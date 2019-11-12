Avoid One Thing – Right Here Where You Left Me

Record Label: Big Rig Records

Genre: Punk

Band Link: Avoid One Thing on Facebook

Buy On Amazon

“Right Here Where You Left Me” is a release that came out of nowhere and was 15 years in the making.



Avoid One Thing formed in 2002 in the wake of lead singer and vocalist Joe Gittleman’s other band the Mighty Mighty Bosstones’ temporary hiatus. Squeezing in two albums before the Bosstones came out of hibernation, Avoid One Thing has been missing from the punk rock scene for nearly two decades until this current release…and they haven’t missed a beat.

From the first opening title track on “Right Here Where You Left Me”, you can tell that Joe and company mean business. The guitars are buzzing, the drums are faster than they should be, the bass is kicking up dust in the background and Mr. Gittleman is spewing off some masterful lyrics that represent an anthem for the misfits and malcontents.

Over the course of the next 11 songs you realize how much you missed Avoid One Thing. The songs are catchy yet desolate all across a dark and dreary punk rock soundtrack that transports you to gritty streets of Boston with tales of lost love, working class people and solidary men.

While this album has a darker feel than previous records, there is a sense of hope and clarity thanks in part to the great songwriting courtesy of Mr. Gittleman and company. “Right Here Where You Left Me” is a hidden punk rock gem that should not be overlooked.

Bottom Line: “Right Here Where You Left Me” is reminiscent of the band’s previous albums but with a harder, tighter, more guitar-driven sound that feels deeper and darker than previous efforts.

Notable Tracks: Right Here Where You Left Me, Better Left Alone, Shutting Down The Radar, Disassembly Line

Overall Rating: