Personal Makeup Artist

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation • A Space Oddity • CBS • A CBS Paramount Network
Television Production in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television
Matthew Mungle, Prosthetic Designer, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Clinton Wayne, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Melanie Levitt, Department Head Makeup Artist
Tom Hoerber, Key Makeup Artist

Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Vivian Baker, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Linda Dowds, Department Head Makeup Artist
Bill Corso, Prosthetic Designer
Sean Samson, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Grey’s Anatomy • Stand By Me • ABC • ABC Studios
Norman T. Leavitt, Department Head Makeup Artist
Bari Dreiband-Burman, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Thomas R. Burman, Prosthetic Designer
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Little Britain USA • 105 • HBO • 19 Entertainment/MBST Entertainment Limited in association with HBO Entertainment
John E. Jackson, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Matthew W. Mungle, Prosthetic Designer, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Chris Burgoyne, Makeup Artist

Nip/Tuck • Budi Sabri • FX Networks • The Shepard/Robin Company in association with
Warner Bros. Television Productions, Inc.
Bari Dreiband-Burman, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Thomas R. Burman, Prosthetic Designer
Dave Dupuis, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Tracey Ullman’s State Of The Union • Episode 205 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Allan McKeown Presents, LLC
Matthew Mungle, Prosthetic Designer, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Sally Sutton Craven, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kate Shorter, Additional Makeup Artist

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Castle • Flowers From Your Grave • ABC • ABC Studios
Robert Duncan, Composer

Ghost Whisperer • Leap Of Faith • CBS • Sander Moses in association with ABC Studios and CBS Paramount Television Network
Mark Snow, Composer

Legend Of The Seeker • Prophecy • Syndicated • ABC Studios
Joe LoDuca, Music By

The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency • Pilot • HBO • Mirage Enterprises and Cinechicks in
association with The Weinstein Company, BBC and HBO Entertainment
Gabriel Yared, Composer

The Simpsons • Gone Maggie Gone • FOX • Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television
Alf H. Clausen, Music By

24 • 7:00AM – 8:00AM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox Television in association with Teakwood Lane Productions
Sean P. Callery, Music By

Outstanding Music Composition For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Rachel Portman, Composer

Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Howard Goodall, Composer

Little Dorrit • Part 5 • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
John Lunn, Composer

Loving Leah (Hallmark Hall Of Fame Presentation) • CBS • Hallmark Hall of Fame Productions, Inc.
Jeff Beal, Music By

Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films
Marcelo Zarvos, Composer

24: Redemption • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association with Teakwood Lane Productions
Sean P. Callery, Music By

Outstanding Music Direction

Christmas In Washington • TNT • The Stevens Co.
Ian Fraser, Musical Director

Dancing With The Stars • Episode 710A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Harold Wheeler, Music Director

The 51st Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • John Cossette Productions in association with AEG Ehrlich Venture
Rickey Minor, Music Director

The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • George Stevens, Jr. Presentation for Kennedy Center Television Productions, Inc.
Rob Mathes, Music Director
Rob Berman, Music Director

Streisand: The Concert • CBS • BJS Productions in association with The Gary Smith Company
William Ross, Music Director

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

81st Annual Academy Awards • Song Title: Hugh Jackman Opening Number • ABC •
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
William Ross, Original Music
John Kimbrough, Original Music
Dan Harmon, Original Lyrics
Rob Schrab, Original Lyrics

A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift Of All • Song Title: Much Worse Things • Comedy Central • Spartina Productions
Adam Schlesinger, Music By
David Javerbaum, Lyrics By

The 2008 ESPYS • Song Title: I Love Sports • ESPN • BTW Productions in association
with ESPN
Katreese Barnes, Composer
Justin Timberlake, Lyricist
Steve Higgins, Lyricist
Alex Baze, Lyricist
Rachel Hamilton, Lyricist
Kevin Miller, Lyricist
Jonathan Drubner, Lyricist
Dave Drabik, Lyricist

Flight Of The Conchords • Unnatural Love / Song Title: Carol Brown • HBO • Dakota
Pictures and Comedy Arts in association with HBO Entertainment
James Bobin, Composer and Lyricist
Bret McKenzie, Composer and Lyricist
Jemaine Clement, Composer and Lyricist

A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa • Song Title: I Wish I Could Be Santa Claus •
NBC • Muppets Productions in association with The Walt Disney Studios
Paul Williams, Original Songs By

Saturday Night Live • Host: Justin Timberlake / Song Title: Motherlover • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Akiva Schaffer, Lyrics By
Jorma Taccone, Lyrics By
Andy Samberg, Lyrics By
Justin Timberlake, Lyrics By
Asa Taccone, Music By
Drew Campbell, Music By

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Great Performances • PBS • Thirteen/WNET
John Williams, Theme Music By

The Mole • ABC • Stone Stanley Entertainment
David Michael Frank, Original Music Composed By

Sons of Anarchy • Pilot • FX Networks • Sutter Ink and Linson Entertainment production in association with Fox 21 and FX
Bob Thiele, Music and Lyrics By
Dave Kushner, Music By
Curtis Stigers, Lyrics By
Kurt Sutter, Lyrics By

Storymakers • AMC • Leroy & Morton Productions
Bill Sherman, Original Theme Composed By

United States Of Tara • Showtime • Showtime presents in association with DreamWorks Television
Tim Delaughter, Main Title Theme by

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie

Cyrano de Bergerac (Great Performances) • PBS • A Cyrano on Film, LLC Production
with Thirteen/WNET New York in association with Ellen M Krass Productions, Inc. and NHK Enterprises
Kevin Kline as Cyrano de Bergerac

Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Brendan Gleeson as Winston Churchill

King Lear (Great Performances) • PBS • A Co-production of The Performance Company,
Iambic Productions Limited, Thirteen/WNET New York and Channel 4, in association with NHK
Sir Ian McKellen as King Lear

Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films
Kevin Bacon as LtCol Mike Strobl

24: Redemption • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association with
Teakwood Lane Productions
Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer

Wallander: One Step Behind • PBS • A Left Bank Pictures/Yellow Bird/ TKBC/BBC series for WGBH
Kenneth Branagh as Kurt Wallander

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie

Accidental Friendship • Hallmark Channel • A Muse Entertainment and Automatic
Pictures Production
Chandra Wilson as Yvonne

Coco Chanel • Lifetime • Lux Vide S.p.A, Pamp Productions and Alchemy Television
Group
Shirley MacLaine as Coco Chanel

Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Drew Barrymore as Little Edie

Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Jessica Lange as Big Edie

Prayers For Bobby • Lifetime • Once Upon The Times Films, LTD in association with
Permut Presentations and Sladek Taaffe Productions
Sigourney Weaver as Mary Griffith

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Entourage • HBO • Leverage and Closest to the Hole Productions in association with
HBO Entertainment
Kevin Dillon as Johnny Drama

How I Met Your Mother • CBS • 20th Century Fox Television
Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson

The Office • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with
Universal Media Studios
Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute

30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal
Media Studios
Tracy Morgan as Tracy Jordan

30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal
Media Studios
Jack McBrayer as Kenneth Parcell

Two And A Half Men • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Jon Cryer as Alan Harper

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Boston Legal • ABC • A David E. Kelley Production in association with Twentieth
Century Fox Television
William Shatner as Denny Crane

Boston Legal • ABC • A David E. Kelley Production in association with Twentieth
Century Fox Television
Christian Clemenson as Jerry Espenson

Breaking Bad • AMC • High Bridge, Gran Via Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman

Damages • FX Networks • FX Productions and Sony Pictures Television
William Hurt as Daniel Purcell

Lost • ABC • Grass Skirt Productions and ABC Studios
Michael Emerson as Ben Linus

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
John Slattery as Roger Sterling

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie

Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Ken Howard as Phelan Beale

Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Len Cariou as Franklin D. Roosevelt

The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice • TNT • Electric Entertainment
Bob Newhart as Judson

Little Dorrit • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Tom Courtenay as Mr. Dorrit

Little Dorrit • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Andy Serkis as Rigaud

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Pushing Daisies • ABC • Living Dead Guy Productions, The Jinks/Cohen Company in
association with Warner Bros. Television
Kristin Chenoweth as Olive Snook

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Amy Poehler as Various Characters

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Kristin Wiig as Various Characters

30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal
Media Studios
Jane Krakowski as Jenna Maroney

Ugly Betty • ABC • ABC Studios
Vanessa Williams as Wilhelmina Slater

Weeds • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Lionsgate Television and
Tilted Productions, Inc.
Elizabeth Perkins as Celia Hodes

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Damages • FX Networks • FX Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Rose Byrne as Ellen Parsons

Grey’s Anatomy • ABC • ABC Studios
Sandra Oh as Dr. Christina Yang

Grey’s Anatomy • ABC • ABC Studios
Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

In Treatment • HBO • Leverage, Closest To The Hole Productions and Sheleg in association with HBO Entertainment
Dianne Wiest as Gina

In Treatment • HBO • Leverage, Closest To The Hole Productions and Sheleg in
association with HBO Entertainment
Hope Davis as Mia

24 • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox Television in association with
Teakwood Lane Productions
Cherry Jones as President Allison Taylor

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie

The Courageous Heart Of Irena Sendler (Hallmark Hall Of Fame Presentation) • CBS • Jeff Most/Jeff Rice Productions in association with Hallmark Hall of Fame Productions
Marcia Gay Harden as Janina

Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Jeanne Tripplehorn as Jackie O.

House Of Saddam • HBO • HBO Films in association with BBC
Shohreh Aghdashloo as Sajida

Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Janet McTeer as Clementine Churchill

Relative Stranger • Hallmark Channel • A Larry Levinson Production
Cicely Tyson as Pearl

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Desperate Housewives • The Best Thing That Ever Could Have Happened • ABC • ABC
Studios
Beau Bridges as Eli Boggs

Saturday Night Live • Host: Justin Timberlake • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Justin Timberlake as Various Characters

30 Rock • Gavin Volure • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Steve Martin as Gavin Volure

30 Rock • The Bubble • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Jon Hamm as Dr. Drew Baird

30 Rock • Mamma Mia • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Alan Alda as Milton Greene

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

CSI: NY • Yahrzeit • CBS • A CBS/Paramount Television Production
Edward Asner as Abraham Klein

Damages • They Had to Tweeze That Out of My Kidney • FX Networks • FX Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Ted Danson as Arthur Frobisher

Dexter • Go Your Own Way • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with John
Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions
Jimmy Smits as Miguel Prado

ER • And In The End • NBC • Constant c Productions, Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Television
Ernest Borgnine as Paul Manning

Rescue Me • Sheila • FX Networks • Produced by Apostle, The Cloudland Company and DreamWorks Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Michael J. Fox as Dwight

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory • The Maternal Capacitance • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Christine Baranski as Beverly Hofstadter

Monk • Mr. Monk And The Lady Next Door • USA • Universal Cable Productions in association with Mandeville Films and ABC Studios
Gena Rowlands as Marge

My Name Is Earl • Witch Lady • NBC • 20th Century Fox TV
Betty White as Crazy Witch Lady

Saturday Night Live • Presidential Bash 2008 • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Tina Fey as Governor Sarah Palin (Spoof)

30 Rock • The One With The Cast Of ‘Night Court’ • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Jennifer Aniston as Claire

30 Rock • Christmas Special • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Elaine Stritch as Colleen Donaghy

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Grey’s Anatomy • No Good At Saying Sorry (One More Chance) • ABC • ABC Studios
Sharon Lawrence as Robbie Stevens

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit • Swing • NBC • Wolf Films in association with
Universal Media Studios
Ellen Burstyn as Bernadette Stabler

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit • Persona • NBC • Wolf Films in association with
Universal Media Studios
Brenda Blethyn as Linnie Malcolm/Caroline Cantwell

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit • Ballerina • NBC • Wolf Films in association with
Universal Media Studios
Carol Burnett as Bridget “Birdie” Sulloway

The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency • The Boy With The African Heart • HBO • Mirage
Enterprises and Cinechicks in association with The Weinstein Company, BBC and HBO
Entertainment
CCH Pounder as Mrs. Curtin

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Phil Keoghan, Host

American Idol • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Ryan Seacrest, Host

Dancing With The Stars • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Tom Bergeron, Host

Project Runway • Bravo • Magical Elves for The Weinstein Company, Full Picture, Bravo
Heidi Klum, Host

Survivor • CBS • SEG
Jeff Probst, Host

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves, Bravo
Padma Lakshmi, Host
Tom Colicchio, Co-Host

Outstanding Miniseries

Generation Kill • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown Deadline Productions in association with HBO Films

Little Dorrit • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston

Outstanding Made For Television Movie

Coco Chanel • Lifetime • Lux Vide S.p.A, Pamp Productions and Alchemy Television Group

Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films

Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films

Prayers For Bobby • Lifetime • Once Upon the Times Films, LTD in association with Permut Presentations and Sladek Taaffe Productions

Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films

Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Series

The Colbert Report • Comedy Central • Hello Doggie, Inc. with Busboy Productions and
Spartina Productions

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Late Show With David Letterman • CBS • Worldwide Pants Incorporated

Real Time With Bill Maher • HBO • Bill Maher Productions and Brad Grey Television in
association with HBO Entertainment

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video

Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Special

Chris Rock – Kill The Messenger • HBO • Chris Rock Enterprises and Funny Business in association with HBO Entertainment

Kathy Griffin: She’ll Cut A Bitch • Bravo • Rickmill Productions, Bravo

The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • George Stevens, Jr. Presentation for Kennedy Center Television Productions, Inc.

Ricky Gervais: Out Of England – The Stand-Up Special • HBO • Moffitt Lee Productions in association with HBO Entertainment

Will Ferrell: You’re Welcome America. A Final Night With George W. Bush • HBO • Gary Sanchez Productions, Funny Business in association with HBO Entertainment

Outstanding Special Class – Short-format Animated Programs

Disney’s Phineas And Ferb • The Monster Of Phineas-N-Ferbenstein • Disney Channel •
Disney Channel

SpongeBob SquarePants • Dear Vikings • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon in association with United Plankton Pictures, Inc.

Outstanding Special Class Programs

81st Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Beijing 2008 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony • NBC • NBC Olympics

Carnegie Hall Opening Night 2008: A Celebration of Leonard Bernstein (Great Performances) • PBS • A Production of Carnegie Hall and Thirteen/WNET New York in association with San Francisco Symphony

George Carlin: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize • PBS • A production of WETA
Washington, D.C.; The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts; Mark Krantz
Productions and CoMedia

The 62nd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions

Outstanding Special Class – Short-format Live-Action Entertainment Programs

Battlestar Galactica: The Face Of The Enemy • Syfy.com • Universal Cable Productions
Ronald D. Moore, Executive Producer
David Eick, Executive Producer
Jane Espenson, Executive Producer
Harvey Frand, Produced By

Bruce Springsteen Super Bowl Halftime Show • NBC • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Don Mischer Productions
Don Mischer, Executive Producer
Ricky Kirshner, Executive Producer
Glenn Weiss, Executive Producer
Bruce Springsteen, Performer

The Daily Show: The Daily Show Correspondents On Jon Stewart • ComedyCentral.com • Comedy Central Digital Media
Kahane Corn, Co-Executive Producer
Paul Beddoe-Stephens, Co-Executive Producer
Nick Poppy, Producer
Rich Sullivan, Producer

Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog • drhorrible.com • Mutant Enemy, Inc.
Joss Whedon, Producer
Michael Boretz, Producer
David Burns, Producer

30 Rock’s Kenneth the Web Page • NBC.com • Universal Media Studios
Jack McBrayer, Producer
Eric Gurian, Producer
Josh Silberman, Producer
Tracey Wigfield, Producer
Bill Sell, Producer

Outstanding Special Class – Short-format Nonfiction Programs

Jay Leno’s Garage • jaylenosgarage.com • NBC.com
Jay Leno, Producer
Helga Pollock, Producer
Robert Angelo, Producer

Writer’s Draft • Fox Movie Channel • A Fox Movie Channel production in association with Polaris Productions, Inc.
Kenny Rhodes, Producer

Outstanding Children’s Program

Hannah Montana • Disney Channel • It’s a Laugh Productions/Michael Poryes/Disney Channel
Michael Poryes, Executive Producer
Steven Peterman, Executive Producer
Douglas Lieblein, Co-Executive Producer
Andrew Green, Co-Executive Producer
Richard G. King, Produced By

iCarly • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon in association with Schneider’s Bakery
Dan Schneider, Executive Producer
Robin Weiner, Supervising Producer
Bruce Rand Berman, Produced by
Joe Catania, Producer

Wizards Of Waverly Place • Disney Channel • It’s a Laugh Productions/Disney Channel
Todd J. Greenwald, Executive Producer
Peter Murrieta, Executive Producer
Vince Cheung, Executive Producer
Ben Montanio, Executive Producer
Matt Goldman, Co-Executive Producer
Greg A. Hampson, Produced By

Outstanding Children’s Nonfiction Program

Grandpa, Do You Know Who I Am? With Maria Shriver • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health in association with the Alzheimer’s Association, Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund, Geoffrey Beene Gives Back Alzheimer’s Initiative, and Planet Grande Pictures
Sheila Nevins, Executive Producer
Maria Shriver, Executive Producer
Veronica Brady, Supervising Producer
Eamon Harrington, Produced By
John Watkin, Produced By
John Hoffman, Series Producer

Nick News With Linda Ellerbee Coming Home: When Parents Return from War • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon in association with Lucky Duck Productions
Linda Ellerbee, Executive Producer
Rolfe Tessem, Executive Producer
Wally Berger, Supervising Producer
Mark Lyons, Producer
Martin Toub, Produced By

Outstanding Nonfiction Special

The Alzheimer’s Project: Momentum In Science (Parts 1 & 2) • HBO • HBO
Documentary Films and the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health in association with the Alzheimer’s Association, Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund,
Geoffrey Beene Gives Back Alzheimer’s Initiative
Sheila Nevins, Executive Producer
Maria Shriver, Executive Producer
John Hoffman, Series Producer/Produced By
Susan Froemke, Produced By

Farrah’s Story • NBC • Sweetened by Risk LLC
Alexandra Gleysteen, Executive Producer
Craig Nevius, Executive Producer
Farrah Fawcett, Executive Producer
Robert Dean, Producer
Alana Stewart, Produced By

Michael J. Fox: Adventures Of An Incurable Optimist • ABC • Lincoln Square Production in association with ABC Entertainment
Michael J. Fox, Executive Producer
Nelle Fortenberry, Executive Producer
Rudy Bednar, Executive Producer

102 Minutes That Changed America • HISTORY • Produced by Siskel/Jacobs Productions for History
Greg Jacobs, Executive Producer
Jon Siskel, Executive Producer
Susan Werbe, Executive Producer
Nicole Rittenmeyer, Producer

Roman Polanski: Wanted And Desired • HBO • Milwood Pictures, Graceful Pictures, BBC, Antidote Films in association with HBO Documentary Films and ThinkFilm
Steven Soderbergh, Executive Producer
Randy Wooten, Executive Producer
Jeffrey Levy-Hinte, Produced By
Lila Yacoub, Produced By
Marina Zenovich, Produced By

Outstanding Nonfiction Series

American Experience • PBS • A David Grubin Productions film for American Experience
Mark Samels, Executive Producer
Nick Fraser, Executive Producer
Susan Bellows, Series Producer
David Grubin, Produced By

American Masters • PBS • Thirteen/WNET American Masters
Susan Lacy, Executive Producer
Prudence Glass, Series Producer
Julie Sacks, Supervising Producer
Judy Kinberg, Producer

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations • Travel Channel • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Myleeta Aga, Executive Producer
Christopher Collins, Executive Producer
Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer
Paul Cabana, Producer

Biography • BIO • Triple Threat Television for the BIO Channel
Gary Cohen, Executive Producer
Peter Tarshis, Executive Producer
Eliza Kurtz, Producer

Deadliest Catch • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC in association with
Discovery Channel
Thom Beers, Executive Producer
Jeff Conroy, Executive Producer
Paul Gasek, Executive Producer
Tracy Rudolph, Executive Producer
Matt Renner, Co-Executive Producer
Ethan Prochnik, Supervising Producer

This American Life • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Chicago Public
Radio, Killer Films, Inc., Left/Right, Inc.
This American Life Producing Team

Outstanding Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow • PBS • WGBH Educational Foundation
Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer
Sam Farrell, Supervising Producer

Dirty Jobs • Discovery Channel • Pilgrim Films and Television, Inc. in association with
Discovery Channel
Craig Piligian, Executive Producer
Eddie Barbini, Executive Producer
Mike Rowe, Executive Producer
Eddie Rohwedder, Supervising Producer
Scott Popjes, Supervising Producer
Dave Barsky, Producer
John Scott III, Producer
Gena McCarthy, Executive Producer

Dog Whisperer • NGC • MPH Entertainment in association with Emery/Sumner Productions
Jim Milio, Executive Producer
Melissa Jo Peltier, Executive Producer
Mark Hufnail, Executive Producer
SueAnn Fincke, Series Producer
Sheila Possner Emery, Producer
Kay Bachman Sumner, Producer

Intervention • A&E • Produced by GRB Entertainment for A&E Network
Gary Benz, Executive Producer
Michael Branton, Executive Producer
Sam Mettler, Executive Producer
Dan Partland, Executive Producer
Robert Sharenow, Executive Producer
Colleen Conway, Executive Producer
Jeff Grogan, Supervising Producer
Trisha Kirk Redding, Producer
Sarah Skibitzke, Producer
Kurt Schemper, Produced By

Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List • Bravo • Picture This Television, Bravo
Marcia Mule, Executive Producer
Bryan Scott, Executive Producer
Lisa M. Tucker, Executive Producer
Kathy Griffin, Executive Producer
Cori Abraham, Executive Producer
Andrew Cohen, Executive Producer
Jenn Levy, Executive Producer
Amy Kohn, Co-Executive Producer

MythBusters • Discovery Channel • Beyond Productions in association with Discovery
Channel
Mary Donahue, Senior Executive Producer
John Luscombe, Executive Producer
Dan Tapster, Executive Producer
Rob Hammersley, Co-Executive Producer
Tracy Rudolph, Supervising Producer
Alice Dallow, Producer
Tabitha Lentle, Producer

Outstanding Reality – Competition Program

The Amazing Race • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Bertram van Munster, Executive Producer
Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer
Jonathan Littman, Executive Producer
Hayma “Screech” Washington, Executive Producer
Elise Doganieri, Co-Executive Producer
Amy Nabseth Chacon, Co-Executive Producer
Mark Vertullo, Co-Executive Producer
Matt Schmidt, Supervising Producer
Jarratt Carson, Supervising Producer
Evan Weinstein, Supervising Producer
Giselle Parets, Senior Producer
Michael Norton, Senior Producer
Patrick Cariaga, Senior Producer
Phil Keoghan, Producer

American Idol • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Ken Warwick, Executive Producer
Cecile Frot-Coutaz, Executive Producer
Simon Fuller, Executive Producer
Charles Boyd, Co-Executive Producer
Patrick M. Lynn, Supervising Producer
Megan Michaels, Supervising Producer

Dancing With The Stars • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Conrad Green, Executive Producer
Rob Wade, Co-Executive Producer
Matilda Zoltowski, Co-Executive Producer
Joe Sungkur, Supervising Producer
Ashley Edens-Shaffer, Supervising Producer
Kim Kilbey, Senior Producer
Erin O’Brien, Producer

Project Runway • Bravo • Magical Elves for The Weinstein Company, Full Picture, Bravo
Harvey Weinstein, Executive Producer
Bob Weinstein, Executive Producer
Dan Cutforth, Executive Producer
Rich Bye, Executive Producer
Jane Lipsitz, Executive Producer
Jane Cha, Executive Producer
Desiree Gruber, Executive Producer
Heidi Klum, Executive Producer
Frances Berwick, Executive Producer
Andrew Cohen, Executive Producer
Shari Levine, Executive Producer
Casey Kriley, Co-Executive Producer
Rich Buhrman, Co-Executive Producer
Michael Rucker, Co-Executive Producer
Andrew Wallace, Co-Executive Producer
Barbara Schneeweiss, Producer

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves, Bravo
Dan Cutforth, Executive Producer
Jane Lipsitz, Executive Producer
Shauna Minoprio, Executive Producer
Andrew Cohen, Executive Producer
Frances G. Berwick, Executive Producer
Dave Serwatka, Executive Producer
Rich Buhrman, Co-Executive Producer
Liz Cook, Co-Executive Producer
Fred Pichel, Co-Executive Producer
Casey Kriley, Co-Executive Producer
Gaylen Gawlowski, Co-Executive Producer
Nan Strait, Supervising Producer
Kevin Leffler, Supervising Producer

Exceptional Merit In Nonfiction Filmmaking

The Memory Loss Tapes • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health in association with the Alzheimer’s Association, Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund, Geoffrey Beene Gives Back Alzheimer’s
Initiative and Sceneworks
Sheila Nevins, Executive Producer
Maria Shriver, Executive Producer
John Hoffman, Series Producer
Shari Cookson, Produced by
Nick Doob, Produced By

Section 60: Arlington National Cemetery • HBO • HBO Documentary Films
Sheila Nevins, Executive Producer
Jacqueline Glover, Supervising Producer
Jon Alpert, Produced By
Matthew O’Neill, Produced By

Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Programming

American Experience • The Trials Of J. Robert Oppenheimer • PBS • A David Grubin
Productions film for American Experience
David Grubin, Writer

American Masters • Jerome Robbins: Something To Dance About • PBS • Thirteen/WNET American Masters
Amanda Vaill, Writer

Make ‘Em Laugh: The Funny Business Of America • When I’m Bad, I’m Better—The Groundbreakers • PBS • A co-production of Ghost Light Films and Thirteen/WNET New York in association with Rhino Entertainment and BBC
Michael Kantor, Writer
Laurence Maslon, Writer

Penn & Teller: Bullshit! • New Age Medicine • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Penn & Teller, A Division of Buggs and Rudy Discount Corporation, Star Price Productions, The Wolper Organization
Penn Jillette, Writer
Teller, Writer
Star Price, Writer
Rich Nathanson, Writer
Michael Goudeau, Writer
David Wechter, Writer
Cliff Schoenberg, Writer
Sheryl Zohn, Writer

Roman Polanski: Wanted And Desired • HBO • Milwood Pictures, Graceful Pictures, BBC, Antidote Films in association with HBO Documentary Films and ThinkFilm
Joe Bini, Writer
P.G. Morgan, Writer
Marina Zenovich, Writer

