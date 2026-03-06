Alan Williams – “Floating on the Dreamline”

Image used with permission for news and review purposes.

Record Label: Blue Gentian Records

It’s blues and country intermixed on opening track “Somewhere There’s a Train” before things get funky on “Whisper.”



“Nobody Died” is where the album really picks up steam, with Williams in fine vocal form on this track that has attitude to spare. You should turn on the tender “Goes Floating By” whenever the world gets too loud and noisy, and then meditate your way back to peace. “A Sliver of Forever” is a haunting duet with Julia James, and I also dug the calming “The Darkness of Love.” “Feel No Pain” could be right out of the grunge era, and “A Prayer” brings the proceedings to a fitting close.

Williams’s day job for years has been chairing the music department at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. He’s set to retire at the end of March, which will be appropriately celebrated by an album release party for “Floating on the Dreamline.” Quite a fitting coda to an intriguing career.

Notable Tracks: Nobody Died, Goes Floating By, A Sliver of Forever, The Darkness of Love, Feel No Pain

