Movies That Scared Us As Kids with Bryan, Ryan, Eric & Chris

Episode 58 of the ReadJunk Podcast is all about movies or scenes that have scared us as kids…or in my case, still scare me. I’m joined by Ryan Miller (DJ Ryan Midnight, 100% Ska Podcast), and journalist Eric Althoff (Washington Post, LA Times, ReadJunk)and ReadJunk metalhead Chris Taylor. We talk about IT, Nightmare on Elm Street, The Witches, Fire in the Sky, Return to Oz, Willy Wonka, Ernest Scared Stupid, The Blob, and even G.I. Joe. It was a fun chat discussing scary, freaky scenes and movies!



The transition track is called “Fun House” by Coyote Hearing, which I got on YouTube Audio library.

Be sure to visit Ryan’s site at: https://www.djryanmidnight.com/ and subscribe to the 100% Ska Podcast at places where you get podcasts. Visit Eric’s Muckrack site at: https://muckrack.com/eric-althoff and follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/singerwriterEFA.

You can follow ReadJunk on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/readjunk or follow my own art page on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bryankremkauart.

Be sure to subscribe and download the episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart Radio, Stitcher or wherever else you can get podcasts. Spread the word about the podcast and site. Also, follow ReadJunk on social media as well.