ReadJunk Podcast – Cassie and Becky (Ska Box)

Episode 52 of the ReadJunk Podcast is with Cassie and Becky of Ska Box, the monthly all ska merch box that is being sent out right now! We talk about being in quarantine and what that’s been like, Ska Box, how they go into ska, being too old for shows, and we finish things up with a fun game of Jeff Goldblum Trivia!



The transition track done is by Text Me Records called “Skanada.” The interlude track is by Wayne Jones and it’s called “Brain Trust.” I got the tracks on YouTube Audio Library.

