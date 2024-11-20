A Tale of Two – “Renegade”

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Genre: Country/outlaw country

The duo Stephanie Adlington and Aaron Lessard, known as a Tale of Two, has some truly intriguing tracks for you on “Renegade.”



Things get off to a promising start on the titular track, with some serious vocal harmonics going on. “The Canyon” spins a yarn about many things, all of them interesting, with the narrators searching, always searching, for answers. “1934” scoots us back in time nearly a century for a Bonnie and Clyde narrative about those infamous outlaws—featuring a rather amazing fiddle solo. The duo is up to more country-inspired fun with “Is It Me” and more of the “outlaw” variety on “Devil Did the Deed.” The album’s most unique track is “Gun Street Girl,” what with its varied tempo and intriguing lyrics about a gunslinger’s romance gone rather haywire, and final track “Once Upon a Summer’s Day” will make some of us—oh, just me?—long for the recently departed long nights of warmth.

There’s some serious talent here, and we can only hope that they have more music to come.

Notable Tracks: The Canyon, 1934, Is It Me, Gun Street Girl,

