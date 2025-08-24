Al Jewer & Andy Mitran – featuring Hans Christian – “Precious Stones”

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Record Label: (Independent label)

Buy on Bandcamp

There’s far too much noise in our day-to-day lives and not enough calm reflections. Thankfully Al Jewer and Andy Mitran have some soothing songs that, whether they serve as ambience or focus, help to shut off the mind-train for a little while (with the help of Hans Christian on cello).



“Moonstone” has Jewer sailing pleasantly up the scales with his flute while Mitran provides synth magic and Christian serving as the bass foundation of it all. “Amethyst” follows in a rather similar, peaceful vein, and “Sapphire” feels particularly New Age-y (i.e., best experienced while meditating in a quiet setting). “Diamond” stands out for its piano work and upbeat feel. For my money, the most relaxing tunes may be “Obsidian” and “Opal.” Late-album entries “Topaz” and “Aquamarine” keep the vibe chill along with all those other Precious Stones.

This is the type of music made for relaxing, meditating and turning off the type-A brain. Thankfully Jewer, Mitran and Christian have come to the rescue.

Notable Tracks: Moonstone, Sapphire, Diamond, Obsidian, Opal

Overall rating: