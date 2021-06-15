DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 15th 2021)

Album Reviews, Blu-Ray Reviews | Jun 15th, 2021

Written By:

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for June 15th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Godzilla vs. Kong, Parks and Recreation: The Complete Series, In the Line of Fire, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Season 1, Voyagers and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Godzilla vs. Kong
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

A fun movie that I’ll have a review of shortly. After watching it on HBO Max, it was a fun one, which is to be expected. Just a little too long.

Parks and Recreation: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

One of these days, I’ll re-watch the series since I only watched the first season.

In the Line of Fire
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

I saw this one in theaters, for some reason.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Season 1 [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Instead of making multiple shows, why not concentrate on making just one show watchable?

Your Honor
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Well at least Showtime is finally releasing things on Blu-Ray.

Last Action Hero [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

“Ha – bet you didn’t know I was going to say that!”

Body Slam [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

I used to watch this movie on cable. Don’t really remember much from it though.

Also coming out today:

Ultra Galaxy Mega Monster Battle – Series + Movie [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Ultraman Zero Collection [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Voyagers [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Paramount Presents: Last Train from Gun Hill [Blu-ray+Digital]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

The Awakening – Blu-ray
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Rock Dog 2: Rock Around the Park
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

SAS: Red Notice [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Take This Job and Shove It [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , , ,