ReadJunk Podcast – Episode 35 – Artist Matthew Lineham

Episode 35 of the ReadJunk Podcast is with artist Matthew Lineham. You might know his new wave ornaments, Valentine’s Day and Halloween cards, plus lots of other new wave & 80s inspired artwork. We had a great chat about 80s music, other decades of music, conventions, art thieves, dealing with intellectual property in artwork, Matthew’s process on how he creates art, ska music, and loads of other things.



Check out Matthew’s awesome artwork at http://www.mlinehamart.com and buy some stuff too while you’re there.

