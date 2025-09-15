Dar Williams – “Hummingbird Highway”

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Record Label: Righteous Babe Records

Dar Williams is back with more lyrical poetry and folksy fun to brighten up your day on this, her 13th album. The disc kicks off with the titular track, which sees Williams in fine vocal form.



“All Is Come Undone,” among the disc’s highlights, is a sweetly sad song about the pain of loss. Williams tries her hand at some jazzy sounds—and demonstrates a command of some French lyrics—on “Tu Sais Le Printempts.” “I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight” is an invitation to join Williams and her crew for some good times, and “Sacred Mountain” sees the chanteuse inviting us along on a mystical journey to a place quite possibly beyond imagining. Residents and fans of the Old Line State alike will likely cheer along to “Maryland, Maryland” with its narrator looking forward to returning home.

Applying a dirge-filled fiddle, Williams somehow makes the loss of a loved one bearable and, dare I say it, even celebratory on “Put the Coins on His Eyes.” Williams has even more goodness up her sleeve on the final two tracks, the mournful “What Bird Did You See” and the hopeful “Olive Tree,” which closes out the album in high style.

Williams is one of our greatest poet-singers, and “Hummingbird Highway” shows that she remains among the best possible guides on this journey together we call life.

Notable Tracks: All Is Come Undone, I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight, Sacred Mountain, Maryland, Maryland, Put the Coins on His Eyes

Overall Rating: