Drew Hutson Rogers – “Demons at Bay”

Image used with permission for review purposes

Record Label: DHR Records

Genre: Country/folk

Band Link: https://drewhutsonrogers.com/

Arkansas is producing some incredible talent, including this songsmith from the Ozark Mountains who is making a name for himself.



On his latest disc for DHR, the singer experiments with various sounds. “Carport” is a kind of funky, country-inflected tune. “Cross Country” demands to be added to the next compilation of road trip tunes from the Grand Ole Opry soon. “Demons at Bay” reminds me a bit of some of the work of Lionel Richie—listen for yourself and let me know if you disagree. “In-Between Lily” is in the best traditions of the singer-songwriters of the ‘90s sound (to my ears anyway), with EP-closer “Tigerlilly” a sweet tone-poem from this rather talented troubadour.

Rogers can be found singing in the Natural State, and based on his work here, doubtless his appeal will increase soon.

Notable Tracks: Carport, Cross Country, Demons at Bay, Tigerlilly

Overall Rating: