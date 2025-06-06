Firefall – “Friends & Family 2”

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Record Label: Sunset Blvd. Records

Firefall might be one of the most unheralded of supergroups out there, comprising band members who have played with the likes of Dan Fogelberg, Heart, the Byrds and many others. This is an album of covers by many of the bands these baladeers have jammed with previously, offering up new takes on “Love the One You’re With” and “Go Your Own Way” to kick things off.



In my opinion, covers should bring something new to songs you know well, so your mileage may vary depending on how much these renditions make you wish for the originals. That said, Firefall’s setting of Buffalo Springfield’s “Mr. Soul” changes the character of that familiar tune entirely. I enjoyed their cover of Pure Prairie League’s “Let Me Love You Tonight” with its stirring harmonies, and “Cool Change” from the Little River Band gets a new lease on musical life.

Notable Tracks: Mr. Soul, Let Me Love You Tonight, Cool Change

Overall Rating: