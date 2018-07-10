ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 10 (Hudson Valley Bands)

It’s a new episode of the ReadJunk Podcast and this episode is all about my old scene, the Hudson Valley in New York. ReadJunk Reviewer and our resident metalhead Chris Taylor stopped by Jersey City and we talked between songs about the scene, venues in the area, some record shops in the Hudson Valley, The Big Orange Bonanza of 2007, as well as talk about some of the bands we played on the show.

Playlist:

  1. Perfect Thyroid – Right Ground
  2. Lounge – Muppets
  3. Cooter – Me and You
  4. Conehead Buddha – S.W.M.
  5. Lettuce Boy – Inspecter Gat
  6. Ninety 9 Cents – Odd Man Out
  7. What’s Your Problem Brian – St Mark’s & 3rd
  8. Autopilot Off – Make A Sound
  9. Beefcake – Bob Saget (I Hate You)
  10. All Out War – Burning Season
  11. The Schematics – Riverside Drive
  12. The Naked Citizens – Fuck Mondays
  13. Next II Nothing – Had Enough
  14. Matchbook Romance – Monsters
  15. Inner Dam – Killer of a Soul
  16. Joey’s Throwin’ Elbows – Goond Luca
  17. Jerk Magnet – Lost and Found
  18. Drowning Room – Rise And Fall Of A Superhero
  19. Bulldoze – Beatdown
  20. Can’t Say – All Week
  21. One King Down – Deliver Me
  22. Coheed and Cambria – Devil in New Jersey

Where I got some of these songs:
Broken English Records Bandcamp: Orange County Punk Hardcore Compilation
NJPP Archives

Topics:

