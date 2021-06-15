DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 15th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for June 15th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Godzilla vs. Kong, Parks and Recreation: The Complete Series, In the Line of Fire, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Season 1, Voyagers and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Godzilla vs. Kong



A fun movie that I’ll have a review of shortly. After watching it on HBO Max, it was a fun one, which is to be expected. Just a little too long.

Parks and Recreation: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]



One of these days, I’ll re-watch the series since I only watched the first season.

In the Line of Fire



I saw this one in theaters, for some reason.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Season 1 [Blu-ray]



Instead of making multiple shows, why not concentrate on making just one show watchable?

Your Honor



Well at least Showtime is finally releasing things on Blu-Ray.

Last Action Hero [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital]



“Ha – bet you didn’t know I was going to say that!”

Body Slam [Blu-ray]



I used to watch this movie on cable. Don’t really remember much from it though.

Also coming out today:

Ultra Galaxy Mega Monster Battle – Series + Movie [Blu-ray]



Ultraman Zero Collection [Blu-ray]



Voyagers [Blu-ray]



Paramount Presents: Last Train from Gun Hill [Blu-ray+Digital]



The Awakening – Blu-ray



Rock Dog 2: Rock Around the Park



SAS: Red Notice [Blu-ray]



Take This Job and Shove It [Blu-ray]

