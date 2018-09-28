ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 22 (New Music: September 2018)
Featured, Podcasts | By Bryan Kremkau on Sep 28th, 2018
Episode 22 of the ReadJunk Podcast is all new music for the month of September. I curated a bunch of new singles that are out this month, or have been out. Or just songs I liked over the summer time. We got new song from The Push Stars, off their new album since 2004! Plus, my little son makes a cameo on the intro and somewhere else in the podcast. Check it out!
Playlist:
1. The Push Stars – Stand Beside The Present Time
2. Chain Wallet – Ride
3. The Alternate Routes – One Dance Left
4. Carbon Poppies – I’ll Meet You There
5. Bayside – It Don’t Exist
6. Backyard Superheroes – She’s Gotta Go
7. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – Glorious
8. Bar Stool Preachers – DLTDHYOTWO
9. Death of Guitar Pop – Ska is the Bollocks
10. Rude Boy George – Only You
11. Charles Bradley – I Feel A Change
12. The Fuss – 15 Pills
13. Jr. Thomas & The Volcanos – Chin Up
14. Caz Gardiner & The Badasonics – Out of Time
15. MxPx – Moments Like This
16. The Living End – Otherside
17. The Smoking Popes – Amanda My Love
18. Wank – Shut You Down
19. Terror – Spirit Of Sacrifice
20. Larry and His Flask – Ellipsis
21. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Dirty Swerve
22. The Rumjacks – Saints Preserve Us
23. Soft Science – There
24. The Dull Blue Lights – Unveil The Elephant
25. Black Uhuru – As The World Turns
26. Jo Mersa Marley – Hurting Inside
27. Iya Terra – Stars
28. Jesse Royal, DJ Frass – My Time To Shine
29. Space March – Icarus
30. Danny Goffey – Ancient Text
31. Marc Ribot – Bella Ciao (Goodbye Beautiful) (feat. Tom Waits)
I’ll be back next week with pop culture and Comic-Con related songs since it’s New York Comic-Con next week. That should be a fun one.