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Series

Battlestar Galactica • Daybreak (Part 2) • Syfy • R&D TV in association with Universal
Cable Productions
Daniel Colman, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Jack Levy, Supervising Sound Editor
Vince Balunas, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Sam Lewis, Sound Effects Editor
Michael Baber, Music Editor
Doug Maddik, Foley Artist
Rick Partlow, Foley Artist

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation • Mascara • CBS • A CBS Paramount Network Television
Production in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television
Mace J. Matiosian, Supervising Sound Editor
Ruth Adelman, ADR Supervisor
Jivan Tahmizian, Dialogue Editor
David Van Slyke, Sound Effects Editor
Troy Hardy, Music Editor
Joseph Sabella, Foley Artist
James Bailey, Foley Artist

Smallville • Bloodline • CW • Tollin/Robbins Productions and Warner Bros. Television
Michael E. Lawshe, Supervising Sound Editor
Jessica Dickson, Dialog Editor
Norval Crutcher III, ADR Editor
Paul Diller, Sound FX Editor
Marc Meyer, Sound Effects Editor
Tim Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor
Jenny Leite, Sound Editor
Chris McGeary, Music Editor
Michael Crabtree, Foley Artist
Al Gomez, Foley Artist

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles • Mr. Ferguson Is Ill Today • FOX • Bartleby
Company and The Halcyon Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Jon Ibrahim Mete, Supervising Sound Editor
Pat Foley, Dialogue Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor
David Werntz, Sound Effects Editor
Jerry Edemann, Sound Editor
Michael Baber, Music Editor
Catherine Rose, Foley Artist
Shelly Roden, Foley Artist

24 • 10:00PM – 11:00PM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox Television in association with Teakwood Lane Productions
William D. Dotson, Supervising Sound Editor
Catherine M. Speakman, Supervising ADR Editor
Jeffrey Whitcher, Sound Editor
Pembrooke Andrews, Sound Editor
Dayl Fontenault, Sound Editor
Shawn Kennelly, Sound Editor
Melissa Kennelly, Sound Editor
Jeffrey Charboneau, Music Editor
Laura Macias, Foley Artist
Vincent Nicastro, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

The Courageous Heart Of Irena Sendler (Hallmark Hall Of Fame Presentation) • CBS • Jeff Most/Jeff Rice Productions in association with Hallmark Hall of Fame Productions
Stephen Grubbs, Sound Supervisor/ADR Supervisor
Suzanne Angel, Dialogue Editor
Joy Ealy, Dialogue Editor
Bob Costanza, Sound Effects Editor
Richard S. Steele, Sound Effects Editor
Erich Gann, Sound Effects Editor
Rob Webber, Sound Effects Editor
Christopher Kennedy, Music Editor
Tim Chilton, Foley Artist
Sharon Michaels, Foley Artist

Generation Kill • The Cradle Of Civilization • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown Deadline Productions in association with HBO Films
Stefan Henrix, Supervising Sound Editor
Graham Headicar, Sound Effects Editor
Jack Whittaker, Sound Effects Editor
Lee Walpole, Sound Effects Editor
Becki Ponting, Supervising ADR Editor
Jennifer Ralston, MPSE, Supervising ADR Editor
Iain Eyre, Dialogue Editor
Andre Schmidt, ADR Editor
Virginia Thorn, Sound Editor
Andy Kennedy, Sound Designer
Pete Burgis, Foley Artist
Andi Derrick, Foley Artist

Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Mark Auguste, Supervising Sound Editor
Sam Auguste, Dialogue Editor
Glen Gathard, Sound Editor
Graham Sutton, Music Editor
Peter Burgess, Foley Artist
Andy Derek, Foley Artist

The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice • TNT • Electric Entertainment
Robert Webber, Sound Supervisor
Noah Blough, Supervising ADR/Dialogue Editor
Christopher Winter, Dialogue Editor
Bob Costanza, Sound Effects Editor
Mike Dickeson, Sound Effects Editor
Penny Harold, Background Editor
Andrew Garrett Lange, Sound Editor
Jason Ruder, Music Editor
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
Catherine Harper, Foley Artist

Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films
Frank Gaeta, Supervising Sound Editor
Rickley Dumm, Sound Editor
David Grant, Sound Editor
Tim Boggs, Sound Editor
Johnny Caruso, MPSE, Music Editor
Catherine Harper, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

24: Redemption • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association with
Teakwood Lane Productions
William D. Dotson, Supervising Sound Editor
Catherine M. Speakman, Supervising ADR Editor
Jeffrey Whitcher, Sound Effects Desinger
Pembrooke Andrews, Sound Editor
Shawn Kennelly, Sound Editor
Dayl Fontenault, Sound Editor
Melissa Kennelly, Sound Editor
Jeffrey Charboneau, Music Editor
Laura Macias, Foley Artist
Vincent Nicastro, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For Nonfiction Programming (Single Or Multi-Camera)

The Amazing Race • Don’t Let A Cheese Hit Me • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Eric Goldfarb, Sound Editor
Julian Gomez, Sound Editor
Andrew Kozar, Sound Editor
Paul Nielsen, Sound Editor
Jacob Parsons, Sound Editor
Rick Livingstone, Music Editor

American Masters • Glass: A Portrait Of Philip In Twelve Parts • PBS • Thirteen/WNET American Masters
Stephen R. Smith, Sound Supervisor

China’s Unnatural Disaster: The Tears of Sichuan Province • HBO • HBO Documentary
Films
Branka Mrkic-Tana, Sound Editor

102 Minutes That Changed America • HISTORY • Produced by Siskel/Jacobs Productions for History
Seth Skundrick, Sound Designer

Roman Polanski: Wanted And Desired • HBO • Milwood Pictures, Graceful Pictures, BBC, Antidote Films in association with HBO Documentary Films and ThinkFilm
D.D. Stenehjem, Sound Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Battlestar Galactica • Daybreak (Part 2) • Syfy • R&D TV in association with Universal
Cable Productions
Rick Bal, Production Mixer
Michael Olman, C.A.S., Supervising Re-Recording Mixer
Kenneth Kobett, C.A.S., Supervising Re-Recording Mixer

Boston Legal • Last Call • ABC • A David E. Kelley Production in association with Twentieth Century Fox Television
Clark King, Production Mixer
Peter R. Kelsey, Re-Recording Mixer
David Rawlinson, Re-Recording Mixer

House • House Divided • FOX • Universal Media Studios in association with Heel and Toe Films, Shore Z Productions and Bad Hat Harry Productions
Von Varga, Production Sound Mixer
Richard Weingart, Re-Recording Mixer
Gerry Lentz, Re-Recording Mixer

Lost • The Incident • ABC • Grass Skirt Productions and ABC Studios
Robert Anderson, Production Sound Mixer
Ken King, Production Sound Mixer
Scott Weber, Re-Recording Mixer
Frank Morrone, Re-Recording Mixer

