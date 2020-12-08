ReadJunk Podcast – Alternative Christmas Movies

Episode 60 of the ReadJunk Podcast is with Bryan, Eric and Ryan and we talk about Alternative Christmas Movies. We debate and discuss whether certain movies like Die Hard 1 and 2, Lethal Weapon, Shazam, Batman Returns, Gremlins, Silent Night Deadly Night, Trading Places and others are legitimate Christmas movies or just movies that take place during the holiday season. I guess we could have talked about Hanukkah movies in this but I honestly haven’t seen any of them. But it’s a fun chat with Eric and Ryan, as always.



