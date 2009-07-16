The 2009 Emmy nominations were announced!
TV News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 16th, 2009
The Emmy nominations were just announced this morning. The most surprising news of the day is Family Guy being nominated for Best Comedy Series instead of Best animated program! It’s a longshot to win since it’s up against The Office, 30 Rock, Entourage, Flight Of The Conchords and How I Met Your Mother. Lost was nominated for Best Drama, and Michael Emerson got nominated for Best Supporting Actor. But where are the nominations for the Shield!? Anyway, see the complete list courtesy of THRFeed.com.
Outstanding Drama Series
Big Love • HBO • Anima Sola Productions and Playtone in association with HBO Entertainment
Breaking Bad • AMC • High Bridge, Gran Via Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Damages • FX Networks • FX Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Dexter • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with John Goldwyn Productions,
The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions
House • FOX • Universal Media Studios in association with Heel and Toe Films, Shore Z
Productions and Bad Hat Harry Productions
Lost • ABC • Grass Skirt Productions and ABC Studios
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Outstanding Comedy Series
Entourage • HBO • Leverage and Closest to the Hole Productions in association with
HBO Entertainment
Family Guy • FOX • Fox Television Animation
Flight Of The Conchords • HBO • Dakota Pictures and Comedy Arts in association with HBO Entertainment
How I Met Your Mother • CBS • 20th Century Fox Television
The Office • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios
30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal
Media Studios
Weeds • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Lionsgate Television and
Tilted Productions, Inc.
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner
Bros. Television
Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper
Flight Of The Conchords • HBO • Dakota Pictures and Comedy Arts in association with HBO Entertainment
Jemaine Clement as Jemaine
Monk • USA • Universal Cable Productions in association with Mandeville Films and ABC Studios
Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk
The Office • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios
Steve Carell as Michael Scott
30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal
Media Studios
Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy
Two And A Half Men • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Charlie Sheen as Charlie Harper
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Breaking Bad • AMC • High Bridge, Gran Via Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Bryan Cranston as Walter White
Dexter • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with John Goldwyn Productions,
The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions
Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan
House • FOX • Universal Media Studios in association with Heel and Toe Films, Shore Z
Productions and Bad Hat Harry Productions
Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House
In Treatment • HBO • Leverage, Closest To The Hole Productions and Sheleg in association with HBO Entertainment
Gabriel Byrne as Paul
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Jon Hamm as Don Draper
The Mentalist • CBS • Warner Bros. Television
Simon Baker as Patrick Jane
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
The New Adventures Of Old Christine • CBS • Kari’s Logo Here in association with
Warner Bros. Television
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Christine
Samantha Who? • ABC • ABC Studios
Christina Applegate as Samantha Newly
The Sarah Silverman Program • Comedy Central • Central Productions/Eleven Eleven
O’Clock Productions/Oil Factory Inc.
Sarah Silverman as Sarah Silverman
30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal
Media Studios
Tina Fey as Liz Lemon
United States Of Tara • Showtime • Showtime presents in association with DreamWorks Television
Toni Collette as Tara Gregson
Weeds • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Lionsgate Television and
Tilted Productions, Inc.
Mary-Louise Parker as Nancy Botwin
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Brothers & Sisters • ABC • ABC Studios
Sally Field as Nora Walker
The Closer • TNT • The Shephard/Robin Company in association with Warner Bros.
Television
Kyra Sedgwick as Brenda Leigh Johnson
Damages • FX Networks • FX Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Glenn Close as Patty Hewes
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit • NBC • Wolf Films in association with Universal
Media Studios
Mariska Hargitay as Detective Olivia Benson
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Elisabeth Moss as Peggy Olson
Saving Grace • TNT • Fox Television
Holly Hunter as Grace Hanadarko
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
American Masters • Jerome Robbins: Something To Dance About • PBS • Thirteen/WNET American Masters
Ron Rifkin, Narrator
Family Guy • I Dream of Jesus • FOX • Fox Television Animation
Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin
Robot Chicken • Robot Chicken: Star Wars Episode II • Cartoon Network • ShadowMachine
Seth Green as Robot Chicken Nerd, Bob Goldstein, Ponda Baba, Anakin Skywalker, Imperial Officer
The Simpsons • Eeny Teeny Maya, Moe • FOX • Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television
Hank Azaria as Moe Syzlak
The Simpsons • The Burns And The Bees • FOX • Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television
Harry Shearer as Mr. Burns, Smithers, Kent Brockman, Lenny
The Simpsons • Father Knows Worst • FOX • Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television
Dan Castellaneta as Homer Simpson
Outstanding Animated Program (for programming less than one hour)
American Dad • Sixteen-Hundred Candles • FOX • 20th Century Fox/Underdog/Fuzzy Door
Robot Chicken • Robot Chicken: Star Wars Episode II • Cartoon Network • ShadowMachine
The Simpsons • Gone Maggie Gone • FOX • Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television
South Park • Margaritaville • Comedy Central • Central Productions
Outstanding Animated Program (for programming one hour or more)
Afro Samurai: Resurrection • Spike TV • A Studio Gonzo Production in association with
Spike TV and UppiTV
Destination Imagination (Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends) • Cartoon Network •
Cartoon Network Studios
Outstanding Art Direction For A Multi-Camera Series
The Big Bang Theory • The Hofstadter Isotope • The Vegas Renormalization • The
Lizard-Spock Expansion • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
John S. Shaffner, Production Designer
Ann Margaret Shea, SDSA, Set Decorator
Hell’s Kitchen • Episode #515 • FOX • An A. Smith & Co production in association with
Granada America
John Robert Janavs, Production Designer
Robert Frye, Art Director
Stephen Paul Fackrell, Set Decorator
How I Met Your Mother • Shelter Island • Not A Father’s Day • CBS • 20th Century Fox
Television
Stephan G. Olson, Production Designer
Susan Eschelbach, Set Decorator
The New Adventures Of Old Christine • What Happens In Vegas Is Disgusting In Vegas •
Guess Who’s Not Coming To Dinner • He Ain’t Heavy • CBS • Kari’s Logo Here in
association with Warner Bros. Television
Cabot McMullen, Production Designer
Amy Feldman, Set Decorator
Saturday Night Live • Anne Hathaway • Hugh Laurie • NBC • SNL Studios in
association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
Joe DuTullio, Art Director
Outstanding Art Direction For A Single-Camera Series
Bones • The Hero In The Hold • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television
Michael Mayer, Production Designer
Gregory S. Richman, Art Director
Kimberly Wannop, Set Decorator
Heroes • Cold Snap • NBC • Universal Media Studios in association with Tailwind
Productions
Ruth Ammon, Production Designer
Sandy Getzler, Art Director
Ron Franco, Set Decorator
Mad Men • The Jet Set • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Dan Bishop, Production Designer
Christopher L. Brown, Art Director
Amy Wells, Set Decorator
Pushing Daisies • Dim Sum Lose Some • ABC • Living Dead Guy Productions, The
Jinks/Cohen Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Michael Wylie, Production Designer
Ken Creber, Art Director
Halina Siwolop, Set Decorator
True Blood • Burning House Of Love • Cold Ground • Sparks Fly Out • HBO • Your Face
Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment
Suzuki Ingerslev, Production Designer
Cat Smith, Art Director
Rusty Lipscomb, SDSA, Set Decorator
The Tudors • 302 • 303 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Peace Arch Entertainment, Reveille, Working Title, An Ireland-Canada Co-Production
Tom Conroy, Production Designer
Colman Corish, Art Director
Crispian Sallis, Set Decorator
Outstanding Art Direction For A Miniseries Or Movie
Generation Kill • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown Deadline Productions in association with HBO Films
Rob Harris, Production Designer
Mickey Lennon, Art Director
Emelia Weavind, Set Decorator
Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Kalina Ivanov, Production Designer
Brandt Gordon, Art Director
Norma Jean Sanders, Set Decorator
Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Luciana Arrighi, Production Designer
Paul Ghirardani, Art Director
Ian Whittaker, Set Decorator
Little Dorrit • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
James Merifield, Production Designer
Paul Ghirardani, Art Director
Deborah Wilson, Set Decorator
Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films
Dan Leigh, Production Designer
James Donahue, Art Director
Ron Von Blomberg, Set Decorator
Outstanding Art Direction For Variety, Music Or Nonfiction Programming
81st Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
David Rockwell, Production Designer
Joe Celli, Art Director
David Edwards, Art Director
American Idol • Episode 821 • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Andy Walmsley, Production Designer
James Yarnell, Art Director
A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift Of All • Comedy Central • Spartina Productions
Ellen Waggett, Production Designer
Jo Winiarski, Art Director
Kelly Hanson, Art Director
The 51st Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • John Cossette Productions in association with AEG Ehrlich Venture
Steve Bass, Production Designer
Brian J. Stonestreet, Production Designer
Alana Billingsley, Art Director
2008 MTV Video Music Awards • MTV • Den of Thieves and Ish Entertainment
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
Scott M. Storey, Production Designer
Star Theodus Kahn, Art Director
James Pearse Connelly, Art Director
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Californication • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Aggressive
Mediocrity And Then…
Felicia Fasano, CSA, Casting By
The Office • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with
Universal Media Studios
Allison Jones, Casting By
30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal
Media Studios
Jennifer McNamara, Casting Director
United States Of Tara • Showtime • Showtime presents in association with DreamWorks Television
Allison Jones, Original Casting By
Cami Patton, CSA, Casting By
Elizabeth Barnes, CSA, Casting By
Weeds • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Lionsgate Television and
Tilted Productions, Inc.
Dava Waite Peaslee, CSA, Casting By
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Damages • FX Networks • FX Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Julie Tucker, Casting By
Ross Meyerson, Casting By
Friday Night Lights • DirecTV • Imagine Entertainment in association with Universal Media Studios and Film 44
Linda Lowy, Casting By
John Brace, Casting By
Beth Sepko, Location Casting Director – Texas
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Laura Schiff, Casting By
Carrie Audino, Casting By
True Blood • HBO • Your Face Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO
Entertainment
Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting Director
Libby Goldstein, Casting Director
The Tudors • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Peace Arch Entertainment, Reveille, Working Title, An Ireland-Canada Co-Production
Nuala Moiselle, Casting By
Frank Moiselle, Casting By
Stephanie Gorin, CSA, Canadian Casting By
Mary Jo Slater, CSA, US Casting By
Steve Brooksbank, CSA, US Casting By
Outstanding Casting For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
Generation Kill • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown Deadline Productions in association with HBO Films
Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting Director
Christa Schamberger, S.A. Casting Director
Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Ellen Parks, CSA, Casting Director
Robin Cook, CSA, Location Casting Director
House Of Saddam • HBO • HBO Films in association with BBC
Elaine Grainger, Casting Director
Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Kate Rhodes James, CDG, Casting Director
Little Dorrit • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Rachel Freck, Casting Director
Outstanding Choreography
81st Annual Academy Awards • Musicals Are Back • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture
Arts and Sciences
Rob Ashford, Choreographer
Dancing With The Stars • Jive / Great Balls of Fire • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Derek Hough, Choreographer
Julianne Hough, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Bleeding Love • FOX • Dick Clark Productions and 19
Entertainment
Tabitha D’umo, Choreographer
Napoleon D’umo, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Mercy • FOX • Dick Clark Productions and 19 Entertainment
Mia Michaels, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Adam and Eve / Silence • FOX • Dick Clark Productions and 19 Entertainment
Tyce Diorio, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • A Los Amigos • FOX • Dick Clark Productions and 19
Entertainment
Dmitry Chaplin, Choreographer
Outstanding Cinematography For A Half-Hour Series
According To Jim • Heaven Opposed To Hell • ABC • ABC Studios
George Mooradian, Director of Photography
Californication • In Utero • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Aggressive Mediocrity And Then…
Michael Weaver, Director of Photography
Everybody Hates Chris • Everybody Hates Back Talk • CW • 3Arts Entertainment, Chris
Rock Enterprises, Inc. in association with CBS/Paramount Television
Mark Doering-Powell, Director of Photography
30 Rock • Apollo, Apollo • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Matthew Clark, Director of Photography
Weeds • No Man Is Pudding • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with
Lionsgate Television and Tilted Productions, Inc.
Michael Trim, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A One Hour Series
Breaking Bad • ABQ • AMC • High Bridge, Gran Via Productions, Sony Pictures
Television
Michael Slovis, Director of Photography
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation • For Warrick • CBS • A CBS Paramount Network
Television Production in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television
James L. Carter, Director of Photography
Life On Mars • Out Here In The Fields • ABC • A Space Floor TV and Kudos Production in
association with 20th Century Fox and ABC Studios
Kramer Morgenthau, Director of Photography
Mad Men • The New Girl • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Christopher Manley, Director of Photography
The Tudors • Episode 303 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with
Peace Arch Entertainment, Reveille, Working Title, An Ireland-Canada Co-Production
Ousama Rawi, B.S.C., C.S.C., Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Miniseries Or Movie
Generation Kill • Combat Jack • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown Deadline
Productions in association with HBO Films
Ivan Strasburg, B.S.C., Director of Photography
Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story • TNT • Sony Pictures Television, Thomasfilm and
The Hatchery LLC
John Aronson, Director of Photography
Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Mike Eley, Director of Photography
Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Michel Amathieu, A.F.C., Director of Photography
Little Dorrit • Part 1 • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Lukas Strebel, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For Nonfiction Programming
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations • Laos • Travel Channel • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Todd Liebler, Camera
Zach Zamboni, Camera
Deadliest Catch • Stay Focused Or Die • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC in association with Discovery Channel
Cinematography Team
Expedition Africa • Episode 101 • HISTORY • Mark Burnett Productions for History
Cinematography Team
This American Life • John Smith • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with
Chicago Public Radio, Killer Films, Inc., Left/Right, Inc.
Adam Beckman, Director of Photography
Whale Wars • Nothing’s Ideal • Animal Planet • RIVR Media in association with Animal Planet
Robert C. Case, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For Reality Programming
The Amazing Race • Don’t Let A Cheese Hit Me • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Per Larsson, Director of Photography
Sylvestre Campe, Camera
Petr Cikhart, Camera
Tom Cunningham, Camera
Peter Riveschl, Camera
Intervention • Chad • A&E • Produced by GRB Entertainment for A&E Network
Bryan Donnell, Director of Photography
Out Of The Wild: The Alaska Experiment • What Did I Sign Up For? • Discovery Channel
• Pilgrim Films and Television, Inc. in association with Discovery Channel
Derek Carver, Director of Photography
Michael Applebaum, Camera Operator
John Armstrong, Camera Operator
Marc Bennett, Camera Operator
Eric Freeburg, Camera Operator
Survivor • The Camp Is Cursed • CBS • SEG
Cinematography Team
Top Chef • The Last Supper • Bravo • Magical Elves, Bravo
Tim Spellman, Director of Photography
Outstanding Commercial
Airport Lounge • Amex / Platinum Card
Hungry Man, Production Company
Ogilvy and Mather, Ad Agency
Alec In Huluwood • Hulu
Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Ad Agency
Bottled Courage • Nike
@radical media, Production Company
Wieden & Kennedy, Ad Agency
Circus • Anheuser-Busch Budweiser
DDB Chicago, Ad Agency
PYTKA, Production Company
Heist • Coca-Cola
Wieden + Kennedy, Ad Agency
Psyop, Production Company
Magazine Buyer • Anheuser-Busch Bud Light
DDB Chicago, Ad Agency
Tool of North America, Production Company
Tips • Career Builder
MJZ, Production Company
Wedding • Sprint Nextel
O Positive, Production Company
Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Ad Agency
Outstanding Costumes For A Series
Mad Men • Meditations In An Emergency • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Janie Bryant, Costume Designer
Le Dawson, Costume Supervisor
The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency • Pilot • HBO • Mirage Enterprises and Cinechicks in
association with The Weinstein Company, BBC and HBO Entertainment
Jo Katsaras, Costume Designer
Zureta Schulz, Costume Supervisor
Pushing Daisies • Bzzzzzzzzz! • ABC • Living Dead Guy Productions, The Jinks/Cohen
Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Robert Blackman, Costume Designer
Carol Kunz, Costume Supervisor
The Tudors • Episode 307 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Peace Arch Entertainment, Reveille, Working Title, An Ireland-Canada Co-Production
Joan Bergin, Costume Designer
Susan O’Connor Cave, Wardrobe Supervisor
Ugly Betty • In The Stars • ABC • ABC Studios
Patricia Field, Costume Designer
Molly Rogers, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Costumes For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Catherine Marie Thomas, Costume Designer
Mickey Carleton, Assistant Costume Designer (New York)
House Of Saddam • Part 1 • HBO • HBO Films in association with BBC
Alexandra Caulfield, Costume Designer
Lupt Utama, Assistant Costume Designer
Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Consolata Boyle, Costume Designer
Marion Weise, Costume Supervisor
The Librarian: Curse Of The Judas Chalice • TNT • Electric Entertainment
Kim Martinez, Costume Designer
Jennifer Kamrath, Costume Supervisor
Little Dorrit • Part 3 • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Barbara Kidd, Costume Designer
Marion Weise, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Entourage • Tree Trippers • HBO • Leverage and Closest to the Hole Productions in
association with HBO Entertainment
Julian Farino, Director
Flight Of The Conchords • The Tough Brets • HBO • Dakota Pictures and Comedy Arts in
association with HBO Entertainment
James Bobin, Director
The Office • Stress Relief • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios
Jeff Blitz, Director
30 Rock • Apollo, Apollo • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association
with Universal Media Studios
Millicent Shelton, Director
30 Rock • Reunion • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with
Universal Media Studios
Beth McCarthy, Director
30 Rock • Generalissimo • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association
with Universal Media Studios
Todd Holland, Director
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Battlestar Galactica • Daybreak (Part 2) • Syfy • R&D TV in association with Universal
Cable Productions
Michael Rymer, Director
Boston Legal • Made In China/Last Call • ABC • A David E. Kelley Production in
association with Twentieth Century Fox Television
Bill D’Elia, Director
Damages • Trust Me • FX Networks • FX Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Todd A. Kessler, Director
ER • And In The End • NBC • Constant c Productions, Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Television.
Rod Holcomb, Director
Mad Men • The Jet Set • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Phil Abraham, Director
Outstanding Directing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Series
American Idol • Show 833 (The Final Three) • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV
Ltd.
Bruce Gowers, Director
The Colbert Report • 4159 • Comedy Central • Hello Doggie, Inc. with Busboy
Productions and Spartina Productions
Jim Hoskinson, Director
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • 13107 • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Chuck O’Neil, Director
Late Show With David Letterman • Episode 2932 • CBS • Worldwide Pants Incorporated
Jerry Foley, Director
Real Time With Bill Maher • 705 • HBO • Bill Maher Productions and Brad Grey Television in association with HBO Entertainment
Hal Grant, Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Justin Timberlake • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Don Roy King, Director
Outstanding Directing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Special
81st Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Roger Goodman, Director
Beijing 2008 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony • NBC • NBC Olympics
Bucky Gunts, Director
Bruce Springsteen Super Bowl Halftime Show • NBC • White Cherry Entertainment
in association with Don Mischer Productions
Don Mischer, Director
The Neighborhood Ball: An Inauguration Celebration • ABC • White Cherry
Entertainment
Glenn Weiss, Director
Will Ferrell: You’re Welcome America. A Final Night With George W. Bush • HBO •
Gary Sanchez Productions, Funny Business in association with HBO Entertainment
Marty Callner, Director
Outstanding Directing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special
Generation Kill • Bomb In The Garden • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown Deadline
Productions in association with HBO Films
Susanna White, Director
Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Michael Sucsy, Director
Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Thaddeus O’Sullivan, Director
Little Dorrit • Part 1 • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Dearbhla Walsh, Director
Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films
Ross Katz, Director
Wallander: One Step Behind • PBS • A Left Bank Pictures/Yellow Bird/ TKBC/BBC series for WGBH
Philip Martin, Director
Outstanding Directing For Nonfiction Programming
The Amazing Race • Don’t Let A Cheese Hit Me • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Bertram van Munster, Director
Project Runway • Finale (Part 1) • Bravo • Magical Elves for The Weinstein Company,
Full Picture, Bravo
Paul Starkman, Director
Roman Polanski: Wanted And Desired • HBO • Milwood Pictures, Graceful Pictures, BBC, Antidote Films in association with HBO Documentary Films and ThinkFilm
Marina Zenovich, Director
This American Life • John Smith • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with
Chicago Public Radio, Killer Films, Inc., Left/Right, Inc.
Christopher Wilcha, Director
Adam Beckman, Director
Top Chef • The Last Supper • Bravo • Magical Elves, Bravo
Steve Hrynewicz, Director
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Battlestar Galactica • Daybreak (Part 2) • Syfy • R&D TV in association with Universal
Cable Productions
Andrew Seklir, A.C.E., Edited By
Julius Ramsay, Edited By
Michael O’Halloran, Edited By
Breaking Bad • ABQ • AMC • High Bridge, Gran Via Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Lynne Willingham, Edited By
Lost • The Incident • ABC • Grass Skirt Productions and ABC Studios
Stephen Semel, Editor
Mark Goldman, Editor
Chris Nelson, Editor
Mad Men • Maidenform • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Cindy Mollo, Edited By
24 • 7:00AM – 8:00AM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox Television in association with Teakwood Lane Productions
Scott Powell, A.C.E., Edited By
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Comedy Series (Single Or Multi-Camera)
How I Met Your Mother • The Naked Man • CBS • 20th Century Fox Television
Sue Federman, Edited By
The Office • Two Weeks • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios
Stuart Bass, Edited By
The Office • Dream Team • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in
association with Universal Media Studios
Claire Scanlon, Editor
The Office • Stress Relief • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in
association with Universal Media Studios
David Rogers, Editor
Dean Holland, Editor
30 Rock • Apollo, Apollo • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Ken Eluto, A.C.E., Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Miniseries Or A Movie
Generation Kill • The Cradle Of Civilization • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown
Deadline Productions in association with HBO Films
Jason Krasucki, Editor
Generation Kill • A Burning Dog • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown Deadline
Productions in association with HBO Films
Oral Norrie Ottey, Editor
Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Alan Heim, A.C.E., Editor
Lee Percy, A.C.E., Editor
Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films
Lee Percy, A.C.E., Editor
Brian A. Kates, A.C.E., Editor
24: Redemption • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association with
Teakwood Lane Productions
Scott Powell, A.C.E., Edited By
Outstanding Short Form Picture Editing
81st Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Kyle Cooper, Best Motion Picture Montage By
Hal Honigsberg, Editor
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Episode 13098 • Comedy Central • Central
Productions, LLC
Graham Knox Frazier, Editor
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Episode 13109 • Comedy Central • Central
Productions, LLC
Einar Westerlund, Editor
Dancing With The Stars • Episode 710A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
David Timoner, Editor
Stand Up To Cancer • ABC/CBS/NBC • Laura Ziskin Productions & Seligman
Entertainment Inc.
David Brodie, Editor
Andy Grieve, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Special (Single Or Multi-Camera)
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Warren Beatty • USA • An AFI production
Michael Polito, Editor
Pi Ware, Editor
Oren Castro, Editor
Chris Rock – Kill The Messenger • HBO • Chris Rock Enterprises and Funny Business in association with HBO Entertainment
Michael D. Schultz, Editor
A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift Of All • Comedy Central • Spartina Productions
Jason Baker, Editor
The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • George Stevens, Jr. Presentation for Kennedy Center Television Productions, Inc.
Michael Polito, Editor
Ricky Gervais: Out Of England – The Stand-Up Special • HBO • Moffitt Lee Productions in association with HBO Entertainment
Booey Kober, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For Nonfiction Programming
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations • Laos • Travel Channel • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Jesse Fisher, Editor
Deadliest Catch • Stay Focused Or Die • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC in association with Discovery Channel
Kelly Coskran, Supervising Editor
Josh Earl, Editor
102 Minutes That Changed America • HISTORY • Produced by Siskel/Jacobs Productions for History
Seth Skundrick, Editor
Roman Polanski: Wanted And Desired • HBO • Milwood Pictures, Graceful Pictures, BBC, Antidote Films in association with HBO Documentary Films and ThinkFilm
Joe Bini, Edited By
This American Life • John Smith • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with
Chicago Public Radio, Killer Films, Inc., Left/Right, Inc.
Joe Beshenkovsky, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For Reality Programming
The Amazing Race • Don’t Let A Cheese Hit Me • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Eric Goldfarb, Editor
Julian Gomez, Editor
Andrew Kozar, Editor
Paul Nielsen, Editor
Michael Bolanowski, Editor
Jennifer Nelson, Editor
Jacob Parsons, Editor
The Celebrity Apprentice • Grave Reservations • NBC • Mark Burnett Productions
Chris Simpson, Supervising Editor
Jeff Runyan, Editor
Jason Pedroza, Editor
Matt Blair, Editor
Jason Steinberg, Editor
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition • The Martirez Family • ABC • Endemol USA
Wes Paster, Supervising Editor
Matt Deitrich, Supervising Editor
Steve Mellon, Supervising Editor
Arek Hope, Editor
Karin Hoving, Editor
Hilary Scratch, Editor
Phil Stuben, Editor
Penn & Teller: Bullshit! • New Age Medicine • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Penn & Teller, A Division of Buggs and Rudy Discount Corporation, Star Price Productions, The Wolper Organization
Steven Uhlenberg, Editor
Ian Sears, Editor
Brian Horn, Editor
Richard M. Erbeznik, Editor
Tim Sullivan, Editor
Project Runway • Finale (Part 1) • Bravo • Magical Elves for The Weinstein Company, Full Picture, Bravo
Jamie Pedroza, Edited By
Mary DeChambres, Edited By
Spiro C. Lampros, Edited By
Richie Edelson, Edited By
Maris Berzins, Edited By
Matthew Moul, Edited By
Steve Lichtenstein, Edited By
Top Chef • The Last Supper • Bravo • Magical Elves, Bravo
Annie Tighe, Edited By
Alan Hoang, Edited By
Adrienne Salisbury, Edited By
Kevin Leffler, Edited By
Katherine Griffin, Edited By
Sue Hoover, Edited By
LaRonda Morris, Edited By
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series
Desperate Housewives • The Best Thing That Ever Could Have Happened • ABC • ABC
Studios
Gabor Heiligenberg, Department Head Hairstylist
Dena Green, Hairstylist
James Dunham, Hairstylist
Maria Fernandez-DiSarro, Hairstylist
Mad Men • The Gold Violin • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Gloria Ponce, Department Head Hairstylist
Katherine Rees, Key Hairstylist
Marilyn Phillips, Additional Hairstylist
Michele Payne, Additional Hairstylist
Pushing Daisies • Dim Sum Lose Some • ABC • Living Dead Guy Productions, The
Jinks/Cohen Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Daniel Curet, Department Head Hairstylist
Yuko Tokunaga Koach, Key Hairstylist
Gloria Conrad, Additional Hairstylist
Elizabeth Rabe, Additional Hairstylist
Tracey Ullman’s State Of The Union • Episode 202 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Allan McKeown Presents LLC
Martin Samuel, Department Head Hairstylist
Colleen Labaff, Hairstylist
The Tudors • Episode 307 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Peace Arch Entertainment, Reveille, Working Title, An Ireland-Canada Co-Production
Dee Corcoran, Department Head Hairstylist
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special
Dancing With The Stars • Episode 709 • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Mary Guerrero, Department Head Hairstylist
Cynthia Romo, Key Hairstylist
Jennifer Mazursky, Additional Hairstylist
Maria Valdivia, Additional Hairstylist
MADtv • Episode 1412 • FOX • Girl Group Company
Matthew Kasten, Department Head Hairstylist
Wendy Boscon, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Desiree Dizard, Hairstylist
Desmond Miller, Hairstylist
Saturday Night Live • Host: Josh Brolin • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC
Studios and Broadway Video
Bettie O. Rogers, Department Head Hairstylist
Jodi Mancuso, Key Hairstylist
Inga Thrasher, Additional Hairstylist
Two And A Half Men • I Think You Offended Don • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc.,
The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Pixley Schwartz, Department Head Hairstylist
Krista Borrelli, Additional Hairstylist
Janice Allison, Additional Hairstylist
Ralph Abalos, Personal Hairstylist
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Miniseries Or A Movie
Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story • TNT • Sony Pictures Television, Thomasfilm and
The Hatchery LLC
Julia Walker, Department Head Hairstylist
Deena Adair, Key Hairstylist
Clifton Chippewa, Additional Hairstylist
Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Jenny Fifield-Arbour, Department Head Hairstylist
Nancy E. Warren, Hairstylist
House Of Saddam • HBO • HBO Films in association with BBC
Marella Shearer, Department Head Hairstylist
Juliette Vankay, Key Hairstylist
Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Kerin Parfitt, Department Head Hairstylist
Stefano Ceccarelli, Personal Hairstylist
Little Dorrit • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Karen Hartley-Thomas, Department Head Hairstylist
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media – Nonfiction
Bravo Digital Media: Top Chef • Bravo.com
Bravo Digital Media
The Late Night with Jimmy Fallon Digital Experience • NBC.com
NBC.com
The Saturday Night Live Digital Experience • NBC.com
NBC.com
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media – Fiction
The Dharma Initiative • ABC.com
ABC.com
The Office Digital Experience • NBC.com
NBC.com
The 30 Rock Digital Experience • NBC.com
NBC.com
Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic, Multi-Camera) For Variety, Music Or Comedy
Programming
81st Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Robert Barnhart, Lighting Director
Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director
American Idol • Finale • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Kieran Healy, Lighting Designer
Joshua Hutchings, Lighting Director
George Harvey, Lighting Director
Dancing With The Stars • Episode 702A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Simon Miles, Lighting Designer
Jimmy Kimmel Live • Episode 09-1182 • ABC • Jackhole Industries in association with ABC Studios
Christian Hibbard, Lighting Director
Late Show With David Letterman • Episode 3074 • CBS • Worldwide Pants Incorporated
Steven Brill, Lighting Designer
Tim Stephenson, Lighting Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Hugh Laurie • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC
Studios and Broadway Video
Geoff Amoral, Lighting Director
Rick McGuinness, Lighting Director
Outstanding Main Title Design
Lie To Me • FOX • Twentieth Century Fox Television in association with Imagine Entertainment
Robert Bradley, Title Designer
Thomas Cobb, Title Designer
Storymakers • AMC • Leroy & Morton Productions
James Spindler, Creative Director
Mike Wasilewski, Designer
Ahmet Ahmet, Art Director
Grant Lau, Art Director
Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films
Michael Riley, Title Designer
Dru Nget, Title Designer
Dan Meehan, Animator
Bob Swensen, Main Title Producer
True Blood • HBO • Your Face Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO
Entertainment
Rama Allen, Designer
Shawn Fedorchuk, Editor
Matthew Mulder, Creative Director
Morgan Henry, Main Title Producer
Camm Rowland, Designer
Ryan Gagnier, Designer
United States Of Tara • Showtime • Showtime presents in association with
DreamWorks Television
Jamie Caliri, Director/Director of Photography/Editor/Main Digital Compositor
Dave Finkel, Creator
Brett Baer, Creator
Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Grey’s Anatomy • Dream A Little Dream Of Me, Part 1 and Part 2 • ABC • ABC Studios
Norman T. Leavitt, Department Head Makeup Artist
Brigitte Bugayong, Key Makeup Artist
Michelle Teleis, Additional Makeup Artist
Little Britain USA • 106 • HBO • 19 Entertainment/MBST Entertainment Limited in association with HBO Entertainment
John E. Jackson, Department Head Makeup Artist
Chris Burgoyne, Makeup Artist
Matthew Mungle, Makeup Artist
Mad Men • The Jet Set • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Debbie Zoller, Department Head Makeup Artist
Denise DellaValle, Key Makeup Artist
Ron Pipes, Additional Makeup Artist
Debra Schrey, Additional Makeup Artist
Nip/Tuck • Gisele Baylock And Legend • FX Networks • The Shepard/Robin Company in
association with Warner Bros. Television Productions, Inc.
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist
Stephanie Fowler, Key Makeup Artist
Pushing Daisies • Dim Sum Lose Some • ABC • Living Dead Guy Productions, The
Jinks/Cohen Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Todd A. McIntosh, Department Head Makeup Artist
David Martin DeLeon, Key Makeup Artist
Steven Anderson, Additional Makeup Artist
Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Dancing With The Stars • Episode 804 • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Melanie Mills, Department Head Makeup Artist
Zena Shtetsel, Key Makeup Artist
Patti Ramsey-Bortoli, Additional Makeup Artist
Angela Moos, Additional Makeup Artist
MADtv • Episode 1405 • FOX • Girl Group Company
Jennifer Aspinall, Department Head Makeup Artist
Alexei O’Brien, Additional Makeup Artist
David Williams, Additional Makeup Artist
Heather Mages, Additional Makeup Artist
Saturday Night Live • Host: Josh Brolin • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC
Studios and Broadway Video
Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist
Josh Turi, Makeup Artist
Amy Tagliamonti, Makeup Artist
So You Think You Can Dance • Episode #421/422A • FOX • Dick Clark Productions and 19 Entertainment
Amy Elizabeth Strozzi, Department Head Makeup Artist
Heather Cummings, Key Makeup Artist
Tifanie White, Additional Makeup Artist
Marie DelPrete, Additional Makeup Artist
Outstanding Makeup For A Miniseries Or A Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
The Courageous Heart Of Irena Sendler (Hallmark Hall Of Fame Presentation) • CBS
• Jeff Most/Jeff Rice Productions in association with Hallmark Hall of Fame
Productions
Trefor Proud, Department Head Makeup Artist
Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story • TNT • Sony Pictures Television, Thomasfilm and
The Hatchery LLC
Angie Wells, Department Head Makeup Artist
Wynona Price, Key Makeup Artist
Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Linda Dowds, Department Head Makeup Artist
Susan Hayward, Key Makeup Artist
Vivian Baker, Personal Makeup Artist
Maneater • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television
Kathrine James-Gibson, Department Head Makeup Artist
Loretta James-Demasi, Key Makeup Artist
Melanie Hughes Weaver, Personal Makeup Artist
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation • A Space Oddity • CBS • A CBS Paramount Network
Television Production in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television
Matthew Mungle, Prosthetic Designer, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Clinton Wayne, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Melanie Levitt, Department Head Makeup Artist
Tom Hoerber, Key Makeup Artist
Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Vivian Baker, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Linda Dowds, Department Head Makeup Artist
Bill Corso, Prosthetic Designer
Sean Samson, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Grey’s Anatomy • Stand By Me • ABC • ABC Studios
Norman T. Leavitt, Department Head Makeup Artist
Bari Dreiband-Burman, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Thomas R. Burman, Prosthetic Designer
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Little Britain USA • 105 • HBO • 19 Entertainment/MBST Entertainment Limited in association with HBO Entertainment
John E. Jackson, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Matthew W. Mungle, Prosthetic Designer, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Chris Burgoyne, Makeup Artist
Nip/Tuck • Budi Sabri • FX Networks • The Shepard/Robin Company in association with
Warner Bros. Television Productions, Inc.
Bari Dreiband-Burman, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Thomas R. Burman, Prosthetic Designer
Dave Dupuis, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Tracey Ullman’s State Of The Union • Episode 205 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Allan McKeown Presents, LLC
Matthew Mungle, Prosthetic Designer, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Sally Sutton Craven, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kate Shorter, Additional Makeup Artist
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Castle • Flowers From Your Grave • ABC • ABC Studios
Robert Duncan, Composer
Ghost Whisperer • Leap Of Faith • CBS • Sander Moses in association with ABC Studios and CBS Paramount Television Network
Mark Snow, Composer
Legend Of The Seeker • Prophecy • Syndicated • ABC Studios
Joe LoDuca, Music By
The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency • Pilot • HBO • Mirage Enterprises and Cinechicks in
association with The Weinstein Company, BBC and HBO Entertainment
Gabriel Yared, Composer
The Simpsons • Gone Maggie Gone • FOX • Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television
Alf H. Clausen, Music By
24 • 7:00AM – 8:00AM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox Television in association with Teakwood Lane Productions
Sean P. Callery, Music By
Outstanding Music Composition For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Rachel Portman, Composer
Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Howard Goodall, Composer
Little Dorrit • Part 5 • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
John Lunn, Composer
Loving Leah (Hallmark Hall Of Fame Presentation) • CBS • Hallmark Hall of Fame Productions, Inc.
Jeff Beal, Music By
Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films
Marcelo Zarvos, Composer
24: Redemption • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association with Teakwood Lane Productions
Sean P. Callery, Music By
Outstanding Music Direction
Christmas In Washington • TNT • The Stevens Co.
Ian Fraser, Musical Director
Dancing With The Stars • Episode 710A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Harold Wheeler, Music Director
The 51st Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • John Cossette Productions in association with AEG Ehrlich Venture
Rickey Minor, Music Director
The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • George Stevens, Jr. Presentation for Kennedy Center Television Productions, Inc.
Rob Mathes, Music Director
Rob Berman, Music Director
Streisand: The Concert • CBS • BJS Productions in association with The Gary Smith Company
William Ross, Music Director
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
81st Annual Academy Awards • Song Title: Hugh Jackman Opening Number • ABC •
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
William Ross, Original Music
John Kimbrough, Original Music
Dan Harmon, Original Lyrics
Rob Schrab, Original Lyrics
A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift Of All • Song Title: Much Worse Things • Comedy Central • Spartina Productions
Adam Schlesinger, Music By
David Javerbaum, Lyrics By
The 2008 ESPYS • Song Title: I Love Sports • ESPN • BTW Productions in association
with ESPN
Katreese Barnes, Composer
Justin Timberlake, Lyricist
Steve Higgins, Lyricist
Alex Baze, Lyricist
Rachel Hamilton, Lyricist
Kevin Miller, Lyricist
Jonathan Drubner, Lyricist
Dave Drabik, Lyricist
Flight Of The Conchords • Unnatural Love / Song Title: Carol Brown • HBO • Dakota
Pictures and Comedy Arts in association with HBO Entertainment
James Bobin, Composer and Lyricist
Bret McKenzie, Composer and Lyricist
Jemaine Clement, Composer and Lyricist
A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa • Song Title: I Wish I Could Be Santa Claus •
NBC • Muppets Productions in association with The Walt Disney Studios
Paul Williams, Original Songs By
Saturday Night Live • Host: Justin Timberlake / Song Title: Motherlover • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Akiva Schaffer, Lyrics By
Jorma Taccone, Lyrics By
Andy Samberg, Lyrics By
Justin Timberlake, Lyrics By
Asa Taccone, Music By
Drew Campbell, Music By
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Great Performances • PBS • Thirteen/WNET
John Williams, Theme Music By
The Mole • ABC • Stone Stanley Entertainment
David Michael Frank, Original Music Composed By
Sons of Anarchy • Pilot • FX Networks • Sutter Ink and Linson Entertainment production in association with Fox 21 and FX
Bob Thiele, Music and Lyrics By
Dave Kushner, Music By
Curtis Stigers, Lyrics By
Kurt Sutter, Lyrics By
Storymakers • AMC • Leroy & Morton Productions
Bill Sherman, Original Theme Composed By
United States Of Tara • Showtime • Showtime presents in association with DreamWorks Television
Tim Delaughter, Main Title Theme by
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie
Cyrano de Bergerac (Great Performances) • PBS • A Cyrano on Film, LLC Production
with Thirteen/WNET New York in association with Ellen M Krass Productions, Inc. and NHK Enterprises
Kevin Kline as Cyrano de Bergerac
Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Brendan Gleeson as Winston Churchill
King Lear (Great Performances) • PBS • A Co-production of The Performance Company,
Iambic Productions Limited, Thirteen/WNET New York and Channel 4, in association with NHK
Sir Ian McKellen as King Lear
Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films
Kevin Bacon as LtCol Mike Strobl
24: Redemption • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association with
Teakwood Lane Productions
Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer
Wallander: One Step Behind • PBS • A Left Bank Pictures/Yellow Bird/ TKBC/BBC series for WGBH
Kenneth Branagh as Kurt Wallander
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie
Accidental Friendship • Hallmark Channel • A Muse Entertainment and Automatic
Pictures Production
Chandra Wilson as Yvonne
Coco Chanel • Lifetime • Lux Vide S.p.A, Pamp Productions and Alchemy Television
Group
Shirley MacLaine as Coco Chanel
Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Drew Barrymore as Little Edie
Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Jessica Lange as Big Edie
Prayers For Bobby • Lifetime • Once Upon The Times Films, LTD in association with
Permut Presentations and Sladek Taaffe Productions
Sigourney Weaver as Mary Griffith
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Entourage • HBO • Leverage and Closest to the Hole Productions in association with
HBO Entertainment
Kevin Dillon as Johnny Drama
How I Met Your Mother • CBS • 20th Century Fox Television
Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson
The Office • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with
Universal Media Studios
Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute
30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal
Media Studios
Tracy Morgan as Tracy Jordan
30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal
Media Studios
Jack McBrayer as Kenneth Parcell
Two And A Half Men • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Jon Cryer as Alan Harper
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Boston Legal • ABC • A David E. Kelley Production in association with Twentieth
Century Fox Television
William Shatner as Denny Crane
Boston Legal • ABC • A David E. Kelley Production in association with Twentieth
Century Fox Television
Christian Clemenson as Jerry Espenson
Breaking Bad • AMC • High Bridge, Gran Via Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman
Damages • FX Networks • FX Productions and Sony Pictures Television
William Hurt as Daniel Purcell
Lost • ABC • Grass Skirt Productions and ABC Studios
Michael Emerson as Ben Linus
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
John Slattery as Roger Sterling
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie
Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Ken Howard as Phelan Beale
Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Len Cariou as Franklin D. Roosevelt
The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice • TNT • Electric Entertainment
Bob Newhart as Judson
Little Dorrit • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Tom Courtenay as Mr. Dorrit
Little Dorrit • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Andy Serkis as Rigaud
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Pushing Daisies • ABC • Living Dead Guy Productions, The Jinks/Cohen Company in
association with Warner Bros. Television
Kristin Chenoweth as Olive Snook
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Amy Poehler as Various Characters
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Kristin Wiig as Various Characters
30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal
Media Studios
Jane Krakowski as Jenna Maroney
Ugly Betty • ABC • ABC Studios
Vanessa Williams as Wilhelmina Slater
Weeds • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Lionsgate Television and
Tilted Productions, Inc.
Elizabeth Perkins as Celia Hodes
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Damages • FX Networks • FX Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Rose Byrne as Ellen Parsons
Grey’s Anatomy • ABC • ABC Studios
Sandra Oh as Dr. Christina Yang
Grey’s Anatomy • ABC • ABC Studios
Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey
In Treatment • HBO • Leverage, Closest To The Hole Productions and Sheleg in association with HBO Entertainment
Dianne Wiest as Gina
In Treatment • HBO • Leverage, Closest To The Hole Productions and Sheleg in
association with HBO Entertainment
Hope Davis as Mia
24 • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox Television in association with
Teakwood Lane Productions
Cherry Jones as President Allison Taylor
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
The Courageous Heart Of Irena Sendler (Hallmark Hall Of Fame Presentation) • CBS • Jeff Most/Jeff Rice Productions in association with Hallmark Hall of Fame Productions
Marcia Gay Harden as Janina
Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Jeanne Tripplehorn as Jackie O.
