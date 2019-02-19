ReadJunk Podcast – Episode 34 – Gary Mastriano and Becky Sudul (Backyard Superheroes)

Episode 34 of the ReadJunk Podcast is with sax players Gary Mastriano and Becky Sudul from the NJ ska punk band Backyard Superheroes.



We talk about the band’s history, Gary breaking his foot playing on top of a bar at Starland Ballroom, almost dying in PA, and their new album Never Give Up, Never Surrender. Later on in the conversation, we geek out and talk about MCU, DC comics, video games, Star Wars and we finish up the talk with a game of Goldblum Trivia!

Check out the band online and if they visit your town, go see them live because they are fun to see! They are playing at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ THIS FRIDAY with Less Than Jake and Anti-Flag. You can still get tickets through them.

they will also be playing on April 27th at Brighton Bar in Long Branch, NJ with Mephiskapheles and Joker’s Republic, who are releasing their new album that show. More details here.

Spread the word about the podcast and give us a nice review on iTunes too! Thank you for the support!