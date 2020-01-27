ReadJunk Podcast – 2020 Oscar Nominations with Bryan and Adam Coozer

It’s the first ReadJunk Podcast episode of 2020 and Episode #50 of the podcast as well! It’s with my buddy Adam Coozer, who co-created ReadJunk with me. He started Read Magazine, I started Ska, Punk And Other Junk and then we merged the sites about 15-17 years ago. This is actually the first time Adam has been a guest on the podcast and figured it would be a good time to discuss the 2020 Oscar Nominations. We usually do an article about our snap judgments of the Academy Awards but think it’s better to just discuss it over a podcast episode. We never claim to be experts on this, and usually we haven’t seen the majority of the movies but hey, it’s still fun to talk about.



We talk about the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards, 1917, Joker, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jojo Rabbit, The Irishman, The Lighthouse, Toy Story 4 and of course it wouldn’t be a discussion without Adam bringing up Rush. Adam pays tribute to Neil Peart as well. We botch the Documentary/short film categories since we never saw any of them so no respect to those categories. We also wonder why film editing is a thing, and how come the sound categories aren’t just merged.

I’d love talking with Adam because he makes me laugh and we’ve always worked well with each other so I hope you enjoyed this episode as much as I enjoyed recording it. If you stay until the end of the episode, congrats!

The transition track done is by Vibe Mountain and it’s called “Great Hope.” I also used the following track below for a bit of intermission music. I got both tracks on YouTube Audio Library. “Busybody” by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license.

