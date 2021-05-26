ReadJunk Podcast – Stephen Shafer (Moon Records, Duff Guide To Ska)

Episode 62 of the ReadJunk Podcast is with Stephen Shafer who worked at Moon Records for many years, started the excellent ska blog Duff Guide to Ska and last year released a book, Duff Guide to 2 Tone, which you can buy at Amazon.com now.



Steve was a pioneer, in a way, with starting a digital record label way before its time. Plus, he started the fun ska concert series Electric Avenue in Manhattan with Marc Wasserman. Not to mention he was a founding member of Rude Boy George. So it’s safe to say we had a lot to talk about.

This episode is basically a 2-part episode so there was a lot to cover. We recorded this over 2 weeks and it was just a blast to talk with Steve. We discuss his latest book, the Moon Records days, his old digital label, Rude Boy George, Electric Avenue shows, the so-called “next wave” of ska and a lot more!

The transition track is “Don’t Change” by Rude Boy George. Thanks for letting me use it!

