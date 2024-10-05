3 Pairs of Boots – “Boot Scootin'”

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Record Label: Dark Country Music

Genre: Country/Americana

The California husband-and-wife musical team of Laura Arias and Andrew Stern are back for more following their previous effort, “Mighty Love,” with some upbeat, country-inspired tunes meant to get you out on the dancefloor.



The party starts out with “Boot Scootin’,” which will likely be in the honky tonks this fall. “Tempt My Fate” sees Arias delivering some great vocalizing, and “Upon a High Horse” features a rather intriguing meld of country and emo (hear for yourself). There are a great many songs about Vegas but not nearly enough about Nevada’s other gambling mecca, which 3 Pairs of Boots aims to fix with “Reno,” a thoughtful song about “The Biggest Little City in the World.” The album’s absolute winner is “Runaway,” a countryfied, poetic song about lost love that could also be added to any upcoming road trip playlists you’re planning.

Notable Tracks: Boot Scootin’, Tempt My Fate, Reno, Runaway

Overall Rating: