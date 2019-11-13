ReadJunk Podcast – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Warped Tour Exhibit & Ska / Punk Influences

Episode 46 of the ReadJunk Podcast is with me and Steve Bauer, a fellow ReadJunk writer. We discussed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Warped Tour Exhibit that featured two of my photographs, we reminisce some more about the Vans Warped Tour as well. After that, we talked about our punk and ska influences, what bands & albums made an impact on us earlier on, as well as ways of discovering new music back in “our day.”