24 • 10:00PM – 11:00PM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox Television in association with Teakwood Lane Productions
William Gocke, C.A.S., Production Mixer
Michael Olman, C.A.S., Supervising Re-Recording Mixer
Kenneth Kobett, C.A.S., Supervising Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Miniseries Or A Movie

Generation Kill • The Cradle Of Civilization • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown Deadline Productions in association with HBO Films
Colin Nicolson, Production Mixer
Paul Hamblin, Re-Recording Mixer
Martin Jensen, Re-Recording Mixer

Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story • TNT • Sony Pictures Television, Thomasfilm and The Hatchery LLC
Jeffree Bloomer, Production Mixer
Mark Linden, Re-Recording Mixer
Alan Decker, Re-Recording Mixer

Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Henry Embry, Production Mixer
Rick Ash, Re-Recording Mixer

Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films
T.J. O’Mara, Production Mixer
Rick Ash, Re-Recording Mixer

24: Redemption • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association with
Teakwood Lane Productions
William Gocke, C.A.S., Production Mixer
Michael Olman, C.A.S., Supervising Re-Recording Mixer
Kenneth Kobett, C.A.S., Supervising Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Entourage • Pie • HBO • Leverage and Closest to the Hole Productions in association with HBO Entertainment
Tom Stasinis, Production Mixer
Dennis Kirk, Re-Recording Mixer
Bill Jackson, Re-Recording Mixer

Flight Of The Conchords • Unnatural Love • HBO • Dakota Pictures and Comedy Arts in
association with HBO Entertainment
Alex Sullivan, Production Mixer
Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer

The Office • The Michael Scott Paper Co. • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios
Benjamin Patrick, Production Mixer
John W. Cook, Re-Recording Mixer
Peter J. Nusbaum, Re-Recording Mixer

Scrubs • My Jerks • ABC • ABC Studios
Joe Foglia, Production Mixer
John W. Cook, Re-Recording Mixer
Peter J. Nusbaum, Re-Recording Mixer

30 Rock • Kidney Now! • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Griffin Richardson, Production Mixer
Tony Pipitone, Re-Recording Mixer

Weeds • Three Coolers • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Lionsgate Television and Tilted Productions, Inc.
Jon Ailetcher, C.A.S., Sound Mixer
Fred Tator, C.A.S., Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Philp, C.A.S., Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Or Music Series Or Special

81st Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Ed Greene, Audio Director
Dan Wallin, Orchestra Mixer
Robert Douglass, Audience Sweetener
Patrick Baltzell, House P.A. Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Music Playback Mixer
Mike Parker, Monitor Mixer
Brian Riordan, Pre-Production Packages Mixer
Adrian Ordonez, Pre-Production Packages Mixer
Connor Moore, Pre-Production Packages Mixer
Mark Edmondson, Pre-Production Packages Mixer

American Idol • Finale • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Ed Greene, Production Mixer
Randy Faustino, Music Mixer
Andrew Fletcher, PA Mixer
Mike Parker, Monitor Mixer
Gary Long, Playback Music Mixer
Brian Riordan, Pre-Production Packages Mixer
Adrian Ordonez, Pre-Production Packages Mixer
Christian Schrader, Audience Sweetener

Beijing 2008 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony • NBC • NBC Olympics
Wendell Stevens, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Outcalt, Re-Recording Mixer

Bruce Springsteen Super Bowl Halftime Show • NBC • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Don Mischer Productions
Ed Greene, Production Mixer
Brendan O’Brien, Music Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Music Playback Mixer
Robert Douglass, Audience Sweetener
John Cooper, PA Mixer
Monty Carlo, Monitor Mixer
Troy Milner, Monitor Mixer

Dancing With The Stars • Episode 710A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Evan Adelman, Audio Mixer
Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer
John Protzko, House PA Mixer
Butch McKarge, Monitor Mixer
Boyd Wheeler, Audience Sweetener

The 51st Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • John Cossette Productions in association with AEG Ehrlich Venture
Tom Holmes, Audio Mixer
Eric Johnston, Audio Mixer
Mikael Stewart, PA Mixer
Ron Reaves, PA Mixer
John Harris, Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer
Bob LaMasney, Audience Sweetener
Paul Sandweiss, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For Nonfiction Programming

The Amazing Race • Don’t Let A Cheese Hit Me • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Jim Ursulak, Lead Audio
Jerry Chabane, Audio
Dean Gaveau, C.A.S., Audio
Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer

American Idol • 801/02 • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer
Adrian Ordonez, Re-Recording Mixer

Deadliest Catch • Stay Focused Or Die • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC in association with Discovery Channel
Bob Bronow, Re-Recording Mixer

102 Minutes That Changed America • HISTORY • Produced by Siskel/Jacobs Productions for History
Damon Trotta, Re-Recording Mixer

Survivor • The Poison Apple Needs To Go • CBS • SEG
Robert Mackay, Audio Supervisor
Terry Meehan, Audio Mixer
Christopher Kelly, Audio Mixer
Terrance Dwyer, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects For A Series

Battlestar Galactica • Daybreak (Part 2) • Syfy • R&D TV in association with Universal
Cable Productions
Gary Hutzel, Visual Effects Supervisor
Michael Gibson, Visual Effects Producer
Jesse Toves, CGI Artist
Sean Jackson, CGI Artist
Kyle Toucher, CGI Artist
Pierre Drolet, CGI Modeler
Greg Behrens, Visual Effects Coordinator
Heather McAuliff, Visual Effects Compositor
Dave Morton, CGI Artist

Fringe • Pilot • FOX • Warner Bros. Television and Bad Robot Productions
Kevin Blank, Visual Effects Supervisor
Jay Worth, Visual Effect Coordinator
Andrew Orloff, Visual Effects Supervisor
Johnathan Banta, 2D Lead Artist
Steve Graves, 3D Lead Artist
Jonathan Spencer Levy, Visual Effects Supervisor
Scott Dewis, 3D Artist
Steve Fong, Compositing Artist
Tom Turnbull, Visual Effects Supervisor

Ghost Whisperer • Ghost In The Machine • CBS • Sander Moses in association with ABC
Studios and CBS Paramount Television Network
Armen V. Kevorkian, Visual Effects Supervisor
Matt Scharf, Visual Effects Producer
David Morton, Lead CG Matte Artist
Stefan Bredereck, CGI Supervisor
Rick Ramirez, CGI Artist
Ben Campanero, Visual Effects Compositor
Arthur J. Codron, Visual Effects Supervisor
Eric Haas, CGI Artist
Ed Ruiz, CGI Artist

Heroes • The Second Coming/The Butterfly Effect • NBC • Universal Media Studios in association with Tailwind Productions
Mark Scott Spatny, Visual Effects Producer
Eric Grenaudier, Visual Effects Supervisor
Gary D’Amico, Special Effects Supervisor
Michael Cook, Lead CG Artist
Daniel Kumiega, Lead CG Animator
Chris Martin, Compositing Supervisor
Meliza Fermin, Lead Visual Effects Compositor
Ryan Wieber, Lead Visual Effects Compositor
Diego Galtieri, Lead Visual Effects Compositor

Sanctuary • Sanctuary For All • Syfy • Sanctuary Productions
Lee Wilson, Visual Effects Supervisor
Lisa Wilson, Visual Effects Producer
Sebastien Bergeron, Digital Effects Supervisor
Les Quinn, CG Supervisor
Matt Belbin, Visual Effects Coordinator
Mladden Miholjcic, CG Artist
Ken Lee, CG Artist
Philippe Thibault, Compositor
Lionel Lim, Compositor

Outstanding Special Visual Effects For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

Generation Kill • The Cradle Of Civilization • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown
Deadline Productions in association with HBO Films
Adam McInnes, Visual Effects Supervisor
Courtney Vanderslice-Law, Visual Effects Producer
Antony Bluff, Visual Effects Producer
Paul Edwards, Visual Effects Producer
Ken Dailey, Visual Effects Producer
Stephane Paris, CGI Supervisor
David Sewell, Lead Visual Effects
Stuart Partridge, Lead Visual Effects Compositor
Jean-Paul Rovela, Lead CGI Artist

Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Gary Brown, Visual Effects Supervisor
Phil Brown, Visual Effects Coordinator
Mark Robinson, Lead Visual Effects Compositor
Lino Khay, Lead Matte Artist
Andy Robinson, Lead Visual Effects Compositor
Chloe Grysole, Visual Effects Producer

Outstanding Stunt Coordination

Burn Notice • Lesser Evil • USA • Fox Television Studios and Fuse Entertainment
Artie Malesci, Stunt Coordinator

Chuck • Chuck Versus The First Date • NBC • College Hill Pictures, Wonderland Sound and Vision in association with Warner Bros. Television
Merritt Yohnka, Stunt Coordinator

Criminal Minds • Normal • CBS • ABC Studios in association with CBS Paramount Television Network
Tom Elliott, Stunt Coordinator

My Name Is Earl • Bullies • NBC • 20th Century Fox TV
Al Jones, Stunt Coordinator

24 • 5:00PM – 6:00PM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox Television in association with Teakwood Lane Productions
Jeff Cadiente, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

American Idol • Episode 834A • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Shiran Stotland, Technical Director
Rick Edwards, Technical Director
Bill Chaikowski, Camera
Greg Smith, Camera
John Repczynski, Camera
George Prince, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Alex Hernandez, Camera
Dave Eastwood, Camera
Bobby Highton, Camera
Ken Patterson, Camera
Ken Dahlquist, Camera
Diane Biederbeck, Camera
Danny Webb, Camera
Dave Plakos, Camera
Steve Thiel, Camera
Mike Tribble, Camera
Chris Gray, Video Control

Dancing With The Stars • Episode 802A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Charles Ciup, Technical Director
Brian Reason, Camera Operator
Hector Ramirez, Camera Operator
Larry Heider, Camera Operator
Dave Levisohn, Camera Operator
Bert Atkinson, Camera Operator
Bettina Levesque, Camera Operator
Mike Malone, Camera Operator
Adam Margolis, Camera Operator
Damien Tuffereau, Camera Operator
Easter Xua, Camera Operator
Chuck Reilly, Senior Video Control
Mike Snedden, Video Control

Jimmy Kimmel Live • Episode 09-1182 • ABC • Jackhole Industries in association with ABC Studios
Ervin D. Hurd, Technical Director
Parker Bartlett, Camera Operator
Randy Gomez, Sr., Camera Operator
Randy Gomez, Jr., Camera Operator
Marc Hunter, Camera Operator
Garrett Hurt, Camera Operator
Ritch Kenney, Camera Operator
Bernd Reinhardt, Camera Operator
Kris Wilson, Camera Operator
Roy Walker, Camera Operator
Guy Jones, Senior Video Control
Chris Gray, Video Control

Late Show With David Letterman • Episode 3075 • CBS • Worldwide Pants Incorporated
Timothy W. Kennedy, Technical Director
Karin-Lucie Grzella, Camera
David Dorsett, Camera
Jack Young, Camera
Al Cialino, Camera
John Curtin, Camera
John Hannel, Camera
Dan Flaherty, Camera
George Rothweiler, Camera
Fred Shimizu, Camera
Steven G. Kaufman, Camera
Daniel Campbell, Camera
William J. White, Senior Video Control

Saturday Night Live • Host: Josh Brolin • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC
Studios and Broadway Video
Steven Cimino, Technical Director
John Pinto, Camera
Paul Cangialosi, Camera
Len Wechsler, Camera
Barry Frischer, Camera
Eric A. Eisenstein, Camera
Susan Noll, Video
Frank Grisanti, Video

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

81st Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
John B. Field, Technical Director
Rick Edwards, Technical Director
John Pritchett, Technical Director
Ted Ashton, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
John Burdick, Camera
David Eastwood, Camera
Dean Hall, Camera
Marc Hunter, Camera
Charlie Huntley, Camera
Dave Levisohn, Camera
Lyn Noland, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
Hector Ramirez, Camera
Brian Reason, Camera
Mark Whitman, Camera
Kris Wilson, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Keith Dicker, Camera
Ernie Jew, Camera
Steve Martinuik, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
Bruce Oldham, Camera
Manny Bonilla, Camera
Mark Sanford, Video
Keith Winikoff, Video
Guy Jones, Video

Beijing 2008 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony • NBC • NBC Olympics
Robert La Macchia, Technical Director
Kris Castro, Technical Director
John Murphy, Camera Operator
Ed Austin, Camera Operator
David Adkins, Camera Operator
Ken Cavali, Camera Operator
Frank Grisanti, Camera Operator
Cody Alexander, Camera Operator
Jim Wachter, Camera Operator
John Pinto, Camera Operator
Tim O’Neill, Camera Operator
Mike Harvath, Camera Operator
James Mansfield, Camera Operator
Nick Utley, Camera Operator
Brian Phraner, Camera Operator
Dan Beard, Camera Operator
Rick Fox, Camera Operator
Eric Eisenstein, Camera Operator
Kevin Kellogg, Camera Operator
Gary D’Amaro, Camera Operator
Andy Italiano, Camera Operator
Richard Leible Jr., Camera Operator
Rick Rice, Camera Operator
Kenny Woo, Camera Operator
Mike Wimberley, Camera Operator
Tore Livia, Camera Operator
Joe Debonis, Camera Operator
Marc Tippy, Camera Operator
Dave Manton, Camera Operator
Jerry Hochman, Senior Video Control

