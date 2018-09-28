ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 22 (New Music: September 2018)

Episode 22 of the ReadJunk Podcast is all new music for the month of September. I curated a bunch of new singles that are out this month, or have been out. Or just songs I liked over the summer time. We got new song from The Push Stars, off their new album since 2004! Plus, my little son makes a cameo on the intro and somewhere else in the podcast. Check it out!



Playlist:

1. The Push Stars – Stand Beside The Present Time

2. Chain Wallet – Ride

3. The Alternate Routes – One Dance Left

4. Carbon Poppies – I’ll Meet You There

5. Bayside – It Don’t Exist

6. Backyard Superheroes – She’s Gotta Go

7. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – Glorious

8. Bar Stool Preachers – DLTDHYOTWO

9. Death of Guitar Pop – Ska is the Bollocks

10. Rude Boy George – Only You

11. Charles Bradley – I Feel A Change

12. The Fuss – 15 Pills

13. Jr. Thomas & The Volcanos – Chin Up

14. Caz Gardiner & The Badasonics – Out of Time

15. MxPx – Moments Like This

16. The Living End – Otherside

17. The Smoking Popes – Amanda My Love

18. Wank – Shut You Down

19. Terror – Spirit Of Sacrifice

20. Larry and His Flask – Ellipsis

21. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Dirty Swerve

22. The Rumjacks – Saints Preserve Us

23. Soft Science – There

24. The Dull Blue Lights – Unveil The Elephant

25. Black Uhuru – As The World Turns

26. Jo Mersa Marley – Hurting Inside

27. Iya Terra – Stars

28. Jesse Royal, DJ Frass – My Time To Shine

29. Space March – Icarus

30. Danny Goffey – Ancient Text

31. Marc Ribot – Bella Ciao (Goodbye Beautiful) (feat. Tom Waits)

I’ll be back next week with pop culture and Comic-Con related songs since it’s New York Comic-Con next week. That should be a fun one.