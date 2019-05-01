ReadJunk Podcast – Avengers: End Game And Game of Thrones: Season 8 SPOILER Review & Recap

Episode 37 of the ReadJunk Podcast is another movie & TV themed episode! I’m joined by special guest Checker Phil (of the Checkerboard Kids). We give our SPOILER review of Avengers: End Game and then discuss Game of Thrones: Season 8, mostly episode 3 of the season. We even discuss a little bit of ska at the very end.



It’s a fun chat about Avengers and Game of Thrones so have a listen or watch below. And please remember, don’t listen or watch if you don’t want to be spoiled because we discuss a lot from the movie and show. I’ll have ANOTHER episode of the podcast up later in the week or beginning of next week with Matt from the Planet Smashers!

You can also watch us talking on Skype on Checker Phil’s youtube channel for Checkerboard Kids.



You can subscribe and download the ReadJunk Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean or wherever else you can get podcasts. The episodes are also available on YouTube as well.