House Of Saddam • HBO • HBO Films in association with BBC
Shohreh Aghdashloo as Sajida
Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Janet McTeer as Clementine Churchill
Relative Stranger • Hallmark Channel • A Larry Levinson Production
Cicely Tyson as Pearl
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Desperate Housewives • The Best Thing That Ever Could Have Happened • ABC • ABC
Studios
Beau Bridges as Eli Boggs
Saturday Night Live • Host: Justin Timberlake • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Justin Timberlake as Various Characters
30 Rock • Gavin Volure • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Steve Martin as Gavin Volure
30 Rock • The Bubble • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Jon Hamm as Dr. Drew Baird
30 Rock • Mamma Mia • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Alan Alda as Milton Greene
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
CSI: NY • Yahrzeit • CBS • A CBS/Paramount Television Production
Edward Asner as Abraham Klein
Damages • They Had to Tweeze That Out of My Kidney • FX Networks • FX Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Ted Danson as Arthur Frobisher
Dexter • Go Your Own Way • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with John
Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions
Jimmy Smits as Miguel Prado
ER • And In The End • NBC • Constant c Productions, Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Television
Ernest Borgnine as Paul Manning
Rescue Me • Sheila • FX Networks • Produced by Apostle, The Cloudland Company and DreamWorks Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Michael J. Fox as Dwight
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory • The Maternal Capacitance • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Christine Baranski as Beverly Hofstadter
Monk • Mr. Monk And The Lady Next Door • USA • Universal Cable Productions in association with Mandeville Films and ABC Studios
Gena Rowlands as Marge
My Name Is Earl • Witch Lady • NBC • 20th Century Fox TV
Betty White as Crazy Witch Lady
Saturday Night Live • Presidential Bash 2008 • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Tina Fey as Governor Sarah Palin (Spoof)
30 Rock • The One With The Cast Of ‘Night Court’ • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Jennifer Aniston as Claire
30 Rock • Christmas Special • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Elaine Stritch as Colleen Donaghy
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Grey’s Anatomy • No Good At Saying Sorry (One More Chance) • ABC • ABC Studios
Sharon Lawrence as Robbie Stevens
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit • Swing • NBC • Wolf Films in association with
Universal Media Studios
Ellen Burstyn as Bernadette Stabler
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit • Persona • NBC • Wolf Films in association with
Universal Media Studios
Brenda Blethyn as Linnie Malcolm/Caroline Cantwell
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit • Ballerina • NBC • Wolf Films in association with
Universal Media Studios
Carol Burnett as Bridget “Birdie” Sulloway
The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency • The Boy With The African Heart • HBO • Mirage
Enterprises and Cinechicks in association with The Weinstein Company, BBC and HBO
Entertainment
CCH Pounder as Mrs. Curtin
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Phil Keoghan, Host
American Idol • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Ryan Seacrest, Host
Dancing With The Stars • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Tom Bergeron, Host
Project Runway • Bravo • Magical Elves for The Weinstein Company, Full Picture, Bravo
Heidi Klum, Host
Survivor • CBS • SEG
Jeff Probst, Host
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves, Bravo
Padma Lakshmi, Host
Tom Colicchio, Co-Host
Outstanding Miniseries
Generation Kill • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown Deadline Productions in association with HBO Films
Little Dorrit • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Outstanding Made For Television Movie
Coco Chanel • Lifetime • Lux Vide S.p.A, Pamp Productions and Alchemy Television Group
Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Prayers For Bobby • Lifetime • Once Upon the Times Films, LTD in association with Permut Presentations and Sladek Taaffe Productions
Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films
Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Series
The Colbert Report • Comedy Central • Hello Doggie, Inc. with Busboy Productions and
Spartina Productions
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Late Show With David Letterman • CBS • Worldwide Pants Incorporated
Real Time With Bill Maher • HBO • Bill Maher Productions and Brad Grey Television in
association with HBO Entertainment
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Special
Chris Rock – Kill The Messenger • HBO • Chris Rock Enterprises and Funny Business in association with HBO Entertainment
Kathy Griffin: She’ll Cut A Bitch • Bravo • Rickmill Productions, Bravo
The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • George Stevens, Jr. Presentation for Kennedy Center Television Productions, Inc.
Ricky Gervais: Out Of England – The Stand-Up Special • HBO • Moffitt Lee Productions in association with HBO Entertainment
Will Ferrell: You’re Welcome America. A Final Night With George W. Bush • HBO • Gary Sanchez Productions, Funny Business in association with HBO Entertainment
Outstanding Special Class – Short-format Animated Programs
Disney’s Phineas And Ferb • The Monster Of Phineas-N-Ferbenstein • Disney Channel •
Disney Channel
SpongeBob SquarePants • Dear Vikings • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon in association with United Plankton Pictures, Inc.
Outstanding Special Class Programs
81st Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Beijing 2008 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony • NBC • NBC Olympics
Carnegie Hall Opening Night 2008: A Celebration of Leonard Bernstein (Great Performances) • PBS • A Production of Carnegie Hall and Thirteen/WNET New York in association with San Francisco Symphony
George Carlin: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize • PBS • A production of WETA
Washington, D.C.; The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts; Mark Krantz
Productions and CoMedia
The 62nd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions
Outstanding Special Class – Short-format Live-Action Entertainment Programs
Battlestar Galactica: The Face Of The Enemy • Syfy.com • Universal Cable Productions
Ronald D. Moore, Executive Producer
David Eick, Executive Producer
Jane Espenson, Executive Producer
Harvey Frand, Produced By
Bruce Springsteen Super Bowl Halftime Show • NBC • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Don Mischer Productions
Don Mischer, Executive Producer
Ricky Kirshner, Executive Producer
Glenn Weiss, Executive Producer
Bruce Springsteen, Performer
The Daily Show: The Daily Show Correspondents On Jon Stewart • ComedyCentral.com • Comedy Central Digital Media
Kahane Corn, Co-Executive Producer
Paul Beddoe-Stephens, Co-Executive Producer
Nick Poppy, Producer
Rich Sullivan, Producer
Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog • drhorrible.com • Mutant Enemy, Inc.
Joss Whedon, Producer
Michael Boretz, Producer
David Burns, Producer
30 Rock’s Kenneth the Web Page • NBC.com • Universal Media Studios
Jack McBrayer, Producer
Eric Gurian, Producer
Josh Silberman, Producer
Tracey Wigfield, Producer
Bill Sell, Producer
Outstanding Special Class – Short-format Nonfiction Programs
Jay Leno’s Garage • jaylenosgarage.com • NBC.com
Jay Leno, Producer
Helga Pollock, Producer
Robert Angelo, Producer
Writer’s Draft • Fox Movie Channel • A Fox Movie Channel production in association with Polaris Productions, Inc.
Kenny Rhodes, Producer
Outstanding Children’s Program
Hannah Montana • Disney Channel • It’s a Laugh Productions/Michael Poryes/Disney Channel
Michael Poryes, Executive Producer
Steven Peterman, Executive Producer
Douglas Lieblein, Co-Executive Producer
Andrew Green, Co-Executive Producer
Richard G. King, Produced By
iCarly • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon in association with Schneider’s Bakery
Dan Schneider, Executive Producer
Robin Weiner, Supervising Producer
Bruce Rand Berman, Produced by
Joe Catania, Producer
Wizards Of Waverly Place • Disney Channel • It’s a Laugh Productions/Disney Channel
Todd J. Greenwald, Executive Producer
Peter Murrieta, Executive Producer
Vince Cheung, Executive Producer
Ben Montanio, Executive Producer
Matt Goldman, Co-Executive Producer
Greg A. Hampson, Produced By
Outstanding Children’s Nonfiction Program
Grandpa, Do You Know Who I Am? With Maria Shriver • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health in association with the Alzheimer’s Association, Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund, Geoffrey Beene Gives Back Alzheimer’s Initiative, and Planet Grande Pictures
Sheila Nevins, Executive Producer
Maria Shriver, Executive Producer
Veronica Brady, Supervising Producer
Eamon Harrington, Produced By
John Watkin, Produced By
John Hoffman, Series Producer
Nick News With Linda Ellerbee Coming Home: When Parents Return from War • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon in association with Lucky Duck Productions
Linda Ellerbee, Executive Producer
Rolfe Tessem, Executive Producer
Wally Berger, Supervising Producer
Mark Lyons, Producer
Martin Toub, Produced By
Outstanding Nonfiction Special
The Alzheimer’s Project: Momentum In Science (Parts 1 & 2) • HBO • HBO
Documentary Films and the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health in association with the Alzheimer’s Association, Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund,
Geoffrey Beene Gives Back Alzheimer’s Initiative
Sheila Nevins, Executive Producer
Maria Shriver, Executive Producer
John Hoffman, Series Producer/Produced By
Susan Froemke, Produced By
Farrah’s Story • NBC • Sweetened by Risk LLC
Alexandra Gleysteen, Executive Producer
Craig Nevius, Executive Producer
Farrah Fawcett, Executive Producer
Robert Dean, Producer
Alana Stewart, Produced By
Michael J. Fox: Adventures Of An Incurable Optimist • ABC • Lincoln Square Production in association with ABC Entertainment
Michael J. Fox, Executive Producer
Nelle Fortenberry, Executive Producer
Rudy Bednar, Executive Producer
102 Minutes That Changed America • HISTORY • Produced by Siskel/Jacobs Productions for History
Greg Jacobs, Executive Producer
Jon Siskel, Executive Producer
Susan Werbe, Executive Producer
Nicole Rittenmeyer, Producer
Roman Polanski: Wanted And Desired • HBO • Milwood Pictures, Graceful Pictures, BBC, Antidote Films in association with HBO Documentary Films and ThinkFilm
Steven Soderbergh, Executive Producer
Randy Wooten, Executive Producer
Jeffrey Levy-Hinte, Produced By
Lila Yacoub, Produced By
Marina Zenovich, Produced By
Outstanding Nonfiction Series
American Experience • PBS • A David Grubin Productions film for American Experience
Mark Samels, Executive Producer
Nick Fraser, Executive Producer
Susan Bellows, Series Producer
David Grubin, Produced By
American Masters • PBS • Thirteen/WNET American Masters
Susan Lacy, Executive Producer
Prudence Glass, Series Producer
Julie Sacks, Supervising Producer
Judy Kinberg, Producer
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations • Travel Channel • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Myleeta Aga, Executive Producer
Christopher Collins, Executive Producer
Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer
Paul Cabana, Producer
Biography • BIO • Triple Threat Television for the BIO Channel
Gary Cohen, Executive Producer
Peter Tarshis, Executive Producer
Eliza Kurtz, Producer
Deadliest Catch • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC in association with
Discovery Channel
Thom Beers, Executive Producer
Jeff Conroy, Executive Producer
Paul Gasek, Executive Producer
Tracy Rudolph, Executive Producer
Matt Renner, Co-Executive Producer
Ethan Prochnik, Supervising Producer
This American Life • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Chicago Public
Radio, Killer Films, Inc., Left/Right, Inc.
This American Life Producing Team
Outstanding Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow • PBS • WGBH Educational Foundation
Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer
Sam Farrell, Supervising Producer
Dirty Jobs • Discovery Channel • Pilgrim Films and Television, Inc. in association with
Discovery Channel
Craig Piligian, Executive Producer
Eddie Barbini, Executive Producer
Mike Rowe, Executive Producer
Eddie Rohwedder, Supervising Producer
Scott Popjes, Supervising Producer
Dave Barsky, Producer
John Scott III, Producer
Gena McCarthy, Executive Producer
Dog Whisperer • NGC • MPH Entertainment in association with Emery/Sumner Productions
Jim Milio, Executive Producer
Melissa Jo Peltier, Executive Producer
Mark Hufnail, Executive Producer
SueAnn Fincke, Series Producer
Sheila Possner Emery, Producer
Kay Bachman Sumner, Producer
Intervention • A&E • Produced by GRB Entertainment for A&E Network
Gary Benz, Executive Producer
Michael Branton, Executive Producer
Sam Mettler, Executive Producer
Dan Partland, Executive Producer
Robert Sharenow, Executive Producer
Colleen Conway, Executive Producer
Jeff Grogan, Supervising Producer
Trisha Kirk Redding, Producer
Sarah Skibitzke, Producer
Kurt Schemper, Produced By
Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List • Bravo • Picture This Television, Bravo
Marcia Mule, Executive Producer
Bryan Scott, Executive Producer
Lisa M. Tucker, Executive Producer
Kathy Griffin, Executive Producer
Cori Abraham, Executive Producer
Andrew Cohen, Executive Producer
Jenn Levy, Executive Producer
Amy Kohn, Co-Executive Producer
MythBusters • Discovery Channel • Beyond Productions in association with Discovery
Channel
Mary Donahue, Senior Executive Producer
John Luscombe, Executive Producer
Dan Tapster, Executive Producer
Rob Hammersley, Co-Executive Producer
Tracy Rudolph, Supervising Producer
Alice Dallow, Producer
Tabitha Lentle, Producer
Outstanding Reality – Competition Program
The Amazing Race • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Bertram van Munster, Executive Producer
Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer
Jonathan Littman, Executive Producer
Hayma “Screech” Washington, Executive Producer
Elise Doganieri, Co-Executive Producer
Amy Nabseth Chacon, Co-Executive Producer
Mark Vertullo, Co-Executive Producer
Matt Schmidt, Supervising Producer
Jarratt Carson, Supervising Producer
Evan Weinstein, Supervising Producer
Giselle Parets, Senior Producer
Michael Norton, Senior Producer
Patrick Cariaga, Senior Producer
Phil Keoghan, Producer
American Idol • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Ken Warwick, Executive Producer
Cecile Frot-Coutaz, Executive Producer
Simon Fuller, Executive Producer
Charles Boyd, Co-Executive Producer
Patrick M. Lynn, Supervising Producer
Megan Michaels, Supervising Producer
Dancing With The Stars • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Conrad Green, Executive Producer
Rob Wade, Co-Executive Producer
Matilda Zoltowski, Co-Executive Producer
Joe Sungkur, Supervising Producer
Ashley Edens-Shaffer, Supervising Producer
Kim Kilbey, Senior Producer
Erin O’Brien, Producer
Project Runway • Bravo • Magical Elves for The Weinstein Company, Full Picture, Bravo
Harvey Weinstein, Executive Producer
Bob Weinstein, Executive Producer
Dan Cutforth, Executive Producer
Rich Bye, Executive Producer
Jane Lipsitz, Executive Producer
Jane Cha, Executive Producer
Desiree Gruber, Executive Producer
Heidi Klum, Executive Producer
Frances Berwick, Executive Producer
Andrew Cohen, Executive Producer
Shari Levine, Executive Producer
Casey Kriley, Co-Executive Producer
Rich Buhrman, Co-Executive Producer
Michael Rucker, Co-Executive Producer
Andrew Wallace, Co-Executive Producer
Barbara Schneeweiss, Producer
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves, Bravo
Dan Cutforth, Executive Producer
Jane Lipsitz, Executive Producer
Shauna Minoprio, Executive Producer
Andrew Cohen, Executive Producer
Frances G. Berwick, Executive Producer
Dave Serwatka, Executive Producer
Rich Buhrman, Co-Executive Producer
Liz Cook, Co-Executive Producer
Fred Pichel, Co-Executive Producer
Casey Kriley, Co-Executive Producer
Gaylen Gawlowski, Co-Executive Producer
Nan Strait, Supervising Producer
Kevin Leffler, Supervising Producer
Exceptional Merit In Nonfiction Filmmaking
The Memory Loss Tapes • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health in association with the Alzheimer’s Association, Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund, Geoffrey Beene Gives Back Alzheimer’s
Initiative and Sceneworks
Sheila Nevins, Executive Producer
Maria Shriver, Executive Producer
John Hoffman, Series Producer
Shari Cookson, Produced by
Nick Doob, Produced By
Section 60: Arlington National Cemetery • HBO • HBO Documentary Films
Sheila Nevins, Executive Producer
Jacqueline Glover, Supervising Producer
Jon Alpert, Produced By
Matthew O’Neill, Produced By
Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Programming
American Experience • The Trials Of J. Robert Oppenheimer • PBS • A David Grubin
Productions film for American Experience
David Grubin, Writer
American Masters • Jerome Robbins: Something To Dance About • PBS • Thirteen/WNET American Masters
Amanda Vaill, Writer
Make ‘Em Laugh: The Funny Business Of America • When I’m Bad, I’m Better—The Groundbreakers • PBS • A co-production of Ghost Light Films and Thirteen/WNET New York in association with Rhino Entertainment and BBC
Michael Kantor, Writer
Laurence Maslon, Writer
Penn & Teller: Bullshit! • New Age Medicine • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Penn & Teller, A Division of Buggs and Rudy Discount Corporation, Star Price Productions, The Wolper Organization
Penn Jillette, Writer
Teller, Writer
Star Price, Writer
Rich Nathanson, Writer
Michael Goudeau, Writer
David Wechter, Writer
Cliff Schoenberg, Writer
Sheryl Zohn, Writer
Roman Polanski: Wanted And Desired • HBO • Milwood Pictures, Graceful Pictures, BBC, Antidote Films in association with HBO Documentary Films and ThinkFilm
Joe Bini, Writer
P.G. Morgan, Writer
Marina Zenovich, Writer
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Series
Battlestar Galactica • Daybreak (Part 2) • Syfy • R&D TV in association with Universal
Cable Productions
Daniel Colman, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Jack Levy, Supervising Sound Editor
Vince Balunas, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Sam Lewis, Sound Effects Editor
Michael Baber, Music Editor
Doug Maddik, Foley Artist
Rick Partlow, Foley Artist
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation • Mascara • CBS • A CBS Paramount Network Television
Production in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television
Mace J. Matiosian, Supervising Sound Editor
Ruth Adelman, ADR Supervisor
Jivan Tahmizian, Dialogue Editor
David Van Slyke, Sound Effects Editor
Troy Hardy, Music Editor
Joseph Sabella, Foley Artist
James Bailey, Foley Artist
Smallville • Bloodline • CW • Tollin/Robbins Productions and Warner Bros. Television
Michael E. Lawshe, Supervising Sound Editor
Jessica Dickson, Dialog Editor
Norval Crutcher III, ADR Editor
Paul Diller, Sound FX Editor
Marc Meyer, Sound Effects Editor
Tim Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor
Jenny Leite, Sound Editor
Chris McGeary, Music Editor
Michael Crabtree, Foley Artist
Al Gomez, Foley Artist
Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles • Mr. Ferguson Is Ill Today • FOX • Bartleby
Company and The Halcyon Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Jon Ibrahim Mete, Supervising Sound Editor
Pat Foley, Dialogue Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor
David Werntz, Sound Effects Editor
Jerry Edemann, Sound Editor
Michael Baber, Music Editor
Catherine Rose, Foley Artist
Shelly Roden, Foley Artist
24 • 10:00PM – 11:00PM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox Television in association with Teakwood Lane Productions
William D. Dotson, Supervising Sound Editor
Catherine M. Speakman, Supervising ADR Editor
Jeffrey Whitcher, Sound Editor
Pembrooke Andrews, Sound Editor
Dayl Fontenault, Sound Editor
Shawn Kennelly, Sound Editor
Melissa Kennelly, Sound Editor
Jeffrey Charboneau, Music Editor
Laura Macias, Foley Artist
Vincent Nicastro, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
The Courageous Heart Of Irena Sendler (Hallmark Hall Of Fame Presentation) • CBS • Jeff Most/Jeff Rice Productions in association with Hallmark Hall of Fame Productions
Stephen Grubbs, Sound Supervisor/ADR Supervisor
Suzanne Angel, Dialogue Editor
Joy Ealy, Dialogue Editor
Bob Costanza, Sound Effects Editor
Richard S. Steele, Sound Effects Editor
Erich Gann, Sound Effects Editor
Rob Webber, Sound Effects Editor
Christopher Kennedy, Music Editor
Tim Chilton, Foley Artist
Sharon Michaels, Foley Artist
Generation Kill • The Cradle Of Civilization • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown Deadline Productions in association with HBO Films
Stefan Henrix, Supervising Sound Editor
Graham Headicar, Sound Effects Editor
Jack Whittaker, Sound Effects Editor
Lee Walpole, Sound Effects Editor
Becki Ponting, Supervising ADR Editor
Jennifer Ralston, MPSE, Supervising ADR Editor
Iain Eyre, Dialogue Editor
Andre Schmidt, ADR Editor
Virginia Thorn, Sound Editor
Andy Kennedy, Sound Designer
Pete Burgis, Foley Artist
Andi Derrick, Foley Artist
Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Mark Auguste, Supervising Sound Editor
Sam Auguste, Dialogue Editor
Glen Gathard, Sound Editor
Graham Sutton, Music Editor
Peter Burgess, Foley Artist
Andy Derek, Foley Artist
The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice • TNT • Electric Entertainment
Robert Webber, Sound Supervisor
Noah Blough, Supervising ADR/Dialogue Editor
Christopher Winter, Dialogue Editor
Bob Costanza, Sound Effects Editor
Mike Dickeson, Sound Effects Editor
Penny Harold, Background Editor
Andrew Garrett Lange, Sound Editor
Jason Ruder, Music Editor
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
Catherine Harper, Foley Artist
Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films
Frank Gaeta, Supervising Sound Editor
Rickley Dumm, Sound Editor
David Grant, Sound Editor
Tim Boggs, Sound Editor
Johnny Caruso, MPSE, Music Editor
Catherine Harper, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
24: Redemption • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association with
Teakwood Lane Productions
William D. Dotson, Supervising Sound Editor
Catherine M. Speakman, Supervising ADR Editor
Jeffrey Whitcher, Sound Effects Desinger
Pembrooke Andrews, Sound Editor
Shawn Kennelly, Sound Editor
Dayl Fontenault, Sound Editor
Melissa Kennelly, Sound Editor
Jeffrey Charboneau, Music Editor
Laura Macias, Foley Artist