Bruce Springsteen Super Bowl Halftime Show • NBC • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Don Mischer Productions
Eric Becker, Technical Director
David Bernstein, Technical Director
Rob Balton, Camera
Ray Hoover, Camera
Danny Webb, Camera
John Burdick, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Mike Colucci, Camera
Dave Driscoll, Camera
Mark Sanford, Video Control
Rob Levy, Video Control

The 51st Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • John Cossette Productions in association with AEG Ehrlich Venture
John B. Field, Technical Director
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Kenneth R. Shapiro, Technical Director
Ted Ashton, Camera
Mike Breece, Camera
Dave Eastwood, Camera
Freddy Frederick, Camera
Hank Geving, Camera
Dean Hall, Camera
Larry Heider, Camera
Dave Hilmer, Camera
Marc Hunter, Camera
Charlie Huntley, Camera
Dave Levisohn, Camera
Steve Martyniuk, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
Bill Philbin, Camera
Hector Ramirez, Camera
Keith Winikoff, Video Control
Guy Jones, Video Control

The 62nd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Bruce Balton, Camera Operator
Rob Balton, Camera Operator
Charlie Huntley, Camera Operator
Jay Kulick, Camera Operator
John Meikeljohn, Camera Operator
Lyn Noland, Camera Operator
Bob Del Russo, Camera Operator
Jimmy Scurty, Camera Operator
Mark Whitman, Camera Operator
Paul Ranieri, Video

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Flight Of The Conchords • Prime Minister • HBO • Dakota Pictures and Comedy Arts in
association with HBO Entertainment
James Bobin, Writer
Jemaine Clement, Writer
Bret McKenzie, Writer

30 Rock • Reunion • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Matt Hubbard, Writer

30 Rock • Apollo, Apollo • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Robert Carlock, Writer

30 Rock • Mamma Mia • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Ron Weiner, Writer

30 Rock • Kidney Now! • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Jack Burditt, Writer
Robert Carlock, Writer

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Lost • The Incident • ABC • Grass Skirt Productions and ABC Studios
Carlton Cuse, Writer
Damon Lindelof, Writer

Mad Men • A Night To Remember • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Robin Veith, Writer
Matthew Weiner, Writer

Mad Men • Six Month Leave • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Andre Jacquemetton, Writer
Maria Jacquemetton, Writer
Matthew Weiner, Writer

Mad Men • The Jet Set • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Matthew Weiner, Writer

Mad Men • Meditations In An Emergency • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Kater Gordon, Writer
Matthew Weiner, Writer

Outstanding Writing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Series

The Colbert Report • Comedy Central • Hello Doggie, Inc. with Busboy Productions and Spartina Productions
Stephen Colbert, Writer
Allison Silverman, Writer
Richard Dahm, Writer
Michael Brumm, Writer
Rob Dubbin, Writer
Opus Moreschi, Writer
Peter Gwinn, Writer
Jay Katsir, Writer
Frank Lesser, Writer
Tom Purcell, Writer
Glenn Eichler, Writer
Peter Grosz, Writer
Barry Julien, Writer
Meredith Scardino, Writer

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Steve Bodow, Head Writer
Jon Stewart, Writer
David Javerbaum, Writer
Josh Lieb, Writer
Rory Albanese, Writer
Kevin Bleyer, Writer
Jason Ross, Writer
Tim Carvell, Writer
John Oliver, Writer
Sam Means, Writer
Rob Kutner, Writer
J.R. Havlan, Writer
Rich Blomquist, Writer
Wyatt Cenac, Writer
Elliott Kalan, Writer
Rachel Axler, Writer

Late Night With Conan O’Brien • NBC • Broadway Video, NBC Studios, Conaco
Mike Sweeney, Head Writer
Chris Albers, Writer
Jose Arroyo, Writer
Dan Cronin, Writer
Kevin Dorff, Writer
Andres du Bouchet, Writer
Michael Gordon, Writer
Berkley Johson, Writer
Brian Kiley, Wrter
Todd Levin, Writer
Brian McCann, Writer
Guy Nicolucci, Writer
Conan O’Brien, Writer
Matt O’Brien, Writer
Brian Stack, Writer
Andrew Weinberg, Writer

Late Show With David Letterman • CBS • Worldwide Pants Incorporated
Eric Stangel, Head Writer
Justin Stangel, Head Writer
Michael Barrie, Writer
Jim Mulholland, Writer
Steve Young, Writer
Tom Ruprecht, Writer
Lee Ellenberg, Writer
Matt Roberts, Writer
Jeremy Weiner, Writer
Joe Grossman, Writer
Bill Scheft, Writer
Bob Borden, Writer
Frank Sebastiano, Writer
David Letterman, Writer

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Seth Meyers, Head Writer
Doug Abeles, Writer
James Anderson, Writer
Alex Baze, Writer
Jessica Conrad, Writer
James Downey, Writer
Steve Higgins, Writer
Colin Jost, Writer
Erik Kenward, Writer
Rob Klein, Writer
John Lutz, Writer
Lorne Michaels, Writer
John Mulaney, Writer
Paula Pell, Writer
Simon Rich, Writer
Marika Sawyer, Writer
Akiva Schaffer, Writer
John Solomon, Writer
Emily Spivey, Writer
Kent Sublette, Writer
Jorma Taccone, Writer
Bryan Tucker, Writer

Outstanding Writing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Special

81st Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Jon Macks, Writer
Jenny Bicks, Writer
Bill Condon, Writer
John Hoffman, Writer
Phil Alden Robinson, Writer
Bruce Vilanch, Writer
Dan Harmon, Special Material Written By
Rob Schrab, Special Material Written By
Ben Schwartz, Special Material Written By
Joel Stein, Special Material Written By

Chris Rock – Kill The Messenger • HBO • Chris Rock Enterprises and Funny Business in association with HBO Entertainment
Chris Rock, Writer

Louis C.K.: Chewed Up • Showtime • Image Entertainment / Art & Industry
Louis CK, Writer

Ricky Gervais: Out Of England – The Stand-Up Special • HBO • Moffitt Lee Productions in association with HBO Entertainment
Ricky Gervais, Writer

Will Ferrell: You’re Welcome America. A Final Night With George W. Bush • HBO • Gary Sanchez Productions, Funny Business in association with HBO Entertainment
Will Ferrell, Writer

Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special

Generation Kill • Bomb In The Garden • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown Deadline
Productions in association with HBO Films
David Simon, Writer

Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Michael Sucsy, Writer
Patricia Rozema, Writer

Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Hugh Whitemore, Writer

Little Dorrit • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Andrew Davies, Writer

Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films
LtCol Michael R. Strobl, USMC (Ret.), Writer
Ross Katz, Writer

Topics:

