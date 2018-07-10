ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 10 (Hudson Valley Bands)

It’s a new episode of the ReadJunk Podcast and this episode is all about my old scene, the Hudson Valley in New York. ReadJunk Reviewer and our resident metalhead Chris Taylor stopped by Jersey City and we talked between songs about the scene, venues in the area, some record shops in the Hudson Valley, The Big Orange Bonanza of 2007, as well as talk about some of the bands we played on the show.



Playlist:

Perfect Thyroid – Right Ground Lounge – Muppets Cooter – Me and You Conehead Buddha – S.W.M. Lettuce Boy – Inspecter Gat Ninety 9 Cents – Odd Man Out What’s Your Problem Brian – St Mark’s & 3rd Autopilot Off – Make A Sound Beefcake – Bob Saget (I Hate You) All Out War – Burning Season The Schematics – Riverside Drive The Naked Citizens – Fuck Mondays Next II Nothing – Had Enough Matchbook Romance – Monsters Inner Dam – Killer of a Soul Joey’s Throwin’ Elbows – Goond Luca Jerk Magnet – Lost and Found Drowning Room – Rise And Fall Of A Superhero Bulldoze – Beatdown Can’t Say – All Week One King Down – Deliver Me Coheed and Cambria – Devil in New Jersey

Where I got some of these songs:

– Broken English Records Bandcamp: Orange County Punk Hardcore Compilation

– NJPP Archives