Vincent Nicastro, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For Nonfiction Programming (Single Or Multi-Camera)
The Amazing Race • Don’t Let A Cheese Hit Me • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Eric Goldfarb, Sound Editor
Julian Gomez, Sound Editor
Andrew Kozar, Sound Editor
Paul Nielsen, Sound Editor
Jacob Parsons, Sound Editor
Rick Livingstone, Music Editor
American Masters • Glass: A Portrait Of Philip In Twelve Parts • PBS • Thirteen/WNET American Masters
Stephen R. Smith, Sound Supervisor
China’s Unnatural Disaster: The Tears of Sichuan Province • HBO • HBO Documentary
Films
Branka Mrkic-Tana, Sound Editor
102 Minutes That Changed America • HISTORY • Produced by Siskel/Jacobs Productions for History
Seth Skundrick, Sound Designer
Roman Polanski: Wanted And Desired • HBO • Milwood Pictures, Graceful Pictures, BBC, Antidote Films in association with HBO Documentary Films and ThinkFilm
D.D. Stenehjem, Sound Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Battlestar Galactica • Daybreak (Part 2) • Syfy • R&D TV in association with Universal
Cable Productions
Rick Bal, Production Mixer
Michael Olman, C.A.S., Supervising Re-Recording Mixer
Kenneth Kobett, C.A.S., Supervising Re-Recording Mixer
Boston Legal • Last Call • ABC • A David E. Kelley Production in association with Twentieth Century Fox Television
Clark King, Production Mixer
Peter R. Kelsey, Re-Recording Mixer
David Rawlinson, Re-Recording Mixer
House • House Divided • FOX • Universal Media Studios in association with Heel and Toe Films, Shore Z Productions and Bad Hat Harry Productions
Von Varga, Production Sound Mixer
Richard Weingart, Re-Recording Mixer
Gerry Lentz, Re-Recording Mixer
Lost • The Incident • ABC • Grass Skirt Productions and ABC Studios
Robert Anderson, Production Sound Mixer
Ken King, Production Sound Mixer
Scott Weber, Re-Recording Mixer
Frank Morrone, Re-Recording Mixer
24 • 10:00PM – 11:00PM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox Television in association with Teakwood Lane Productions
William Gocke, C.A.S., Production Mixer
Michael Olman, C.A.S., Supervising Re-Recording Mixer
Kenneth Kobett, C.A.S., Supervising Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Miniseries Or A Movie
Generation Kill • The Cradle Of Civilization • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown Deadline Productions in association with HBO Films
Colin Nicolson, Production Mixer
Paul Hamblin, Re-Recording Mixer
Martin Jensen, Re-Recording Mixer
Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story • TNT • Sony Pictures Television, Thomasfilm and The Hatchery LLC
Jeffree Bloomer, Production Mixer
Mark Linden, Re-Recording Mixer
Alan Decker, Re-Recording Mixer
Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Henry Embry, Production Mixer
Rick Ash, Re-Recording Mixer
Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films
T.J. O’Mara, Production Mixer
Rick Ash, Re-Recording Mixer
24: Redemption • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association with
Teakwood Lane Productions
William Gocke, C.A.S., Production Mixer
Michael Olman, C.A.S., Supervising Re-Recording Mixer
Kenneth Kobett, C.A.S., Supervising Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Entourage • Pie • HBO • Leverage and Closest to the Hole Productions in association with HBO Entertainment
Tom Stasinis, Production Mixer
Dennis Kirk, Re-Recording Mixer
Bill Jackson, Re-Recording Mixer
Flight Of The Conchords • Unnatural Love • HBO • Dakota Pictures and Comedy Arts in
association with HBO Entertainment
Alex Sullivan, Production Mixer
Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer
The Office • The Michael Scott Paper Co. • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios
Benjamin Patrick, Production Mixer
John W. Cook, Re-Recording Mixer
Peter J. Nusbaum, Re-Recording Mixer
Scrubs • My Jerks • ABC • ABC Studios
Joe Foglia, Production Mixer
John W. Cook, Re-Recording Mixer
Peter J. Nusbaum, Re-Recording Mixer
30 Rock • Kidney Now! • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Griffin Richardson, Production Mixer
Tony Pipitone, Re-Recording Mixer
Weeds • Three Coolers • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Lionsgate Television and Tilted Productions, Inc.
Jon Ailetcher, C.A.S., Sound Mixer
Fred Tator, C.A.S., Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Philp, C.A.S., Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Or Music Series Or Special
81st Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Ed Greene, Audio Director
Dan Wallin, Orchestra Mixer
Robert Douglass, Audience Sweetener
Patrick Baltzell, House P.A. Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Music Playback Mixer
Mike Parker, Monitor Mixer
Brian Riordan, Pre-Production Packages Mixer
Adrian Ordonez, Pre-Production Packages Mixer
Connor Moore, Pre-Production Packages Mixer
Mark Edmondson, Pre-Production Packages Mixer
American Idol • Finale • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Ed Greene, Production Mixer
Randy Faustino, Music Mixer
Andrew Fletcher, PA Mixer
Mike Parker, Monitor Mixer
Gary Long, Playback Music Mixer
Brian Riordan, Pre-Production Packages Mixer
Adrian Ordonez, Pre-Production Packages Mixer
Christian Schrader, Audience Sweetener
Beijing 2008 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony • NBC • NBC Olympics
Wendell Stevens, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Outcalt, Re-Recording Mixer
Bruce Springsteen Super Bowl Halftime Show • NBC • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Don Mischer Productions
Ed Greene, Production Mixer
Brendan O’Brien, Music Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Music Playback Mixer
Robert Douglass, Audience Sweetener
John Cooper, PA Mixer
Monty Carlo, Monitor Mixer
Troy Milner, Monitor Mixer
Dancing With The Stars • Episode 710A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Evan Adelman, Audio Mixer
Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer
John Protzko, House PA Mixer
Butch McKarge, Monitor Mixer
Boyd Wheeler, Audience Sweetener
The 51st Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • John Cossette Productions in association with AEG Ehrlich Venture
Tom Holmes, Audio Mixer
Eric Johnston, Audio Mixer
Mikael Stewart, PA Mixer
Ron Reaves, PA Mixer
John Harris, Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer
Bob LaMasney, Audience Sweetener
Paul Sandweiss, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For Nonfiction Programming
The Amazing Race • Don’t Let A Cheese Hit Me • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Jim Ursulak, Lead Audio
Jerry Chabane, Audio
Dean Gaveau, C.A.S., Audio
Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer
American Idol • 801/02 • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer
Adrian Ordonez, Re-Recording Mixer
Deadliest Catch • Stay Focused Or Die • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC in association with Discovery Channel
Bob Bronow, Re-Recording Mixer
102 Minutes That Changed America • HISTORY • Produced by Siskel/Jacobs Productions for History
Damon Trotta, Re-Recording Mixer
Survivor • The Poison Apple Needs To Go • CBS • SEG
Robert Mackay, Audio Supervisor
Terry Meehan, Audio Mixer
Christopher Kelly, Audio Mixer
Terrance Dwyer, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects For A Series
Battlestar Galactica • Daybreak (Part 2) • Syfy • R&D TV in association with Universal
Cable Productions
Gary Hutzel, Visual Effects Supervisor
Michael Gibson, Visual Effects Producer
Jesse Toves, CGI Artist
Sean Jackson, CGI Artist
Kyle Toucher, CGI Artist
Pierre Drolet, CGI Modeler
Greg Behrens, Visual Effects Coordinator
Heather McAuliff, Visual Effects Compositor
Dave Morton, CGI Artist
Fringe • Pilot • FOX • Warner Bros. Television and Bad Robot Productions
Kevin Blank, Visual Effects Supervisor
Jay Worth, Visual Effect Coordinator
Andrew Orloff, Visual Effects Supervisor
Johnathan Banta, 2D Lead Artist
Steve Graves, 3D Lead Artist
Jonathan Spencer Levy, Visual Effects Supervisor
Scott Dewis, 3D Artist
Steve Fong, Compositing Artist
Tom Turnbull, Visual Effects Supervisor
Ghost Whisperer • Ghost In The Machine • CBS • Sander Moses in association with ABC
Studios and CBS Paramount Television Network
Armen V. Kevorkian, Visual Effects Supervisor
Matt Scharf, Visual Effects Producer
David Morton, Lead CG Matte Artist
Stefan Bredereck, CGI Supervisor
Rick Ramirez, CGI Artist
Ben Campanero, Visual Effects Compositor
Arthur J. Codron, Visual Effects Supervisor
Eric Haas, CGI Artist
Ed Ruiz, CGI Artist
Heroes • The Second Coming/The Butterfly Effect • NBC • Universal Media Studios in association with Tailwind Productions
Mark Scott Spatny, Visual Effects Producer
Eric Grenaudier, Visual Effects Supervisor
Gary D’Amico, Special Effects Supervisor
Michael Cook, Lead CG Artist
Daniel Kumiega, Lead CG Animator
Chris Martin, Compositing Supervisor
Meliza Fermin, Lead Visual Effects Compositor
Ryan Wieber, Lead Visual Effects Compositor
Diego Galtieri, Lead Visual Effects Compositor
Sanctuary • Sanctuary For All • Syfy • Sanctuary Productions
Lee Wilson, Visual Effects Supervisor
Lisa Wilson, Visual Effects Producer
Sebastien Bergeron, Digital Effects Supervisor
Les Quinn, CG Supervisor
Matt Belbin, Visual Effects Coordinator
Mladden Miholjcic, CG Artist
Ken Lee, CG Artist
Philippe Thibault, Compositor
Lionel Lim, Compositor
Outstanding Special Visual Effects For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
Generation Kill • The Cradle Of Civilization • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown
Deadline Productions in association with HBO Films
Adam McInnes, Visual Effects Supervisor
Courtney Vanderslice-Law, Visual Effects Producer
Antony Bluff, Visual Effects Producer
Paul Edwards, Visual Effects Producer
Ken Dailey, Visual Effects Producer
Stephane Paris, CGI Supervisor
David Sewell, Lead Visual Effects
Stuart Partridge, Lead Visual Effects Compositor
Jean-Paul Rovela, Lead CGI Artist
Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Gary Brown, Visual Effects Supervisor
Phil Brown, Visual Effects Coordinator
Mark Robinson, Lead Visual Effects Compositor
Lino Khay, Lead Matte Artist
Andy Robinson, Lead Visual Effects Compositor
Chloe Grysole, Visual Effects Producer
Outstanding Stunt Coordination
Burn Notice • Lesser Evil • USA • Fox Television Studios and Fuse Entertainment
Artie Malesci, Stunt Coordinator
Chuck • Chuck Versus The First Date • NBC • College Hill Pictures, Wonderland Sound and Vision in association with Warner Bros. Television
Merritt Yohnka, Stunt Coordinator
Criminal Minds • Normal • CBS • ABC Studios in association with CBS Paramount Television Network
Tom Elliott, Stunt Coordinator
My Name Is Earl • Bullies • NBC • 20th Century Fox TV
Al Jones, Stunt Coordinator
24 • 5:00PM – 6:00PM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox Television in association with Teakwood Lane Productions
Jeff Cadiente, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
American Idol • Episode 834A • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Shiran Stotland, Technical Director
Rick Edwards, Technical Director
Bill Chaikowski, Camera
Greg Smith, Camera
John Repczynski, Camera
George Prince, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Alex Hernandez, Camera
Dave Eastwood, Camera
Bobby Highton, Camera
Ken Patterson, Camera
Ken Dahlquist, Camera
Diane Biederbeck, Camera
Danny Webb, Camera
Dave Plakos, Camera
Steve Thiel, Camera
Mike Tribble, Camera
Chris Gray, Video Control
Dancing With The Stars • Episode 802A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Charles Ciup, Technical Director
Brian Reason, Camera Operator
Hector Ramirez, Camera Operator
Larry Heider, Camera Operator
Dave Levisohn, Camera Operator
Bert Atkinson, Camera Operator
Bettina Levesque, Camera Operator
Mike Malone, Camera Operator
Adam Margolis, Camera Operator
Damien Tuffereau, Camera Operator
Easter Xua, Camera Operator
Chuck Reilly, Senior Video Control
Mike Snedden, Video Control
Jimmy Kimmel Live • Episode 09-1182 • ABC • Jackhole Industries in association with ABC Studios
Ervin D. Hurd, Technical Director
Parker Bartlett, Camera Operator
Randy Gomez, Sr., Camera Operator
Randy Gomez, Jr., Camera Operator
Marc Hunter, Camera Operator
Garrett Hurt, Camera Operator
Ritch Kenney, Camera Operator
Bernd Reinhardt, Camera Operator
Kris Wilson, Camera Operator
Roy Walker, Camera Operator
Guy Jones, Senior Video Control
Chris Gray, Video Control
Late Show With David Letterman • Episode 3075 • CBS • Worldwide Pants Incorporated
Timothy W. Kennedy, Technical Director
Karin-Lucie Grzella, Camera
David Dorsett, Camera
Jack Young, Camera
Al Cialino, Camera
John Curtin, Camera
John Hannel, Camera
Dan Flaherty, Camera
George Rothweiler, Camera
Fred Shimizu, Camera
Steven G. Kaufman, Camera
Daniel Campbell, Camera
William J. White, Senior Video Control
Saturday Night Live • Host: Josh Brolin • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC
Studios and Broadway Video
Steven Cimino, Technical Director
John Pinto, Camera
Paul Cangialosi, Camera
Len Wechsler, Camera
Barry Frischer, Camera
Eric A. Eisenstein, Camera
Susan Noll, Video
Frank Grisanti, Video
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
81st Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
John B. Field, Technical Director
Rick Edwards, Technical Director
John Pritchett, Technical Director
Ted Ashton, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
John Burdick, Camera
David Eastwood, Camera
Dean Hall, Camera
Marc Hunter, Camera
Charlie Huntley, Camera
Dave Levisohn, Camera
Lyn Noland, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
Hector Ramirez, Camera
Brian Reason, Camera
Mark Whitman, Camera
Kris Wilson, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Keith Dicker, Camera
Ernie Jew, Camera
Steve Martinuik, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
Bruce Oldham, Camera
Manny Bonilla, Camera
Mark Sanford, Video
Keith Winikoff, Video
Guy Jones, Video
Beijing 2008 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony • NBC • NBC Olympics
Robert La Macchia, Technical Director
Kris Castro, Technical Director
John Murphy, Camera Operator
Ed Austin, Camera Operator
David Adkins, Camera Operator
Ken Cavali, Camera Operator
Frank Grisanti, Camera Operator
Cody Alexander, Camera Operator
Jim Wachter, Camera Operator
John Pinto, Camera Operator
Tim O’Neill, Camera Operator
Mike Harvath, Camera Operator
James Mansfield, Camera Operator
Nick Utley, Camera Operator
Brian Phraner, Camera Operator
Dan Beard, Camera Operator
Rick Fox, Camera Operator
Eric Eisenstein, Camera Operator
Kevin Kellogg, Camera Operator
Gary D’Amaro, Camera Operator
Andy Italiano, Camera Operator
Richard Leible Jr., Camera Operator
Rick Rice, Camera Operator
Kenny Woo, Camera Operator
Mike Wimberley, Camera Operator
Tore Livia, Camera Operator
Joe Debonis, Camera Operator
Marc Tippy, Camera Operator
Dave Manton, Camera Operator
Jerry Hochman, Senior Video Control
Bruce Springsteen Super Bowl Halftime Show • NBC • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Don Mischer Productions
Eric Becker, Technical Director
David Bernstein, Technical Director
Rob Balton, Camera
Ray Hoover, Camera
Danny Webb, Camera
John Burdick, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Mike Colucci, Camera
Dave Driscoll, Camera
Mark Sanford, Video Control
Rob Levy, Video Control
The 51st Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • John Cossette Productions in association with AEG Ehrlich Venture
John B. Field, Technical Director
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Kenneth R. Shapiro, Technical Director
Ted Ashton, Camera
Mike Breece, Camera
Dave Eastwood, Camera
Freddy Frederick, Camera
Hank Geving, Camera
Dean Hall, Camera
Larry Heider, Camera
Dave Hilmer, Camera
Marc Hunter, Camera
Charlie Huntley, Camera
Dave Levisohn, Camera
Steve Martyniuk, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
Bill Philbin, Camera
Hector Ramirez, Camera
Keith Winikoff, Video Control
Guy Jones, Video Control
The 62nd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Award Productions
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Bruce Balton, Camera Operator
Rob Balton, Camera Operator
Charlie Huntley, Camera Operator
Jay Kulick, Camera Operator
John Meikeljohn, Camera Operator
Lyn Noland, Camera Operator
Bob Del Russo, Camera Operator
Jimmy Scurty, Camera Operator
Mark Whitman, Camera Operator
Paul Ranieri, Video
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Flight Of The Conchords • Prime Minister • HBO • Dakota Pictures and Comedy Arts in
association with HBO Entertainment
James Bobin, Writer
Jemaine Clement, Writer
Bret McKenzie, Writer
30 Rock • Reunion • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Matt Hubbard, Writer
30 Rock • Apollo, Apollo • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Robert Carlock, Writer
30 Rock • Mamma Mia • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Ron Weiner, Writer
30 Rock • Kidney Now! • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studios
Jack Burditt, Writer
Robert Carlock, Writer
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Lost • The Incident • ABC • Grass Skirt Productions and ABC Studios
Carlton Cuse, Writer
Damon Lindelof, Writer
Mad Men • A Night To Remember • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Robin Veith, Writer
Matthew Weiner, Writer
Mad Men • Six Month Leave • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Andre Jacquemetton, Writer
Maria Jacquemetton, Writer
Matthew Weiner, Writer
Mad Men • The Jet Set • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Matthew Weiner, Writer
Mad Men • Meditations In An Emergency • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Kater Gordon, Writer
Matthew Weiner, Writer
Outstanding Writing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Series
The Colbert Report • Comedy Central • Hello Doggie, Inc. with Busboy Productions and Spartina Productions
Stephen Colbert, Writer
Allison Silverman, Writer
Richard Dahm, Writer
Michael Brumm, Writer
Rob Dubbin, Writer
Opus Moreschi, Writer
Peter Gwinn, Writer
Jay Katsir, Writer
Frank Lesser, Writer
Tom Purcell, Writer
Glenn Eichler, Writer
Peter Grosz, Writer
Barry Julien, Writer
Meredith Scardino, Writer
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Steve Bodow, Head Writer
Jon Stewart, Writer
David Javerbaum, Writer
Josh Lieb, Writer
Rory Albanese, Writer
Kevin Bleyer, Writer
Jason Ross, Writer
Tim Carvell, Writer
John Oliver, Writer
Sam Means, Writer
Rob Kutner, Writer
J.R. Havlan, Writer
Rich Blomquist, Writer
Wyatt Cenac, Writer
Elliott Kalan, Writer
Rachel Axler, Writer
Late Night With Conan O’Brien • NBC • Broadway Video, NBC Studios, Conaco
Mike Sweeney, Head Writer
Chris Albers, Writer
Jose Arroyo, Writer
Dan Cronin, Writer
Kevin Dorff, Writer
Andres du Bouchet, Writer
Michael Gordon, Writer
Berkley Johson, Writer
Brian Kiley, Wrter
Todd Levin, Writer
Brian McCann, Writer
Guy Nicolucci, Writer
Conan O’Brien, Writer
Matt O’Brien, Writer
Brian Stack, Writer
Andrew Weinberg, Writer
Late Show With David Letterman • CBS • Worldwide Pants Incorporated
Eric Stangel, Head Writer
Justin Stangel, Head Writer
Michael Barrie, Writer
Jim Mulholland, Writer
Steve Young, Writer
Tom Ruprecht, Writer
Lee Ellenberg, Writer
Matt Roberts, Writer
Jeremy Weiner, Writer
Joe Grossman, Writer
Bill Scheft, Writer
Bob Borden, Writer
Frank Sebastiano, Writer
David Letterman, Writer
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Seth Meyers, Head Writer
Doug Abeles, Writer
James Anderson, Writer
Alex Baze, Writer
Jessica Conrad, Writer
James Downey, Writer
Steve Higgins, Writer
Colin Jost, Writer
Erik Kenward, Writer
Rob Klein, Writer
John Lutz, Writer
Lorne Michaels, Writer
John Mulaney, Writer
Paula Pell, Writer
Simon Rich, Writer
Marika Sawyer, Writer
Akiva Schaffer, Writer
John Solomon, Writer
Emily Spivey, Writer
Kent Sublette, Writer
Jorma Taccone, Writer
Bryan Tucker, Writer
Outstanding Writing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Special
81st Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Jon Macks, Writer
Jenny Bicks, Writer
Bill Condon, Writer
John Hoffman, Writer
Phil Alden Robinson, Writer
Bruce Vilanch, Writer
Dan Harmon, Special Material Written By
Rob Schrab, Special Material Written By
Ben Schwartz, Special Material Written By
Joel Stein, Special Material Written By
Chris Rock – Kill The Messenger • HBO • Chris Rock Enterprises and Funny Business in association with HBO Entertainment
Chris Rock, Writer
Louis C.K.: Chewed Up • Showtime • Image Entertainment / Art & Industry
Louis CK, Writer
Ricky Gervais: Out Of England – The Stand-Up Special • HBO • Moffitt Lee Productions in association with HBO Entertainment
Ricky Gervais, Writer
Will Ferrell: You’re Welcome America. A Final Night With George W. Bush • HBO • Gary Sanchez Productions, Funny Business in association with HBO Entertainment
Will Ferrell, Writer
Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Generation Kill • Bomb In The Garden • HBO • Company Pictures and Blown Deadline
Productions in association with HBO Films
David Simon, Writer
Grey Gardens • HBO • Specialty Films and Locomotive in association with HBO Films
Michael Sucsy, Writer
Patricia Rozema, Writer
Into The Storm • HBO • Scott Free and Rainmark Films production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Hugh Whitemore, Writer
Little Dorrit • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Andrew Davies, Writer
Taking Chance • HBO • Motion Picture Corporation of American and Civil Dawn Pictures in association with HBO Films
LtCol Michael R. Strobl, USMC (Ret.), Writer
Ross Katz, Writer